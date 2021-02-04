 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Generation UK launches digital employment opportunities in Birmingham, Manchester, London & Leeds to combat youth unemployment

Details
Hits: 169
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Handshake

Youth employment non-profit organisation, Generation UK (@YouEmployedUK), has announced it is launching a new Digital Customer Support programme in four of the UK’s major cities. The programme will support 18 to 29 year-olds in accessing growing employment opportunities amidst rising redundancies for Britain’s young people.  

In the latest unemployment figures from the Office of National Statistics, young people were reported as most at risk of losing their jobs as the redundancy rate increased fivefold on the year previous to 16.2 per 1,000. With a surge in e-commerce and remote services resulting from the pandemic, vacancies in Customer Support have remained high and growing with over twenty-thousand new roles expected to be opened in 2021 (according to data sourced from Jobfeed by Textkernel).

The Generation, UK Digital Customer Support (DCS) programme, is a five-week, full time bootcamp that will equip young people with the technical skills to obtain an entry-level role in customer support, as well as leveraging Generation’s proven expertise in behavioural and soft skill development. In 2021, this Generation UK programme aims to equip over 200 learners with the skills needed to enter the Customer Support sector.  

Graduates from this Generation progamme may go on to work in start-up companies, medium enterprises, or leading corporations, and generally support users in addressing their needs over a variety of channels including email, phone, webchat and social media. The first intake of students will enrol on the programme in February 2021, delivered by instructors selected and trained by Generation. Students participating on the course will also come to benefit from free career coaching up to six months after completion, along with free online soft-skills courses to prepare them for applications.  

In Manchester, Teleperformance, a worldwide leader in omnichannel customer experience management, is working in partnership with Generation as an employer partner. The company will be offering full-time customer support positions to a proportion of graduates, along with a bespoke programme support in the form of preparation sessions for candidates, bi-weekly forums, and monthly feedback calls to maximise success.  

Following roll-out for students in Manchester and Birmingham, subsequent opportunities will be made available in London and Leeds in the coming months. The initial programmes are in part funded by the Fast Track Digital Workforce Fund, a joint venture between Greater Manchester Combined Authority and Lancashire Digital Skills Partnership and funded by the Department for Education Digital Bootcamp Fund to address the digital skills gaps across Greater Manchester and Lancashire. 

Pearson partners with Penguin to support UK schools in diversifying their English Literature curriculum
Sector News
The worldâ€™s learning company, @Pearson, is partnering with publisher
Sir Kevan will lead work to ensure children and young people can recover learning lost due to the pandemic.
Sector News
Prime Minister @BorisJohnson and Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson
Military trainees tackle cyber safety
Sector News
A THOUSAND learners at colleges across England Wales will learn about

Michael Houlihan, CEO of Generation UK, said:

 “Young people in the UK are disproportionately suffering from rising levels of unemployment in the wake of covid, and unfortunately many pathways into work have been shut down. We are delighted to be launching a new covid-resilient programme, specifically designed to target in-demand jobs. Moreover, it’s great to be able to deliver a skills training programme so that people can keep moving forward, even whilst stuck in lockdown. This new programme will help young people across the country to gain the skills needed to enter a segment of the economy that we know to be growing and recruiting. 

“Today digital skills are in even greater demand and by working with the government, local authorities and employment partners we are able to help young people, often from disadvantaged backgrounds, to overcome the barriers into a new career.”  

GMCA Employment, Skills and Digital Lead, Councillor Sean Fielding, said:

 “In Greater Manchester we want everyone whatever their age, location, or situation, to be able to benefit from the opportunities digital brings. The Fast Track Digital Workforce Fund was set up to help support our residents with accessible routes into digital employment and this training programme is an excellent example of this. This exciting new programme will enable our residents who have been the hardest hit by this pandemic to gain valuable skills and support to gain meaningful employment.” 

Gary Slade, CEO of Teleperformance UK and RSA, said:

 “We’re truly proud to be collaborating with Generation UK on this important initiative, and grateful to play a part in combatting the ongoing challenges Britain’s youth faces today. Amidst the disruption, demand for valuable customer-facing roles in the tech industry is offering young talent a flourishing, stable career path - and we want to take this opportunity to help them along the way. At Teleperformance, we keep the development of diverse youth in the UK in high regards and strive to make our people feel they are part of something much bigger than just a job. That’s why we’ll be delivering a unique post-programme approach to help them become expert in the field and ensure continuous improvement in the world of work - with the aim of recruiting 500-1000 people this year.” 

You may also be interested in these articles:

Pearson partners with Penguin to support UK schools in diversifying their English Literature curriculum
Sector News
The world’s learning company, @Pearson, is partnering with publisher
Sir Kevan will lead work to ensure children and young people can recover learning lost due to the pandemic.
Sector News
Prime Minister @BorisJohnson and Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson
Social Mobility Commission unveils Annual Review 2020
Sector News
The @SMCommission launches its 2020 review and unveils plans for this
Update from Principal, Mark Jones - 3 February 2021
Sector News
I’d like to update our students and parents following last Friday’
Capital City College Group Respond to the Government’s Consultation on the Future of BTECs
Sector News
The Government, through its recent further education white paper has p
Dyson School of Engineering brings sketching masterclass into students’ homes
Sector News
Innovation Design Engineering MA/MSc students, and guests from across
Military trainees tackle cyber safety
Sector News
A THOUSAND learners at colleges across England Wales will learn about
Biomedical Engineering’s Big Expansion - Helping the next generation of biomed brains to train and conduct research
Sector News
As far as cutting-edge disciplines go, there can’t be many more impo
First Anniversary celebrations for West London Institute of Technology
Sector News
West London Institute of Technology (@WestLondonIoT) marked its first
Sea Cadets’ ‘life changing’ youth and community impact study backed by former PM
Sector News
@SeaCadetsUK, the national youth charity, has published a UK-first res
Monash University saves nursing students from Covid wrecking ball
Sector News
@MonashUni in Australia: #NextGen nurses saved from COVID-19 wrecking
Bridging the generation gap to help lonely Londoners
Sector News
Thousands of older and younger Londoners will be paired up thanks to n

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel has published a new article: Generation UK launches digital employment opportunities in Birmingham, Manchester, London & Leeds to combat youth unemployment 35 minutes ago
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 9 hours

Understanding Apprenticeship Funding (Zoom Conferencing)

Education & Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and very easy to misinterpret. Book Here At this specialist...

  • Thursday, 15 April 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing
Solvendis
Solvendis added a new event 9 hours

Preparing for an Apprenticeship Audit (Zoom Conferencing)

Education and Skills Funding Agency funding rules and requirements are disparate, complex and easy to misinterpret. The responsibility for...

  • Wednesday, 21 April 2021 10:00 AM
  • Zoom Conferencing

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5309)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page