 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Education Secretary launches wide-ranging independent review of children’s social care

Details
Hits: 232
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Child Drawing

 

  • Review to address poor outcomes for children in care as well as strengthening families to improve vulnerable children’s lives
  • Once-in-a-generation opportunity launched to reform systems and services for vulnerable children and young people
  • Josh MacAlister, founder of social work charity Frontline, appointed to chair the review

 

A wholesale independent review of children’s social care will set out to radically reform the system, improving the lives of England’s most vulnerable children so they experience the benefits of a stable, loving home.

 

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will today launch the review which aims to raise the bar for vulnerable children across the country, delivering on a 2019 manifesto commitment that pledged to look at the care system to make sure children and young adults get the support they need.

 

In a speech to children’s charities and sector organisations, the Education Secretary will also announce that he has appointed Josh MacAlister to lead the review.

 

A former teacher, Mr MacAlister founded the social work charity Frontline in 2013. He will step down from his role as Chief Executive to lead the review.

 

The review will reshape how children interact with the care system, looking at the process from referral through to becoming looked after. It will address major challenges such as the increase in numbers of looked after children, the inconsistencies in children’s social care practice, outcomes across the country, and the failure of the system to provide enough stable homes for children.

 

Running throughout the review will be the voices and experiences of children, young people or adults who have been looked-after, or who have received help or support from a social worker. Their experiences will be considered and reflected sensitively and appropriately, with their views included in full in the work.

 

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson will say:

“We have known for some time that despite the best efforts of hardworking and dedicated social workers, the children’s social care system is not delivering a better quality of life and improved outcomes for those it is designed to help.  

“This review will be bold, wide-ranging and will not shy away from exposing problems where they exist. Under Josh MacAlister’s leadership, it will benefit from his understanding of the challenges facing the system and his experience of improving outcomes for children and young people.

 “It is part of the golden thread that runs through everything we are doing to level up society, especially for those who are too often forgotten or marginalised. It is going to help us raise the bar for these vulnerable children, it’s going to help us improve their life prospects and most importantly, it’s going to help give them the chance to achieve their potential and not be held back from the futures they deserve.”

Marcus Rashford and Jamie Oliver write to Boris Johnson calling for an urgent review of free school meals
Sector News
#ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY - @MarcusRashford MBE and @jamieoliver write to @
The executive education boom: a chance to reskill a population or a slippery slope to increased fraud?
Sector News
The executive education boom: a chance to reskill a population or a sl
Primary School application deadline
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/01/14/primary-school-application-dea

 

During the virtual launch event today [Friday], Josh MacAlister will launch a ‘Call for Advice’ to help shape the early work of the review and invite applications for an ‘Experts by Experience’ group to advise him on how to include the voices of people with a ‘lived experience’ of the children’s social care system. The review will consult widely and bring in a broad range of expertise.

 

Chair of the Review Josh MacAlister will say:

“If 2020 showed us the grit, commitment and creativity of social workers, teachers and other professionals, then 2021 is our chance to think afresh about how we support children without the safety, stability and love that many of us take for granted.  

“This review will listen deeply and think boldly. That is why I am recruiting for an ‘Experts by Experience’ Group that will direct an ambitious effort to hear the diverse experiences of children and families who have had social workers. I also need advice and challenge as we start this review, which is why I’m launching a Call for Advice.

“Deep down I think many of those working in the children’s social care system and certainly many of those who have experience of it, know that radical change is needed. My commitment is that this review will deliver a wide-ranging plan to extend the joy, growth and safety of childhood and the esteem, love and security of family life to all children.”

 

The Review will address the clear need for change that supports children to achieve their potential. Children who have been in care comprise 25% of the homeless and 24% of the prison population. Over a third of care leavers (39%) are not in education, employment or training, compared to 13% of all 19-21 year olds and just 13% progressed to Higher Education by age 19 compared to 43% of all other pupils.

 

In addition, statistics published today revealed the number of serious incident notifications between April and September 2020. Every death or harm of a child is tragic and we are working to understand the impact of COVID on the nature of serious incidents. This data will provide important information to the care review to help address major challenges.

 

The Department for Education will publish terms of reference for the review, setting out the themes and questions that will be addressed and how it will respond to the changing needs of children in care or at risk of going into care, especially given the impact of the pandemic.

 

These will include how to improve accountability for those responsible for children’s outcomes, how to ensure children have a positive experience of care, and how to support and strengthen families – helping children stay safely with their families where possible.

The Education Secretary will also announce today that the Adoption Support Fund will continue beyond March 2021, helping new adoptive and special guardianship families overcome challenges through therapies like family support sessions, or music and play activities. Nearly 64,000 families have benefitted from the fund since it was launched in 2015. 

It builds on the government’s commitment to levelling up across the country, starting with children and families – particularly the most vulnerable - to reduce the impacts and costs to both the children themselves and society.

The review of children’s social care builds on recent work from the Department of Education to support the most vulnerable children in society, including an investmentof almost £4.4 million to extend Covid-19 response programmes run by major children’s charities aimed at reaching ‘hidden’ children, as well as setting out plans to create a National Centre for Family Hubs that will improve families’ access to vital services across the country.

There was also confirmation in November’s Spending Review of an additional £24 million investment in 2021-22 to expand capacity within secure children’s homes, as well as £165 million funding for the Government’s Troubled Families programme.

The Government will also respond to the consultation on unregulated provision, where the views of the sector and care-experienced young people were sought on banning the placement of children under the age of 16 in this provision and introducing national standards for provision for 16 and 17 year olds. 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Marcus Rashford and Jamie Oliver write to Boris Johnson calling for an urgent review of free school meals
Sector News
#ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY - @MarcusRashford MBE and @jamieoliver write to @
The executive education boom: a chance to reskill a population or a slippery slope to increased fraud?
Sector News
The executive education boom: a chance to reskill a population or a sl
Lime extends free rides to include teachers and all key workers
Sector News
Lime (@limebike) today announced the expansion of ‘Lime Aid’ to pr
Applications open for influential employer EQA directory
Sector News
@IFAteched - Applications open for influential employer EQA directoryP
Gavin Williamson launches Independent review of children’s social care
Sector News
@gavinwilliamson launches wide-ranging independent review of children
Primary School application deadline
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/01/14/primary-school-application-dea
SERC Nominated for Two Diversity and Inclusion Heroes WorldSkills Awards
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) has been nominated for two Awa
Collab Group Announces Bradford College as New Member
Sector News
The Collab Group (@collabgrp), an organisation representing the larges
Leicester College to offer two new courses for 16–24-year-olds on Government’s Kickstart scheme
Sector News
Leicester College (@LeicesterColl) has launched two new courses aimed
Home schooling – how to stay secure
Sector News
#1: Shared devices Many pupils will need to use a shared device to acc
Student Leaders call for support as NUS Scotland survey finds three in five students concerned about finances
Sector News
Students relying on food banks and unable to pay their rent as unemplo
Latest lockdown should not lead to lost learning, says regulator
Sector News
In a letter sent to universities and colleges in England, the OfS (@of

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Matthew Flack
Matthew Flack has published a new article: The executive education boom: a chance to reskill a population or a slippery slope to increased fraud? 7 hours 4 minutes ago
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 7 hours

Apprenticeship Funding Rules refresher FY20-21

Overview The ESFA Funding Rules should be seen as the bible for any organisation delivering apprenticeship training and receiving government funding...

  • Thursday, 04 February 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online
Jo Moriani
Jo Moriani added a new event 8 hours

What inspectors will be looking for when they inspect your...

Overview In the past, Ofsted has tended not to focus in detail on any part of a provider’s provision that is delivered online, preferring instead to...

  • Tuesday, 02 February 2021 10:00 AM
  • Online

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5236)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page