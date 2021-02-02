 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Milton Keynes College commits to publishing Ethnicity Pay Gap figures

Details
Hits: 151
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Arv Kaushal

Milton Keynes College (@MKCollege) has committed to releasing figures describing the pay gap which exists within the organisation on ethnic grounds. The decision comes as part of wider commitments which the College has agreed to by becoming a signatory to the Race at Work Charter.

The Charter pledges organisations to five specific calls to action.

To appoint an executive manager for race; to capture data on ethnicity in the organisation and publish it; to commit at board level to zero tolerance of harassment and bullying; to ensure all managers understand that actively supporting equality in the workplace is part of their job and to take positive action to support the careers of people from ethnic minorities.

The College recently appointed Arv Kaushal as manager for Equality, Diversity & Inclusion. He says publishing pay gap figures is vital. “It’s one thing for an organisation to believe in Equality, Diversity and Inclusion but it’s quite another to actually do something to improve the situation. If people from the same backgrounds keep getting promoted to the detriment of other groups you need to first work out why it’s happening before you can change it. The only way to do that is by analysing the data which takes time and effort. By committing to the Race at Work Charter we are putting ourselves in a position where we have to do the work, and that’s really the whole point of joining.”

Milton Keynes is one of only a handful of Further Education Colleges across the country to have signed up to the charter which has also been committed to by government agencies and a number of large corporations.

Arv says, “A lot of businesses are nervous of analysing the data around pay and publishing it because they know it won’t make for pretty reading but I would strongly encourage them to overcome their fears. Recognising the size of the problem is an important first step to working out how to make things better so I would applaud anyone who has the courage to take that good, hard look at themselves and their work processes.”

According to information gleaned by the Office for National Statistics using its Annual Population Survey* there are stark differences in the ethnicity pay gap around the country. The worst figures are in London where white British workers are paid more than 23% higher wages than people from other ethnic groups. In the south east region which includes Milton Keynes, the figure is a little under 6% which is one of the lowest in the country.

Opportunity Action Plan: Former Education Secretary Justine Greening is working with the University of Northampton to protect opportunities and boost social mobility
Sector News
@UniNorthants partners with Rt Hon @JustineGreening @TheSMPledge to #L
Wakefield College to mark National Apprenticeships Week
Sector News
The 14th annual National Apprenticeship Week 2021 will take place from
Sports Studies Student Rows a Marathon in Lockdown
Sector News
Matilda Ramnani developed a keen interest in sports during her teenage

Sandra Kerr CBE is Race Equality Director at Business in the Community, the organisation behind the Charter. She says, “In the Race at Work Charter 2020 report we called for more organisations from the education sector to sign the Race at Work Charter. I want to commend Milton Keynes College for signing the Charter. The Race at Work Charter has now been signed by more than 560 employers from almost every sector in the UK. It is vitally important that professional educators who influence talent who will be, and in some instances, already are part of the workplace, demonstrate their clear commitment to promote race equality and inclusion inside and outside of their learning institutions. It is great that Milton Keynes College has demonstrated their leadership and commitment by adding their signature to the Race at Work Charter.”

Dr Julie Mills OBE, CEO & Group Principal at the College says, “I am delighted that we have signed the Race at Work Charter, cementing our commitment to ensuring our College is representative of our whole community. Colleges make such a difference to the lives of so many students and the recent FE governmental White Paper shows the need to continue to elevate this to become beacons of best practise and influence within our wider community. Today represents another step towards our own accountability and we hope to learn and help create change.”

*https://www.ons.gov.uk/employmentandlabourmarket/peopleinwork/earningsandworkinghours/articles/ethnicitypaygapsingreatbritain/2019

You may also be interested in these articles:

Opportunity Action Plan: Former Education Secretary Justine Greening is working with the University of Northampton to protect opportunities and boost social mobility
Sector News
@UniNorthants partners with Rt Hon @JustineGreening @TheSMPledge to #L
Wakefield College to mark National Apprenticeships Week
Sector News
The 14th annual National Apprenticeship Week 2021 will take place from
Sports Studies Student Rows a Marathon in Lockdown
Sector News
Matilda Ramnani developed a keen interest in sports during her teenage
Peter Symonds College students celebrate incredible 56 Oxbridge offers
Sector News
Students at Peter Symonds College (@Symonds_College) are celebrating a
Almost 20,000 jobs protected by Film & TV Production Restart Scheme
Sector News
More than 160 productions are benefiting from government-backed scheme
Combatting mental health challenges
Sector News
A military training organisation is using its expertise to help comba
CHALLENGES OF PANDEMIC DRIVE GROWTH IN CUBO MEMBERSHIP
Sector News
As the value of working together to find solutions in a time of crisis
The Learning Foundry wins £1,000,000 to secure opportunities for local young people
Sector News
Liverpool-based training provider The Learning Foundry (@TLFtweet) is
Oxbridge offers for Impington International College students
Sector News
Students at Impington International College (@ImpingtonIntCol), locate
Mental health resources for children, parents, carers and school staff
Sector News
For #ChildrensMentalHealthWeek @EducationGovUK have put together some
Inaccurate reports regarding Free School Meals over February half term
Sector News
@EducationGovUK are aware of confusion caused by reports in the media
CHEMISTRY STUDENTS FROM THE HENLEY COLLEGE ACHIEVE BRONZE IN CAMBRIDGE CHALLENGE
Sector News
Chemistry Students from @henleycol achieve bronze in Cambridge Challen

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5298)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page