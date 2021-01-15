 
Cdt Sgt Rice takes on lockdown challenge

Cadet Sergeant Charlie Rice

Cadet Sergeant Charlie Rice is set to take on the equivalent of the 190-mile coast-to-coast challenge on foot, and in full kit, in a bid to raise funds and beat lockdown.

Not one to be deterred by lockdown restrictions, Charlie has committed to complete the coast-to-coast challenge by hiking around his local Fenland countryside to keep fit and active during lockdown while raising money for the Cambridgeshire Army Cadet Force (ACF).

Whittlesey Company Commander, Major Lesley Deacon, had planned for a team of Cadets to do the coast-to-coast challenge during the Easter break, however, the national lockdown has resulted in the ACF being unable to undertake normal duties, including fundraising for new kit and resources.

Charlie said, “I want to support the Cadet Force to help buy new equipment which will in turn provide a better cadet experience. Now we have found ourselves in a lockdown situation, we are unable to continue with our planned fundraising activities, so I have taken it upon myself to complete the coast-to-coast challenge in my local area.”

Charlie is a committed Army Cadet with Cambs ACF Number 1 Company (Whittlesey) and a current Level 3 Uniformed Public Services student with Cambridge Regional College. His hard work and dedication led to him to achieve second place in the ACF National First Aid competition and, in July 2020, he was appointed as one of the Lord-Lieutenants Cadets for Cambridgeshire, an accolade enjoyed by just a few across the county each year. In addition, Charlie raised almost £2000 for the Cambs ACF in May 2019, when he organised a 15-mile charity walk.

If you would like to support Charlie with his coast-to-coast fundraising visit his campaign page.

