UK Food and Drink Manufacturers to offer more than 400 #Kickstart Jobs - quote from CCEP

Mims Davies

@NSAFD and @Foodanddrinkfed - UK Food and Drink Manufacturers to offer more than 400 #Kickstart Jobs

Food and Drink Manufacturers across England, Scotland and Wales have been successful in their bid to offer hundreds of job placements to young people as part of the government’s Kickstart scheme.

Led jointly by the National Skills Academy for Food & Drink (NSAFD) and the Food and Drink Federation (FDF), 400 young people will receive real industry experience and a wage during their six-month job placement.

All participants who complete their placement will also receive a food and drink manufacturing ‘passport’ confirming their readiness to take up a job in the industry, along with an employability programme delivered by Youth Employment UK. It is hoped that many of Kickstart participants will be taken on as apprentices once they have completed their placements.

During the Covid-19 pandemic, the vital role that food and drink manufacturing plays in keeping the nation fed has been thrust centre stage. While the sector has shown remarkable strength and resilience during the pandemic, the food and drink supply chain has been hugely impacted, with young people bearing the brunt of job losses in the retail and hospitality sectors.

As the UK’s largest manufacturing sector, the food and drink industry continues to offer a hugely diverse range of jobs at all skill levels and has remained one of the few industries actively recruiting throughout the pandemic.

Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP said:

“It’s great to see food and drink manufacturers rallying together to offer 400 young people vital opportunities to gain key industry experience and training through the Kickstart Scheme, boosting their longer term prospects.

“This demonstrates how our Plan for Jobs is helping people back into work and vitally supporting employers in high demand and key growth sectors to recruit, as we push to build back better and level up opportunity across the country.”

Sharon Byfield, early careers and apprenticeships lead at Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) GB, said:

“Businesses have a responsibility to ensure they’re giving young people the opportunity and support they need to start a career.

 “At Coca-Cola European Partners we are committed to providing an open, inclusive culture where everyone, no matter their level or background, feels they can make a valid contribution to the business and thrive in their role. This extends to those just starting out in their careers too, and we hope this Kickstart platform will help us bring new talent into our team and equip more people with valuable skills to help them thrive in the workplace.” 

Ian Wright CBE, FDF Chief Executive said: 

“Businesses across food and drink manufacturing are delighted to support the Kickstart scheme. It offers young people real pay and real workplace experiences. That combination offers an excellent way to kickstart their careers”

Louise Cairns, CEO at the NSAFD said: 

“We are delighted to be supporting the food and drink sector in offering exciting and varied kick start placements to young people. Our kickstart programme will give these young people an opportunity to experience exciting job placements with some of the UK biggest and best known food businesses and will also provide them with training, qualifications and mentoring to help them secure a future career in the sector.”

