Free training in latest beauty techniques to give Fife College students a boost in their careers

@FifeCollege has become one of the first colleges in Scotland to offer students training in the latest skincare techniques as part of its Level 4 Advanced Beauty course.

The new qualification provides training in a variety of the most advanced skin treatments being used in the beauty industry today, and due to their complexity practitioners are not allowed to provide the treatments without a qualification.

This includes micro-needling, where a roller with small needles on it punctures the skin to help stimulate new collagen and tissue for smoother, more toned skin.

Students on the course also learn about Intense Pulsated Light (IPL) and laser hair removal, in addition to being trained in how to use more concentrated chemical peel solutions to minimise the appearance of lines and wrinkles.

Courses such as this can help broaden the offering beauticians and salons can offer to clients, and are usually only available privately at a cost of thousands of pounds.

Fife College is hoping that by offering this course for free, along with access to a free course in treating clients during the COVID-19 pandemic, they can give students a boost in their careers during what has been a tough time for the industry given the pandemic restrictions in place.

Karin Anderson, a lecturer in Advanced Beauty at Fife College, said:

“We’re delighted that we’re able to offer this leading training to our students.

“The treatments we cover on this course are the most advanced techniques being used in the industry today and will help to significantly expand the range of products our students can offer to their clients.

“In addition to the training we provide on treating clients during the COVID-19 pandemic, we believe we are giving our learners a real boost to their careers during what has undoubtedly been a tough time for the industry.

“The fact that we can also offer this course at the College when students would normally pay thousands elsewhere is a huge advantage for beauticians in Fife, and I would encourage anyone wanting to further their career to get in touch with us to learn more about the course.”

Due to the advanced nature of the course, many of those currently working in the industry have chosen to study at Fife College to expand the services they can off to clients.

One example of this is Clare Hills who runs her own business, Clare Marie Beauty Therapy, from her home and is planning on introducing these new treatments to clients once she has completed the course.

Clare Hills said:

“The skin has always been my favourite part of beauty, and as I've trained and worked in the industry, I've become increasingly interested in it and all the advanced facials available.

“I was quite disappointed with the other courses as the facial treatments included were very dated and basic, and I felt there was still so much to learn about the skin.

“Earlier in the year I had done some research into what advanced training was available and found that there wasn't much locally. There were some courses in Glasgow or London which cost between £3,000 and £5,000 which was far beyond my budget.

“So, when I discovered that this course was coming to fife college and could be funded, I jumped at it. This includes all the treatments that I want to introduce to my own business, and I feel it will really help me to grow hugely as a therapist.”