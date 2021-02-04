The Henley College and Ealing Trailfinders announce scholarships for Girls’ Elite Rugby Programme

In their continued commitment to supporting Girls’ Rugby, Ealing Trailfinders and The Henley College (@henleycol) are delighted to announce a new and significant scholarship fund for their recently launched Girls’ Elite Rugby Programme.

Thanks to The Mike Gooley Trailfinders Charity, these scholarships will allow the college and Ealing Trailfinders to support and develop talented and aspirational female rugby players aged between 16– 18.

The College boasts a wide range of academic options in over 70 A levels and BTEC vocational courses, and has an outstanding reputation for student achievement with 82% of Henley College students finishing university with a 2:1 or above, and 30% of those students achieving a First Class degree. The rugby partnership with Ealing Trailfinders shares the same ambition for sport as the College does for academic excellence.

The bursaries will support such things as accommodation local to The Henley College, and may also assist with other living costs such as academic resources, rugby kit and travel.

Women’s rugby is one of the fastest growing sports in the world, and Ealing Trailfinders are committed to creating a world class hub for women’s and girl’s rugby.

The Girls’ Elite Rugby Programme will launch in September 2021 and will provide girls in years 12and 13 the same opportunities as the College’s established Boys' Elite Rugby Programme, with focus on performance coaching, strength, conditioning, medical support and video analysis.

Eamonn Egan, Vice Principal Curriculum & Quality at The Henley College said:

“We are delighted to announce the opening of a bursary fund for girls entering our Under-18s girls rugby programme. The fund has been made available by the Ealing Trailfinders, The Henley College’srugby partner. Talented female rugby players aged 16-19 can now access the funding they need to pursue their education at The Henley College, and take part in rugby player development through the Henley College’s Girls Rugby Programme. The programme is delivered with Trailfinders Academy and offers girls a pathway to higher education and elite sport. Exciting times for rugby players at The Henley College.”

On completion of study at the College, the performance pathway then continues with Trailfinders Academy to Brunel University where scholarships are available for aspirational players. The pathway may give students the opportunity to play at the highest level in women’s rugby.

Director of Rugby Ben Ward said:

“We are very excited about our partnership with The Henley College. We are committed to investing in and creating a world class hub for women and girls’ rugby. The college will be a fundamental entry point to our pathway. With the growth of our women’s team, this programme will produce elite players of the future. We have invested in providing the college with full time professional staff from coaching to analysis and medical, who will work closely with the academy head coach to create some great continuity and synergy to our pathway.”

Head Rugby Coach at the College, Tom Redfern said of the scholarship:

“What an exciting development for the Rugby programme at The Henley College. There is clear support and ambition from Ealing Trailfinders to be the ‘go to’ destination for young aspirational players who want to develop through the pathway. We want to be the leading educational institution for person and player development, so this news today will open new doors for us and our families. This is an amazing opportunity for aspirational and talented female players to gain access to top-level coaching alongside an exceptional and supportive academic programme. The scholarship scheme will allow us to recruit the most talented athletes across the country but give opportunities to those who would sometimes miss out. We want to see athletes from all areas of the country, in different sports and from different cultures and genders to look at The Henley College and say….’If you want to grow and be the best athlete you can be where they also support career and educational development then you need to go to Henley.”