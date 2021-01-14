https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/01/14/primary-school-application-deadline/

Primary School application deadline

Posted by: , Posted on: - Categories: Admissions, Primary Schools

This Friday (15th January) it is the primary school application deadline day.

Parents with children due to start school in September 2021 need to go through their local authority to apply for places at their chosen primary schools.

Although this can be an anxious time for parents, last year 90.2% of parents got their first choice and 97.3% got one of their top three schools. In addition, parents can feel reassured that the proportion of schools which are good or outstanding is now higher than it was 10 years ago – 88% now compared to 67% in 2010.

To apply for a place for your child visit the school admissions section of your local authority’s website. You can find your local authority by entering your postcode here: Find your local council - GOV.UK (www.gov.uk).

School places are allocated in line with published admissions criteria – all those who apply on time will be considered together and for oversubscribed schools, places will be offered to the children who most closely meet the oversubscription criteria.

Any applications which arrive late may be considered after those which were submitted by the deadline.

