 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New College of the Humanities and ServiceNow premiere uniquely designed degree apprenticeship to bridge skills gap

Details
Hits: 187
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Student on a laptop

@NCHLondon - First of its kind, flexible online degree programme, will create a skilled digital talent pool with a focus on student accessibility by minimising the financial burden of higher education

New College of the Humanities (NCH London), part of Northeastern University’s global network of campuses, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking degree apprenticeship that integrates ServiceNow technology.

Aimed at developing the digital, business and leadership skills needed to succeed in today’s workplace, this degree is designed to bring immediate value to the sector, helping organisations find talent for their growing technology needs. The online degree applies academic learning and highly sought after technical and practical skills, particularly as accelerating digital transformation has become a priority for organisations navigating the global pandemic. The degree apprenticeship will give students necessary skills through real‑world assignments so they can put their learning into practice straight away.

With most UK degrees costing £27,750 plus living expenses, the technology sector is struggling to bring a balance in diversity, with many organisations drawing on the same limited talent pool to fill the growing number of vacancies. However, employers in the UK can utilise their apprenticeship levy to cover the cost of an apprenticeship degree programme. Meanwhile, students pay no tuition for their degree and are employed full time, minimising the financial burden of higher education.

“This incorporation of ServiceNow skills into our curriculum illustrates our commitment to designing innovative pathways for apprentice students to continuously advance their skills and achieve their academic and professional goals. We are delighted to work with ServiceNow in launching this game‑changing degree apprenticeship programme,” said Deanna Raineri, Vice President and Senior Vice Chancellor, Digital Learning and Mobility Strategy at Northeastern University. “Our curriculum offers flexibility based on learners’ individual and professional goals, including being able to progress to a Level 7 business or technology Master’s degree in the near future. The programme is open to people across the UK and we are working to launch this internationally.”

Starting in October this year, students will be working in roles within organisations that require ServiceNow skills and will spend 80% of their time gaining valuable on‑the‑job experience and 20% dedicated learning time to achieve their degree. The programme supports the student apprentices by starting with an accelerated studying block to quickly get them ready for client projects within the first three months.

Cat Lang, Senior Vice President of Global Education for ServiceNow explains: “Every company is looking for untapped recruiting options and ways to strengthen career development for their employees. An opportunity to get real workplace experience, develop in‑demand ServiceNow skills, and working toward a university degree is a perfect combination for someone starting or re‑starting their career, and for the companies that are looking to hire them.”

Petroc College becomes SET corporate partner. 300 teaching staff at Petroc join SET
Sector News
Petroc College (@PetrocOfficial) has become the latest further educati
Free Data Science training at Four Scottish Colleges
Sector News
@BordersCollege, @edinburghcoll, @fifecollege and @WestLoCollege offer
Technology adoption by manufacturers driving demand for digital skills
Sector News
@MadeSmarterUK - SME manufacturers joining the Industry 4.0 revolution

“The digital skills gap is already significant, and with COVID‑19, this will continue to widen”, said Faez Ahmed, Senior Director of Training & Certification at ServiceNow. “We are continually hearing from customers and partners that the workforce of today has been educated for the jobs of yesterday. This degree will give students necessary skills through real‑world assignments so they can put their learning into practice straight away. As more businesses turn to platforms like ours to transform their operations, we hope employers will realise the need for skilled talent and join the programme to give apprentice learners more opportunities to advance their careers in tech”.

Upon completing the three‑year Integrated Degree ‑ Digital and Technology Solutions Professional, apprentice students will earn an academic qualification of a Level 6 BSc (Hons) degree. They will also have the opportunity to earn in‑demand ServiceNow certifications including Certified System Administrator, Certified Implementation Specialist in IT Service Management and several other Micro‑Certification credentials.

As part of the programme, apprentice students can specialise as an IT Consultant, Data Analyst or Business Analyst. The degree is modular in design, so it has sufficient flexibility to meet the needs of both new hires and reskilling of existing staff.

In addition, NCH London will offer a pre‑apprenticeship programme for those from underrepresented groups, for ex‑service returners to work, women in tech and displaced workers. There is also an opportunity for those with ServiceNow experience to upskill. Depending on their level of experience, credits can be applied to reduce the term of study.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Petroc College becomes SET corporate partner. 300 teaching staff at Petroc join SET
Sector News
Petroc College (@PetrocOfficial) has become the latest further educati
Free Data Science training at Four Scottish Colleges
Sector News
@BordersCollege, @edinburghcoll, @fifecollege and @WestLoCollege offer
Technology adoption by manufacturers driving demand for digital skills
Sector News
@MadeSmarterUK - SME manufacturers joining the Industry 4.0 revolution
College boosting mental health of staff and community in lockdown with virtual wellbeing sessions
Sector News
THE mental health and safety of students and staff has been the top pr
NHS Test and Trace's new position on daily contact testing as a replacement for self-isolation in secondary schools and colleges
Sector News
@PHE_UK and NHS Test and Trace have released a new position on daily
REVEALED: Five Ways to Ensure Cyber Security this 2021
Sector News
Web hosting experts @Fasthosts give their top five tips for keeping cu
New website to help inspire the next generation of diverse engineers
Sector News
Accessing some of the latest thinking and evidence of what works to en
The impact of working from home on mental health: what do employers need to know?
Sector News
Top employment lawyers have come together with mental health charity,
INEOS DONATES £100 MILLION TO CREATE NEW OXFORD UNIVERSITY INSTITUTE TO FIGHT ANTIMICROBIAL RESISTANCE
Sector News
The new Ineos Oxford Institute for Antimicrobial Resistance is establi
The trust in testing times: the role of multi-academy trusts during the pandemic
Sector News
Daniel Muijs, our Deputy Director for Research and Evaluation (@Ofsted
COVID rates of infection 1.9 times higher amongst teachers and school staff than for the general public
Sector News
@MaryBoustedNEU @NEUnion comments on data that finds COVID infection r
UK’s first plant-based training programme for chefs is launched
Sector News
Harness the power of plant based: one bite at a time HIT Training (@HI

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5251)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page