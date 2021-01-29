 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How 2020 Has Rewarded Key Workers

Details
Hits: 156
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The past year has been difficult for many of us, and is one we don’t want to repeat. This is especially true for key workers across the UK who have led the fight against the coronavirus. According to the ONS, around 33 per cent of the UK workforce were in key worker occupations and industries in 2020.

NHS staff, educational professionals, and supermarket staff continued their work throughout 2020. Their dedication has been welcomed by the public and private sector organisations, who have aimed to show appreciation for their work. Between virtuous signs of gratitude, morale-boosting offers, and investments into their futures, we look at how key workers have been rewarded in 2020 and what it means for their lives and work.

Recognition from home

Appreciation for our key workers has never been greater. National lockdowns across the UK highlighted the sectors which the public depend on every day. Supermarket staff, NHS workers, and the emergency services have demonstrated the dedication of their professions, which can sometimes go unnoticed. But the public health crisis moved people to show their gratitude during this difficult time.

For NHS workers, this appreciation had to be shown at home. Joining our neighbours on our own doorsteps every Thursday between March and May 2020, the public cheered and clapped to show their appreciation. The act of staying home itself showed solidarity for the struggle of key workers. For them, the necessity of working on the frontline was greater than the instruction to stay home.

One survey of key workers found that NHS staff were the most likely to feel that their contribution to society had been recognised. Where only 41 per cent of key workers felt that they had been appreciated, a greater 64 per cent of NHS staff felt the same.

This greater feeling of appreciation is likely, in part, a consequence of Captain Sir Tom Moore’s gallant fundraising efforts. By walking 100 laps of his garden in the run-up to his 100th birthday, Captain Tom raised £32,796,475 for NHS Charities Together. Donations were used to create wellbeing packs for NHS staff, including recuperation rooms and devices to help staff keep in contact with their families, should they need to isolate. These actions combined show the public was behind our key workers and their efforts during the adverse period.

Discounts

While the public showed its appreciation for key workers through charity and other support, many private companies wanted to demonstrate that essential workers were appreciated during this difficult period. Discount schemes and benefits for key workers were rolled out in the hospitality and retail sectors to give thanks to their hard work.

New Â£50,000 Grant Funding from Ufi VocTech Trust
Sector News
New grant funding from Ufi VocTech Trust (@UfiTrust) is open for appli
Virtual Reality is engaging students more for learning
Sector News
Pioneered in 2016, the use of Virtual Reality (VR) in the classroom ha
Robert Halfon MP lays out his vision for post-Covid education and assessment system
Sector News
â€œIf itâ€™s not impossible, there must be a way to do it.â€ Sir Nich

Eligibility for these discounts varied between businesses, but Blue Light Cards were generally accepted in most places. The introduction of the free CARE badge in 2020 meant that care workers both in and outside of the NHS were eligible for the same special deals.

Offers during the pandemic included:

  • Up to 50 per cent off Uber taxi rides for NHS staff to get to and from work
  • Free accommodation to key workers that needed to isolate from their families from Airbnb
  • Morrisons offered 10 per cent off food shops
  • A number of leading supermarkets provided priority shopping hours
  • Most fashion retail shops offered discounts for key workers
  • Cafes and takeaways such as Costa, McDonald’s and Domino’s offered free food and drinks
  • Mobile network provider EE gave unlimited data to its key-working customers at no extra cost

The offers had the virtuous intention of raising spirits after a difficult day of working on the frontline against COVID-19. These acts prove that everyone can get behind the effort and make life just a little easier for people when they need it the most.

Helping hand for the future

The past year has proven the need to show more appreciation for key workers. Investing in their future is a positive way to show that their efforts will not be forgotten when life returns to normal. One substantial investment includes assistance for key workers to buy their own home.

While owning a home is a substantial investment, over time it is financially beneficial. An RSA survey shows that key workers who rent their homes are more likely to struggle if confronted with an unexpected bill of £100. Only up to 13 per cent of homeowners would struggle to pay an unexpected bill, whereas up to 45 per cent of renters would struggle to pay it.

Housing companies, such as St. Modwen Homes, are offering home extras and special initiatives to all key workers looking to buy their next or first home. These offers represent a significant advantage for NHS staff, supermarket workers, and education professionals. Benefits can include contributions towards home enhancements, such as flooring, turf, and kitchen upgrades. Homebuyers can also be supported with legal fees and moving costs. So whether you’re looking for houses in Eastwood to settle down, among a variety of locations in England, you could save a lot of money through your work.

As the average monthly buying costs are lower than monthly rental costs, the investment in homeownership is important. Helping key workers to get onto the property ladder is just another way to show our appreciation after the difficulty of 2020.

The pandemic has continued into 2021, and the new national lockdowns in England and Scotland feel like a repeated experience of the previous year. However, there is optimism that a return to normal life is approaching. While the past year has been difficult, we must continue to show our appreciation for the key workers that keep our lives moving forward despite the difficulties we encountered. The struggles of 2020 may outweigh the rewards of the year but, looking back, we can hope that the investments into our key workers will have a long-lasting and positive effect.

You may also be interested in these articles:

CMA warns firms over price-fixing of supplies to disabled students
Sector News
@CMAgovUK has cautioned companies supplying goods and services to disa
New £50,000 Grant Funding from Ufi VocTech Trust
Sector News
New grant funding from Ufi VocTech Trust (@UfiTrust) is open for appli
Virtual Reality is engaging students more for learning
Sector News
Pioneered in 2016, the use of Virtual Reality (VR) in the classroom ha
Robert Halfon MP lays out his vision for post-Covid education and assessment system
Sector News
“If it’s not impossible, there must be a way to do it.” Sir Nich
Liverpool Theatre School Stage Online Auditions in Search for New Talent
Sector News
Liverpool Theatre School (@LTSchool) is on the lookout for the next ge
Mentor sessions help students plan for careers
Sector News
Students from Blackburn (@olsjbb1) are being inspired to explore jobs
Land-based college marks 100 years but plans are on hold due to pandemic
Sector News
A LAND-BASED college (@colegcambria) is marking 100 years at the foref
Gower College Swansea first college in Wales to receive Accredited Award from the Autism Accreditation Committee
Sector News
Another first for @GowerCollegeSwansea In a project led by Ceri Low, t
“Phased and flexible back-to-school approach if coronavirus cases continue to fall” – First Minister
Sector News
The youngest children in Wales could begin returning to school after t
Kids get muddy and learn in South London green ‘oasis’
Sector News
Hundreds of children will have the chance to learn about the natural w
CITB supported the training of nearly a quarter of a million construction workers as pandemic loomed
Sector News
@CITB supported the training of nearly a quarter of a million construc
The cooking doesn’t stop for Hospitality and Catering students at Hugh Baird 14-16 College
Sector News
Students studying the Hospitality and Catering vocational pathway at H

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 21 minutes ago

CMA warns firms over price-fixing of supplies to disabled students: @CMAgovUK has cautioned companies supplying goo… https://t.co/KI7xEns4wv
View Original Tweet

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: Virtual Reality is engaging students more for learning 24 minutes ago
James Patefield
James Patefield has published a new article: How 2020 Has Rewarded Key Workers 47 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5287)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page