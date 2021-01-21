https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/01/21/schools-to-get-two-weeks-notice-before-opening-to-more-pupils/

Schools to get two weeks’ notice before opening to more pupils

Posted by: , Posted on: - Categories: Coronavirus

Schools and colleges will get at least two weeks’ notice before pupils return to the classroom in order to give pupils, parents and teachers time to prepare, the Education Secretary has said.

Speaking to the media this morning, Gavin Williamson made clear that in order to give schools, pupils and parents time to get ready for the return to school, they would all be given two weeks’ notice ahead of them opening to more pupils. Schools and colleges have been closed to all but children of critical workers and vulnerable pupils since early this month.

Speaking to Sky News, the Education Secretary said:

What we’ll be wanting to do is give schools as much notice as possible so teachers can get ready, children can get ready and parents need to know in order to manage their lives. So we want to give all schools a clear two weeks’ notice period. One of the key criteria is whether the pressure on the NHS has started to lift, that’s why we had to take the national decision in the national interest, one that I never wanted to take to see schools closed again.

“We would want to give all schools a clear two-week notice period.”

Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson tells @skynewsniall that he will give schools “enough notice as possible” before they reopen.

Get live #coronavirus updates: https://t.co/vv2GcE5o8Upic.twitter.com/GSBZDPCtDQ

— Sky News (@SkyNews) January 21, 2021

