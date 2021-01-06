 
Training the next wave of Green Homes Grant installers

Details
North West Skills Academy

Now is the time to get your qualification to become a Green Homes Grant installer, says @NWSkillsAcademy 

There has never been a better time to become a qualified Green Homes Grant installer, says Samuel Riley, CEO of training provider North West Skills Academy.  

His academy was one of 18 successful bids from 29 applicants to receive a chunk of more than £6m made available through the Green Homes Grant Skills Competition.   

The aim of the competition, which was run by the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), is to make sure tradespeople are equipped and professionally trained in delivering home improvement measures that qualify for the Green Homes Grant. 

 

It is hoped the skills competition will result in more than 5,000 training opportunities. 

 

Samuel explains: “We are an organisation that is committed to supporting the number of skilled suppliers for the Green Homes Grant Scheme and we are very well positioned to respond to the skills competition to expand a skilled, qualified green workforce. 

 

“The NVQ is fully delivered in the workplace and remotely. With full one-to-one support available and the current Green Homes Grant Skills Competition funding, there has never been a better time to become qualified.” 

 

Under the Green Homes Grant scheme homeowners and landlords can fund up to two-thirds of the cost of green home improvements up to £5,000, or 100% of the cost for homeowners on low incomes, up to £10,000. Measures covered include insulation of walls, floors and roofs, double or triple glazing when replacing single glazing, and low-carbon heating like heat pumps. 

 

The scheme has now been extended until March 2022, providing plenty of opportunity for traders to get the skills to carry out the work. 

 

North West Skills Academy will be offering courses lasting between one and four months at their Manchester base, specialising in: 

  • external wall insulation (boarding and finishing) 
  • cavity wall insulation, 
  • loft and roof insulation 
  • draught-proofing 
  • internal wall Insulation 
  • insulated framed sections of buildings 
  • floor insulation, and 
  • wood preserving and damp-proofing 

Samuel adds: “It’s a chance to get your blue skilled Construction Skills Certification Scheme card, comply with PAS 2030 requirements, which is needed to become a Trustmark accredited Green Homes Grant installer and you get the recognition you deserve.” 

 

Simon Ayers, CEO of TrustMark said: “We are delighted that such great organisations have been awarded funding to support the development of the supply chain required, as we transition to a sustainable delivery of whole house retrofit to properties in the UK. 

“The demand for skilled and competent businesses to undertake the requirements of the new standards and deliver quality to the consumer has never been higher.” 

 

The 18 training organisations providing training through the skills competition, can be found across England, from Penrith and Newcastle in the north, to Poole in the south, Epping in the east and Bristol in the west.  

For more information and to find a training course near you that is backed by the Green Homes Grant Skills Competition, visit https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/green-homes-grant-skills-training-competition/winning-projects

 

