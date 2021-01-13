 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Dealing with communication challenges within the project team

Details
Hits: 140
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

When it comes to the workplace, problems with communication can result in a very negative impact on the morale of your project team, their productivity and any working relationships that exist between departments. If this type of attitude remains unchecked any communications problems that exist can have a negative effect on profits, whilst also increasing costs and leading to errors that can have a negative impact on the public image of the company.

It is very important that you are able to recognise and address any common issues that exist, using those project management skills, in order to deal with the problems before they get to the point where this is simply not possible. As a project manager it is important that you look out for any common communication problems in the workplace and ensure that they are solved as quickly as possible.

Failing to communicate properly

The modern workplace is dominated by quick, short answers. Whether these are sent via email or text it is all too easy for the important details to be lost, misunderstood, or worse overlooked. Unfortunately, the answer “yes” when an email contains a series of questions is not a very clear response. In the same way the response “ok” when you are asked to do something a little more complex such as review a document, is not the kind of answer that helps; more details on what is needed, when it is needed by and even where the document is would help everyone involved.

So, if you want to ensure that this is not the type of communication challenge that you have then you need to ensure that all emailed requests are detailed and clear and that responses are full and easy to understand. Don’t press send until you have ensured you have answered every question properly, and that hopefully the person you are sending it to will not still have questions they need to ask.

Don’t assume anything

If you are part of a big group discussing ideas, whether you are doing this by group email, or through a group project then there is a possibility that you could think that someone else is dealing with a particular task – don’t assume, this often creates the inevitable issue that the ball is dropped and nobody is dealing with the issue at all, but everyone thinks it is covered. When this happens, it can mean missing an important deadline.

Assessment options for qualifications in 2021 - Simon Lebus responds to Secretary of Stateâ€™s letter
Sector News
Simon Lebus, Chief Regulator @Ofqual responds to a letter from @GavinW
Barnsley College tutor uses digital tools to enhance studentsâ€™ learning
Sector News
A Childcare #TLevel (Technical qualification) tutor @BarnsleyCollege h
100% approval rate for Learning Curve Group Kickstart Scheme applications
Sector News
Businesses across the country are playing a vital role in helping thos

There needs to be one person in a group who is in charge of making sure that roles are clarified before the discussions are complete. This can be followed up in a group email which outlines everyone’s responsibilities.

Failing to self-edit

This is a very good technique in business that should be learnt, both in verbal and written forms. If you do not think about what you are about to say or write you may cause a breakdown in communications. Whether this is because you are not explaining yourself fully or because you have responded without considering your response, this could result in feelings being hurt or misunderstandings occurring.

It takes seconds to check what you have written – including your spelling, validity, and grammar – before you press send. Don’t forget to consider the tone that you have used so that your words are not taken the wrong way. If you are speaking to someone you need to take time to think about your words before you utter them; once they are said you cannot take them back.

Not being prepared

If you are unprepared and running late for a meeting or you have a deadline approaching, then you may be tempted to improvise. It is all too easy when you are not prepared to make mistakes and even for misunderstandings to occur. This can result in the project possibly moving in the wrong direction.

It is really important that you are prepared and organised. If you are not, then it is best to ask for more time rather than being tempted to believe that you can just work things out yourself.

Using the wrong tools to communicate

There are times when an email will work and times when it won’t. The same can also be said about a telephone call or a face-to-face meeting; each has their place. If you pick the wrong way of communication or misjudge the situation than this can result in a breakdown in communications, which may lead to misunderstandings, confusion and ultimately hurt feelings.

When you are swapping information of a non-sensitive nature on a daily basis, then email is an acceptable method of communication. However, if you are looking to untangle a situation that has become difficult then you will find that a Skype session or telephone call will allow for better lines of communication. If you need to deliver bad news then you are better taking the face-to-face approach, this will allow you to make a personal connection, read body language and simply read the situation so you can react accordingly.

Oversharing

Sometimes when we speak without thinking we can say too much, we can also exchange information that is not appropriate or gossip. It can unfortunately be all too easy to share the wrong, inappropriate, information with the wrong person – for example by accidentally copying someone in on an email that was not meant for their eyes.

Use your project management qualifications in order to emphasise to your team just how important it is to ensure that there is confidentiality within the office. Make sure that any sensitive meetings you have are held behind closed doors and do not put any information that is highly confidential in emails. Make sure that any gossip within the team is discouraged entirely.

If you want to ensure that you have the right communication structure in place, then you need to ensure that this is put in place from the top down. Consider a best practice communication policy if you don’t already have one.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Assessment options for qualifications in 2021 - Simon Lebus responds to Secretary of State’s letter
Sector News
Simon Lebus, Chief Regulator @Ofqual responds to a letter from @GavinW
Barnsley College tutor uses digital tools to enhance students’ learning
Sector News
A Childcare #TLevel (Technical qualification) tutor @BarnsleyCollege h
All Ofsted inspections to be done remotely until after Feb half term
Sector News
All planned @Ofsted_News inspection activity will be carried out remot
100% approval rate for Learning Curve Group Kickstart Scheme applications
Sector News
Businesses across the country are playing a vital role in helping thos
CNet Training Celebrates its 25th Anniversary
Sector News
@CNettraining has been developing and designing technical education pr
Newbury College begins COVID testing
Sector News
A heart-warming community response supports testing at @newburycollege
Cambridge Regional College adds Esports to its Creative Media course options
Sector News
Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) has launched a new Level 3 D
Students Fix IT for Peers During Lockdown
Sector News
Enterprising IT students at South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) ha
300,000 more laptops and tablets to support disadvantaged learners at home with the Get Help with Technology Programme
Sector News
HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS MORE LAPTOPS TO SUPPORT DISADVANTAGED CHILDREN L
DCG Steps Up Virtual Learning Innovation
Sector News
@DerbyCollege Group (DCG) has launched a new student-led initiative to
SUPPLY TEACHERS MUST NOT BE DENIED FINANCIAL SUPPORT
Sector News
The @NASUWT-The Teachers’ Union, along with other trade unions repre
Barnsley College raises over £900 for charity
Sector News
Students and staff at @BarnsleyCollege have raised £943 for Hallam FM

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Parallel Project Training
Parallel Project Training has published a new article: Dealing with communication challenges within the project team 48 minutes ago
Learning Curve Group
Learning Curve Group has published a new article: 100% approval rate for Learning Curve Group Kickstart Scheme applications 2 hours 57 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 3 hours 28 minutes ago

RT @FENews: How Dormant Assets Scheme is supporting urgent work to tackle youth unemployment: £800 million for communities across the UK fr…
View Original Tweet

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5231)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page