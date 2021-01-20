New College of the Humanities and ServiceNow premiere uniquely designed degree apprenticeship to bridge skills gap

@NCHLondon - First of its kind, flexible online degree programme, will create a skilled digital talent pool with a focus on student accessibility by minimising the financial burden of higher education
New College of the Humanities (NCH London), part of Northeastern University’s global network of campuses, today announced the launch of a groundbreaking degree apprenticeship that integrates ServiceNow technology.
Aimed at developing the digital, business and leadership skills needed to succeed in today’s workplace, this degree is designed to bring immediate value to the sector, helping organisations find talent for their growing technology needs. The online degree applies academic learning and highly sought after technical and practical skills, particularly as accelerating digital transformation has become a priority for organisations navigating the global pandemic. The degree apprenticeship will give students necessary skills through real‑world assignments so they can put their learning into practice straight away.
With most UK degrees costing £27,750 plus living expenses, the technology sector is struggling to bring a balance in diversity, with many organisations drawing on the same limited talent pool to fill the growing number of vacancies. However, employers in the UK can utilise their apprenticeship levy to cover the cost of an apprenticeship degree programme. Meanwhile, students pay no tuition for their degree and are employed full time, minimising the financial burden of higher education.
“This incorporation of ServiceNow skills into our curriculum illustrates our commitment to designing innovative pathways for apprentice students to continuously advance their skills and achieve their academic and professional goals. We are delighted to work with ServiceNow in launching this game‑changing degree apprenticeship programme,” said Deanna Raineri, Vice President and Senior Vice Chancellor, Digital Learning and Mobility Strategy at Northeastern University. “Our curriculum offers flexibility based on learners’ individual and professional goals, including being able to progress to a Level 7 business or technology Master’s degree in the near future. The programme is open to people across the UK and we are working to launch this internationally.”
Starting in October this year, students will be working in roles within organisations that require ServiceNow skills and will spend 80% of their time gaining valuable on‑the‑job experience and 20% dedicated learning time to achieve their degree. The programme supports the student apprentices by starting with an accelerated studying block to quickly get them ready for client projects within the first three months.
Cat Lang, Senior Vice President of Global Education for ServiceNow explains: “Every company is looking for untapped recruiting options and ways to strengthen career development for their employees. An opportunity to get real workplace experience, develop in‑demand ServiceNow skills, and working toward a university degree is a perfect combination for someone starting or re‑starting their career, and for the companies that are looking to hire them.”
“The digital skills gap is already significant, and with COVID‑19, this will continue to widen”, said Faez Ahmed, Senior Director of Training & Certification at ServiceNow. “We are continually hearing from customers and partners that the workforce of today has been educated for the jobs of yesterday. This degree will give students necessary skills through real‑world assignments so they can put their learning into practice straight away. As more businesses turn to platforms like ours to transform their operations, we hope employers will realise the need for skilled talent and join the programme to give apprentice learners more opportunities to advance their careers in tech”.
Upon completing the three‑year Integrated Degree ‑ Digital and Technology Solutions Professional, apprentice students will earn an academic qualification of a Level 6 BSc (Hons) degree. They will also have the opportunity to earn in‑demand ServiceNow certifications including Certified System Administrator, Certified Implementation Specialist in IT Service Management and several other Micro‑Certification credentials.
As part of the programme, apprentice students can specialise as an IT Consultant, Data Analyst or Business Analyst. The degree is modular in design, so it has sufficient flexibility to meet the needs of both new hires and reskilling of existing staff.
In addition, NCH London will offer a pre‑apprenticeship programme for those from underrepresented groups, for ex‑service returners to work, women in tech and displaced workers. There is also an opportunity for those with ServiceNow experience to upskill. Depending on their level of experience, credits can be applied to reduce the term of study.