Free Data Science training at Four Scottish Colleges

For some years now, a digital narrative has become increasingly more familiar to us all, as technology is ever-developing and changing the way we live, work, and study on what seems a daily basis.
It’s also true to say that the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the transition to new and innovative ways of working for organisations of all shapes, sizes and sectors around the world. The knock-on effect is that those seeking work may need to consider boosting their CVs in digital areas such as Data Science to give themselves the best chance of securing a role ahead of the competition.
Fully funded training is now available to help those looking to learn the basics of Data Science with a view to forging a new career or simply boosting their current skillset. Free short courses are being delivered by Borders College, Edinburgh College, Fife College and West Lothian College through the Data Driven Innovation (DDI) Skills Gateway – a part of the Edinburgh and South East City Region Deal.
Focused on subject areas including Computing, Business, Football, Finance – these free courses provide students with the basic skills and knowledge required to understand data, recognise its worth in key areas of these subjects, and provide experience of extracting data to create meaningful insight which can be used to deliver success in organisations.
Supported by experienced teaching staff, these courses are flexible to fit around applicants’ commitments, and due to online delivery, do not require travel to and from college campuses.
Within the short space of four months or less, students will gain a National Progression Award qualification which can be used to gain employment in the digital sector, or progress to a further level of study.
Why choose to train in Data Science?
Scotland’s digital sector continues to flourish and generates over six billion pounds towards the national economy. As a result, it is estimated that a total of 13,000 new jobs are needed each year to meet the demands of expansion and growth within the sector. Those who are currently developing careers within the digital sector are 23% more likely to be employed on a full-time, permanent basis and their annual salaries are growing faster than any other sector in Scotland.
And, if you dream of starting your own digital business, the sector has seen a 60% growth in digital-based business start-ups – now is the perfect time to make your hopes become reality.
Who can apply?
Anyone with the passion and commitment to developing their digital skills towards a positive future should consider applying for a place on these courses. Applicants from a short list of specific groups are also encouraged to consider if this free training could help them enter into a career in Data Science:
- Long-term unemployed who would like to enhance employability and explore a potential new career pathway.
- Adult learners considering returning to further study to enhance employability or explore the possibility of a career change.
- Women returning to further study who wish to explore careers in the digital sector, previously discouraged by gender inequality.
- Young people who are not currently engaged in education, employment or training and looking to enhance their digital skills.
- Members of the Armed Forces who are currently working through their transition from the military to civilian life.
Find out more about Data Science courses here: