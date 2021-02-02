 
Almost 20,000 jobs protected by Film & TV Production Restart Scheme

Almost 20,000 jobs protected
  • More than 160 productions are benefiting from government-backed scheme to protect against Covid-related losses
  • Productions can resume filming thanks to insurance against Covid-related losses
  • The £500m scheme, part of the Plan for Jobs, has protected 19,460 jobs across UK film and TV since launch four months ago

Almost 20,000 jobs in film and television have already been protected by a Government-backed scheme to get screen productions back up and running again, the Chancellor confirmed today.

Many film and television productions have been paused during the pandemic due to a lack of insurance against Coronavirus-related losses, such as filming delays when cast or crew members are ill. The £500 million Film and TV Production Restart Scheme, launched in October 2020, means productions are protected against these delays, giving them the confidence to resume filming.

So far, more than 160 productions from across the UK have been approved by the scheme, supporting over £680million of economic activity and 19,460 direct jobs on productions – from actors and directors, to hairstylists, runners and set designers. New film Boxing Day and Sky's Breeders are just two of the many projects which have been able to continue filming.

Rishi Sunak 100x100Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said: 

“Tens of thousands of jobs in our Film & TV sector have already been protected by the Production Restart Scheme. The sector is not only a national treasure, but also a significant driver of our economy, so it’s only right that we do everything we can to get productions up and running again, and get people back doing what they love.

“The scheme fills the insurance gap and gives productions the confidence to keep shooting, delivering the much-loved classics and ground-breaking new art that the UK is known for around the world.”

Oliver Dowden 100x100Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said:

“We’re helping to create more than just great films and unmissable programmes with the Film & TV Production Restart Scheme - we are saving and creating tens of thousands of jobs across the country.

“Our screen industries have shown incredible resilience, ingenuity and creativity, which together with our Restart Scheme, means studios across the length and breadth of the UK are full. We are a content superpower and this sector continues to go from strength to strength."

Productions can still register for the scheme until April 2021, helping them manage the continued uncertainty and support thousands more jobs.

The funding is available to productions made by companies where at least half of the production budget is spent in the UK.

