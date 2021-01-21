Leading Tech Agency Launches Revolutionary Digital Apprenticeship Scheme Nationwide

Award-winning tech business +24 (@Plus24Marketing) is delighted to announce the nationwide launch of +24 Academy, the country’s first fully digital apprenticeship course, designed and delivered by acclaimed industry professionals.
Lancashire’s top digital tech business is securing the nation’s future at the forefront of technology with the launch of this innovative, fully online, apprenticeship scheme.
The ambitious +24 Academy project is a huge step forward in MD Dave Walker’s quest to help bridge the growing digital skills gap. The Academy is aimed at creating thousands of new, qualified digital professionals, ensuring Britain can remain a powerhouse within the digital marketplace.
“Apprentices are set to play an even more vital role in helping businesses thrive and grow,” says +24 founder and MD Dave Walker.
By sharing their expert knowledge and having their agility to adopt new industry standards and skills the moment they become ‘live’, +24 Academy gives apprentices the most up-to-the-minute education in the very latest digital marketing trends.
Dave says: “This new initiative is the first of its kind – we have a dedicated team of professionals working round-the-clock to analyse the digital marketing sphere in order to produce the most up-to-date learning materials ever seen.”
+24 Academy students will learn current and essential digital skills that are key to the country’s future development, allowing Britain to regain its position at the top of the world’s digital landscape.
The first apprenticeship course +24 Academy are launching is the Digital Marketer standard level 3 and a host of other digital skills such as Cyber Security will follow. Alongside the apprenticeships will be some shorter, tailored digital skills courses which are in high demand as the UKs workforce looks to improve their digital skills.
The digital syllabus, designed by industry professionals and leading experts, can be swiftly changed to reflect new industry standards, and materials included, to support colleges and training providers deliver the skilled courses.
As well as having access to continuously updated content, apprentices can take free additional courses, including lessons in coding, print design and social media management, and they can track their own progress through an interactive dashboard.
Graduates from the 12-month Digital Marketing Level 3 Apprenticeship Standard course will gain qualifications in industry-leading standards, including learning how to master digital marketing campaigns, social media strategies and data protection.
Former apprentice Elly Littler says:
“I was hired as a Digital Marketing Apprentice, and it was the best move I could have taken for my career, because the programme helped me learn and understand the theory behind work-related tasks that I didn’t learn during my Business and Marketing degree.
“I’ve gained more opportunities for career progression since completing the course, as it allowed me to extend my knowledge further and develop new skills that I can bring into the workplace.”
The +24 Academy contains access to additional sessions, including coding, graphic design and even office skills.
Dave says: “The beauty of our system is that even current employees can also enrol on the course, and our experts know the newest industry standards, because they are on the front line of the digital age daily, and share that knowledge with the apprentices.
“We are here to eradicate the digital skills gap.”
+24 Marketing is an approved sub-contractor and can be found on the Register of Approved Training Providers.