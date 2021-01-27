 
Coventry College holding taster sessions to aid apprenticeship revival

@CoventryCollege is giving school leavers across the region a chance to find out more about upcoming apprenticeship opportunities via virtual taster sessions.

Lecturers and industry experts from the city’s leading further education provider are hosting four Zoom sessions during National Apprenticeship Week, when year 11 pupils can learn about the College’s apprenticeship programmes and how they can gain workplace experience while earning an income, and studying towards a qualification.

The first session on 9 February at 10am will focus on Business, before moving on to Motor Vehicle apprenticeships at 2pm.

The other two sessions take place on 10 February, and include Construction at 10am, and Childcare and Hospitality at 2pm.

It comes as Coventry College has started to see the beginnings of an apprenticeship revival, having enrolled more than 100 apprentices in the final quarter of 2020 - despite the on-going challenges faced by businesses due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Coventry College is working with numerous local employers to fill apprenticeship vacancies, and the College’s Head of Employer Engagement and Sales, Emma Ingram, is urging teenagers to seize the opportunity.

She said: “The apprenticeship taster sessions are all about helping young people to lay the foundations for their future careers, where they can find out more about the areas they’re interested in, what the progression path is like and how much they can expect to earn in the long-term, as well as the practicalities of applying.

“The roll-out of Covid vaccines has undoubtedly given more businesses the confidence to plan for the longer-term future and reassess where they need to develop their skillsets, and as a result we are beginning to see more opportunities coming through for apprentices.

“Business, Motor Vehicle, Construction and Childcare are the most popular apprenticeships that we offer, but others are also available, so if there is anyone out there wishing to pursue an apprenticeship in a different subject, we would still encourage them to contact us.”

To register for one of the zoom sessions visit www.coventrycollege.ac.uk/naw-online-apprenticeship-taster-seminars/ 

