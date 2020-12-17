 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Students brush up their painting and decorating skills at Raby Castle

Details
Hits: 378
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Pictured at Raff Yard House at Raby Castle are: front - David Ross, Connor Woodward and Brandon Thompson; back - Nigel Stevens and Charlie Wright.

Painting and decorating students from Bishop Auckland College (@bishopcollege) are testing out their newly acquired skills refurbishing a manor house on the historic Raby Castle estate (@RabyCastle).

The seven-week project at Raff Yard House is part of a multi-million-pound investment at the historic visitor destination which has just received planning permission from Durham County Council.

Existing buildings at the medieval castle are being repurposed for mixed tourism, leisure and educational uses, along with the formation of a new car park, creation of play facilities and the erection of a new visitor arrival building and vinery cafe.

Twelve Level 2 learners from the college are working with Trades4Care on the Raff Yard House refurbishment. Formerly the home of the estate manager, the house has been empty since 2003, and is to be used initially as offices for staff during the estate developments before being incorporated into the wider scheme.

Trades4Care is an innovative Community Interest Company which gives young people valuable work experience, as part of a wider holistic life skills and employability programme, by pairing them with qualified tradespersons to work on maintenance projects at healthcare, education and community venues.

The latest collaboration with the college follows previous projects at West Lodge Care Home in Crook, Butterwick Hospice in Bishop Auckland and Stainton Village Hall in Barnard Castle.

The programme is being managed by co-founders and directors of Trades4Care Andrew Coxon, Charlie Wright and Deborah Jenkins, supported by trade colleague and trusted partner Nigel Stevens.

Charlie said: “The CEO of Raby Estates Duncan Peake and Building Manager Philip Dent are keen to work with us, offering local young people great projects within the estate and keeping them focused and enthusiastic about their construction training courses. We hope this is the first of many projects there.

“We’d also like to thank Wear Valley Decorating Centre for their kind gifts for our year one students on the Trades4Care programme for the first time.”

Michelle Andelin, Learning Area Manager for Construction and Motor Vehicle at Bishop Auckland College, added:

‘‘This is a fantastic opportunity for our painting and decorating students to gain first -hand experience in a stunning working environment and we are very grateful to both Raby Estates and Trades4Care.”

Elsewhere on the estate, the riding school, Dutch barn, stables and coach house, and walled garden are also earmarked for refurbishment. The riding school will accommodate events and exhibitions, whilst the Dutch barn will be showcased to visitors for the very first time.

The former Vinery building will be re-built to house a self-service café within a glasshouse, with the retained sheds behind used to contain kitchens, storage and toilets. The Vinery garden will benefit from an extensive landscaping scheme, revealing spectacular views across to Raby Castle.

South Staffordshire College signs a strategic partnership with The University of Wolverhampton
Sector News
South Staffordshire College (@southstaffs) and The University of Wolve
Navigating the impact of Covid19 for commercial and campus services
Sector News
Helping commercial and campus services professionals successfully navi
College and partners celebrate final signing of Â£1bn Growth Deal
Sector News
THOUSANDS of jobs will be created and the regionâ€™s economy given a Â

The castle, built in the 14th century by the Nevill dynasty, is today the seat of Lord and Lady Barnard and the Vane family and is home to an impressive range of art, textiles and furniture dating from the 17th to 20th centuries. The landscaped parkland of the mid-18th century is registered as a park and garden of special interest.

Claire Jones, Head of Leisure and Tourism at Raby Estates, said:

“We are delighted to be working in collaboration withTrades4Care on this exciting project, offering a unique opportunity for students from Bishop Auckland College to use their skills.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

South Staffordshire College signs a strategic partnership with The University of Wolverhampton
Sector News
South Staffordshire College (@southstaffs) and The University of Wolve
Navigating the impact of Covid19 for commercial and campus services
Sector News
Helping commercial and campus services professionals successfully navi
College and partners celebrate final signing of Â£1bn Growth Deal
Sector News
THOUSANDS of jobs will be created and the regionâ€™s economy given a Â
Experts warn HR departments in the teaching industry will experience high levels of stress and burnout this January
Sector News
Workplace health experts outline why we need to be more prepared than
Rishi extends the Furlough scheme until the End of April 2021 and announces the budget will be 3rd March 2021
Sector News
The furlough scheme has been extended until the end of April 2021 with
South Devon College new healthcare provision opens up new career opps across the SW
Sector News
Healthcare professionals of the future to train at University Centre S
College students craft care parcels
Sector News
Students from across the College (@newburycollege) have been supportin
Students spread the festive cheer to care home residents
Sector News
@BarnsleyCollege students are sending colourful messages of festive ch
Young student innovators create apps for social change
Sector News
HONOR (@Honorglobal) EMPOWERS YOUNG INNOVATORS TO CHASE THEIR DREAMS A
New Partner School in Noida, India
Sector News
Gower College Swansea has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Pr
RewirEdX unveils: The Declaration on the Right on Connectivity for Learning and Livelihoods
Sector News
RewirEdX (@RewirEd2021) wraps up with vision to foster increased colla
Virtual open day platform launches; offering relief for weary admissions teams
Sector News
A new virtual platform for school admissions teams to present their fa

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

South Staffordshire College
South Staffordshire College has published a new article: South Staffordshire College signs a strategic partnership with The University of Wolverhampton 10 hours 34 minutes ago
FE News Editor
FE News Editor has published a new article: Navigating the impact of Covid19 for commercial and campus services 10 hours 39 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 10 hours

Tendering for Devolved AEB Funding in the West Yorkshire...

Secure a new devolved Adult Education Budget contract Devolution of the Adult Education Budget is one of the biggest changes in in recent history....

  • Wednesday, 27 January 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5184)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they donâ€™t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and â€˜box setâ€™ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page