Free Virtual Learning Platform to support young people on their Journey to Work

We are delighted to launch our new virtual learning programme for young people: The Young Professional : Journey to Work. This free tool will support young people to navigate their next steps and build their futures.
This launch sees the best of our impartial, quality resources come together to build a learning programme like no other. Giving opportunities and support to young people to not just meet their needs but to help them to thrive. Ensuring young people’s voices and opinions were central to this work has been fundamental and our privilege.
Today’s launch is the first in a suite of new resources that will remain free for young people to develop their skills and plan their future, including:
- Young Professional : Explore Programme (14-16 year olds) launching February 2021
- Virtual Work Experience launching February 2021
- Young Professional Partner Programme launching March 2021
- Young Professional Programme for those with additional needs April 2021
What Is The Young Professional : Journey To Work Programme?
This programme is aimed at young people 17+, it is their guide to navigating what’s next. Suitable for young people still in education, training, in a first career role or for those unemployed. Whatever their stage this programme will boost their self awareness, skills, knowledge about the world of work and confidence in their place in it.
The 8 courses in the programme are highly interactive, mixing video, activities and opportunities for self reflection to help young people discover more about themselves, their needs and how to plan their future.
Young people work through each course at their own pace achieving certificates, progress updates and more. Alongside the new courses is a brand new personal dashboard that helps to create their CV, find opportunities and unlock even more inspiring content. The journey never ends.
How Will It Help?
From handling emotions to learning how to find opportunities, Journey to Work will help young people discover more about themselves, their skills and the barriers they might face. They can explore what life has to offer right now – and what comes next!
For Providers?
Mapped to Gatsby, Skills Builder and the CDI Framework the Journey to Work aims to support organisations working with young people and complement existing provision. Providers can use the programme to evidence what independent support young people are being offered in particular around personal development, skills and careers learning. We have created a set of resources for schools, colleges, training providers, youth organisations and other partners to help them to embed and use our free resource with their own programmes or standalone. What's more, providers will be able to access their own digital dashboard so that they can monitor, support and evidence the progress of their young people completing the programme. All of the support to providers is free of charge including the dashboard.
Who is using it?
Young people can access the programme directly and with 190,000+ page views of our site across January we imagine a lot of our users will start the programme independently. In addition the programme has already been embedded into the National Skills Academy for Food & Drink's Kickstart Programme and there are a number of work coaches, employers and providers planning to deliver it with the young people they work with.
Where Can I Find It?
You’ll need to register with Youth Employment UK as a Young Professional here:
What else?
Please get in touch with the Youth Employment UK team if you have any questions, require support or want to learn more about working with us and our programmes. This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.