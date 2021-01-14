Study Shows 26% of UK Adults Reported Stress, Anxiety or Great Sadness During COVID-19

2020 has undoubtedly been the most difficult year for everyone heath-wise. Dealing with a global pandemic whilst trying to balance work and life has taken a toll on every individual’s health in one way or another.
In Lenstore’s latest research, the team analysed statistics on global health issues aside from COVID-19, such as vision loss, obesity rates, smoking, HIV cases and mental health disorders, to highlight just how present these health topics are.
Our research found that if the population of the world was 100 people, 6 would experience vision loss, 7 would have diabetes, 23 would be obese and another 23 would be smokers. This leaves just 41 people who are either healthy, or more likely living with other forms of health conditions such as cancer or heart disease.
You can view the full study here.
Key takeaways:
- The United States Has The Highest Percent of Obesity in Adults at 36.2%
- Study Reveals Australia Has the Highest Percentage of Cancer Rates per 100,000 People
- The United States Has the Highest number of People With HIV/Aids at Over 1 million
- At 10.8%, the United States Has the Highest Percentage of Diabetics in its Population
The United States Reports Highest Percentage of Stress and Anxiety in Adults During COVID-19
2020 has proven to be an extremely tough year for many people’s mental health and well-being. Stress, anxiety and overall sadness are all mental health concerns that need attention to help support those in need.
Our research looked further into some worrying figures for countries around the world.
With 33% of adults who reported stress, anxiety or great sadness during COVID-19, the United States ranks first, followed by the United Kingdom and Canada.
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Percentage of adults who reported stress, anxiety or great sadness during COVID-19 (%)
|
1
|
United States
|
33%
|
2
|
United Kingdom
|
26%
|
3
|
Canada
|
26%
|
4
|
France
|
24%
|
5
|
Australia
|
23%
|
6
|
New Zealand
|
23%
|
7
|
Sweden
|
18%
|
8
|
Netherlands
|
14%
|
9
|
Norway
|
10%
Columbia Has the Highest Percentage of Vision Loss in Adults at 13.7%
Colombia ranks as the number one country for loss of vision in adults with a total of 13.7%. This is broken down into 12.9% of men and 14.4% of women. When converting this into population figures, more than 6.8 million people have vision loss in Colombia.
In comparison to the global average of just 6%, it’s clear to see how prevalent vision loss is for the country.
Costa Rica follows Colombia in the rankings placing second with 13.3% of its population experiencing vision loss. With a make-up of 10% men and 11.4% women, Hungary completes the top three ranking with an overall average of 10.8% vision loss within adults.
Stand out countries such as the United Kingdom and United States rank low in the list, with just 4.5% and 3.7% of adults having vision loss respectively.
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Average % of Vision Loss In Adults (Male and female)
|
Vision Loss in Males (%)
|
Vision Loss in Females (%)
|
1
|
Colombia
|
13.7%
|
12.9%
|
14.4%
|
2
|
Costa Rica
|
13.3%
|
12.5%
|
14.2%
|
3
|
Hungary
|
10.8%
|
10%
|
11.4%
|
4
|
Czech Republic
|
9.7%
|
9.1%
|
10.3%
|
5
|
Poland
|
7.9%
|
7.4%
|
8.4%
|
6
|
Spain
|
6.8%
|
6.9%
|
6.6%
|
7
|
Italy
|
6.2%
|
6.1%
|
6.3%
|
8
|
Japan
|
5.6%
|
5.4%
|
5.8%
|
9
|
Chile
|
5.2%
|
5.1%
|
5.3%
|
10
|
Portugal
|
4.5%
|
4.4%
|
4.6%
At 38% Chile Has the Highest Number of Smokers of All Countries
Despite the large efforts to cut smoking down across the world knowing the harm it causes to our health, it’s clear that smoking remains very apparent.
From our study, Chile ranks as the country with the highest smoking rates, equating to 38% of its population. Austria follows with 35.15% and then the Czech Republic with 33.2%.
Since the statistics show that over a third of the population for these countries are smoking, it raises the question of how we can support and raise awareness to help reduce this number, improving consumers health.
|
Rank
|
Country
|
Smoking rates per country (%)
|
1
|
Chile
|
38%
|
2
|
Austria
|
35.15%
|
3
|
Czech Republic
|
33.2%
|
4
|
Germany
|
30.35%
|
5
|
Spain
|
29.2%
|
6
|
Hungary
|
28.4%
|
7
|
Poland
|
28.05%
|
8
|
France
|
27.7%
|
9
|
Netherlands
|
25.05%
|
10
|
Italy
|
24%
Methodology
We collected data across more than 10 health metrics for 24 countries around the world, analysing the state of health around the world.
Recording this data as a percentage where possible, we ranked each country to show which are experiencing the highest levels of health concerns.