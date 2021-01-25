 
GISMA Business School granted degree awarding powers

GISMA Business School (@Business_School) is pleased to announce that it has been awarded ‘University of Applied Sciences’ status, having received official state recognition by the Federal State of Brandenburg in Germany.

As a University of Applied Sciences, GISMA is now entitled to award bachelors and masters’ degrees. This recognition grants GISMA degree awarding powers and the opportunity to launch its Hochschule, a tertiary education institution with a focus on teaching practice-oriented skills in digital transformation, business, technology and agribusiness.

Professor Dr Stefan Stein, newly-appointed President of GISMA Business School, said:

“This is an incredible achievement for us. For over 20 years our strong industry roots and international inter-connectedness made GISMA a unique place to study.

“Becoming a University of Applied Sciences is the logical next step in our ambition to educate and prepare students from all over the world for the global and regional business community on a high academic level. A digital revolution is evolving out there, faster and faster. This does not only affect traditional industries, but also our universities. We will now be able to contribute to a new education revolution, offering a multidisciplinary approach reflecting the changes in qualification and competences demand of the outside world.”

GISMA Business School is launching the Hochschule in two locations – Potsdam and Berlin – with seven programmes, all state recognised. The institution is AMBA-accredited, with the Foundation for International Business Administration Accreditation (FIBAA) validating the programmes.

The programmes, delivered in English, and both online and on campus, will include a Global MBA; MScs in Leadership for Digital Transformation, International Agribusiness, International Business Management, and Data Science, AI and Digital Business; and BScs in International Business Management, and Data Science, AI and Digital Business.

The University of Applied Sciences will be based in Potsdam, the capital and largest city of the German federal state of Brandenburg. The campus, set to open in summer 2021, will be located near the Innovation Centre of SAP, one of the world’s largest enterprise software companies.

A second location in Berlin, immediately ready to welcome international and domestic students, occupies facilities in Dessauer Strasse in the heart of the German capital, close to Potsdamer Platz and some of the key players in the corporate world, the main government and public institutions.

“The two locations will add great value to the students’ learning experience. In Potsdam they will benefit from the proximity with the SAP Centre and Potsdam’s network of industry leaders, and Berlin is regarded as one of the most dynamic and innovative business hubs in the world,” added Professor Stein.

