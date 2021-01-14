 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Study Shows 26% of UK Adults Reported Stress, Anxiety or Great Sadness During COVID-19

Details
Hits: 104
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Study Shows 26% of UK Adults Reported Stress, Anxiety or Great Sadness During COVID-19

2020 has undoubtedly been the most difficult year for everyone heath-wise. Dealing with a global pandemic whilst trying to balance work and life has taken a toll on every individual’s health in one way or another.

In Lenstore’s latest research, the team analysed statistics on global health issues aside from COVID-19, such as vision loss, obesity rates, smoking, HIV cases and mental health disorders, to highlight just how present these health topics are.

Our research found that if the population of the world was 100 people, 6 would experience vision loss, 7 would have diabetes, 23 would be obese and another 23 would be smokers. This leaves just 41 people who are either healthy, or more likely living with other forms of health conditions such as cancer or heart disease.

You can view the full study here.

Key takeaways:

  • The United States Has The Highest Percent of Obesity in Adults at 36.2%
  • Study Reveals Australia Has the Highest Percentage of Cancer Rates per 100,000 People
  • The United States Has the Highest number of People With HIV/Aids at Over 1 million
  • At 10.8%, the United States Has the Highest Percentage of Diabetics in its Population

The United States Reports Highest Percentage of Stress and Anxiety in Adults During COVID-19

2020 has proven to be an extremely tough year for many people’s mental health and well-being. Stress, anxiety and overall sadness are all mental health concerns that need attention to help support those in need.

Our research looked further into some worrying figures for countries around the world.

With 33% of adults who reported stress, anxiety or great sadness during COVID-19, the United States ranks first, followed by the United Kingdom and Canada.

Rank

Country

Percentage of adults who reported stress, anxiety or great sadness during COVID-19 (%)

1

United States

33%

2

United Kingdom

26%

3

Canada

26%

4

France

24%

5

Australia

23%

6

New Zealand

23%

7

Sweden

18%

8

Netherlands

14%

9

Norway

10%

Columbia Has the Highest Percentage of Vision Loss in Adults at 13.7%

Colombia ranks as the number one country for loss of vision in adults with a total of 13.7%. This is broken down into 12.9% of men and 14.4% of women. When converting this into population figures, more than 6.8 million people have vision loss in Colombia.

In comparison to the global average of just 6%, it’s clear to see how prevalent vision loss is for the country.

Costa Rica follows Colombia in the rankings placing second with 13.3% of its population experiencing vision loss. With a make-up of 10% men and 11.4% women, Hungary completes the top three ranking with an overall average of 10.8% vision loss within adults.

Stand out countries such as the United Kingdom and United States rank low in the list, with just 4.5% and 3.7% of adults having vision loss respectively.

Carl secures warehousing job after completing free course at Innovative Alliance
Sector News
Carl Mason was searching for a job with the help of his local Job Cent
Barton Peveril Receives Nomination for National Covid-19 Response Award
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College has been nominated for the Covid-19
Marcus Rashford and Jamie Oliver write to Boris Johnson calling for an urgent review of free school meals
Sector News
#ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY - @MarcusRashford MBE and @jamieoliver write to @

Rank

Country

Average % of Vision Loss In Adults (Male and female)

Vision Loss in Males (%)

Vision Loss in Females (%)

1

Colombia

13.7%

12.9%

14.4%

2

Costa Rica

13.3%

12.5%

14.2%

3

Hungary

10.8%

10%

11.4%

4

Czech Republic

9.7%

9.1%

10.3%

5

Poland

7.9%

7.4%

8.4%

6

Spain

6.8%

6.9%

6.6%

7

Italy

6.2%

6.1%

6.3%

8

Japan

5.6%

5.4%

5.8%

9

Chile

5.2%

5.1%

5.3%

10

Portugal

4.5%

4.4%

4.6%

At 38% Chile Has the Highest Number of Smokers of All Countries

Despite the large efforts to cut smoking down across the world knowing the harm it causes to our health, it’s clear that smoking remains very apparent.

From our study, Chile ranks as the country with the highest smoking rates, equating to 38% of its population. Austria follows with 35.15% and then the Czech Republic with 33.2%.

Since the statistics show that over a third of the population for these countries are smoking, it raises the question of how we can support and raise awareness to help reduce this number, improving consumers health.

Rank

Country

Smoking rates per country (%)

1

Chile

38%

2

Austria

35.15%

3

Czech Republic

33.2%

4

Germany

30.35%

5

Spain

29.2%

6

Hungary

28.4%

7

Poland

28.05%

8

France

27.7%

9

Netherlands

25.05%

10

Italy

24%

For more information on this study, please see here: https://www.lenstore.co.uk/research/global-state-of-health-2021/

Methodology

We collected data across more than 10 health metrics for 24 countries around the world, analysing the state of health around the world.

Recording this data as a percentage where possible, we ranked each country to show which are experiencing the highest levels of health concerns.

Sources

You may also be interested in these articles:

Carl secures warehousing job after completing free course at Innovative Alliance
Sector News
Carl Mason was searching for a job with the help of his local Job Cent
Barton Peveril Receives Nomination for National Covid-19 Response Award
Sector News
@BartonPeveril Sixth Form College has been nominated for the Covid-19
Marcus Rashford and Jamie Oliver write to Boris Johnson calling for an urgent review of free school meals
Sector News
#ENDCHILDFOODPOVERTY - @MarcusRashford MBE and @jamieoliver write to @
The executive education boom: a chance to reskill a population or a slippery slope to increased fraud?
Sector News
The executive education boom: a chance to reskill a population or a sl
Lime extends free rides to include teachers and all key workers
Sector News
Lime (@limebike) today announced the expansion of ‘Lime Aid’ to pr
Applications open for influential employer EQA directory
Sector News
@IFAteched - Applications open for influential employer EQA directoryP
Bath Spa University hosts online literature and writing summit: Follow the Sun
Sector News
If you have ever wanted to travel the world without leaving your home
Gavin Williamson launches Independent review of children’s social care
Sector News
@gavinwilliamson launches wide-ranging independent review of children
Primary School application deadline
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/01/14/primary-school-application-dea
SERC Nominated for Two Diversity and Inclusion Heroes WorldSkills Awards
Sector News
South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) has been nominated for two Awa
Collab Group Announces Bradford College as New Member
Sector News
The Collab Group (@collabgrp), an organisation representing the larges
Latest lockdown should not lead to lost learning, says regulator
Sector News
In a letter sent to universities and colleges in England, the OfS (@of

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5239)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page