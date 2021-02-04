Chartered Institute of Marketing and BFI announce partnership to deliver two new industry-leading film production and editing courses.

Chartered Institute of Marketing (@CIM_Exchange) and BFI (@BFI) partnership recognises filmmaking as key skill for modern marketers
-
Professional marketers to benefit from expert training from the UK’s lead organisation for film, television and the moving image
-
New courses, directed by leading tutors from the BFI, will allow marketers access to the very latest in video and production techniques
-
Marketers will also improve their management of agencies and internal creative teams
Today the Chartered Institute of Marketing (CIM) and the British Film Institute (BFI) announced a partnership to deliver two new industry-leading film production and editing courses. The courses are aimed at the professional development of modern marketers, to recognise and understand the importance of film techniques.
As the UK’s lead organisation for film, television and the moving image, the BFI is a cultural charity that aims to make the UK a creative place for film to flourish. The BFI promotes film by curating and presenting public programmes in cinemas, at festivals, and online, as well as caring for the BFI National Archive, the most significant film and television archive in the world, and actively seeking out and supporting filmmakers.
The new online courses have been jointly developed and accredited by both organisations as part of CIM’s new ‘affiliate programme’ to allow professional marketers access to high quality film and video production and editing training. Both courses will be delivered by BFI and available through CIM here.
Both courses, which will be delivered through live tutor led virtual learning across two days, will be accessible from the 4 February 2021 and cost £799 per course to attend. Leading BFI filmmaker tutors will direct the courses, which are designed to equip marketers with the skills needed to shoot and edit high quality video content, while also learning how to manage fundamental production processes:
-
Filmmaking and video production for marketers – is open to all marketers looking to embrace film and video. Attendees will have the opportunity to develop a solid skills base in film and video content creation. Marketers will gain experience creating 30 second films suitable for social media, as well as understanding the production process from beginning to end.
-
Video editing essentials for marketers – is aimed at marketers who are looking to enhance their skills. The course will enable marketers to improve all aspects of their in-house or outsourced post-production process, introducing attendees to the principles of film editing and training in using professional editing software.
CIM and the BFI have partnered to enhance the film and video skills of marketing professionals, recognising the breadth of skills required of modern marketers. It is estimated that the average person will spend 100 minutes every day watching online videos in 2021, highlighting the importance of integrating video campaigns into marketing strategies as well as the need for marketers to undertake training in this field.
Discussing the partnership James Sutton, commercial director at CIM said:
“The pace at which consumer habits are changing and evolving means that modern marketers constantly need to upskill to keep up. Particularly during the last year, when online channels have been even more vital to marketing strategies, we’ve seen a huge shift towards video and film.”
“We felt that in working with the BFI there was a synergy that allowed us to bring the expertise of professional film making to marketing practice, in turn, empowering marketers to create engaging marketing content across a range of channels.”
“With both organisations passionate about training, upskilling and ensuring creative professionals the world over have access to the very latest thinking, the partnership was a great fit for both organisations.”
In addition to practical skills, the courses will also provide strategic advice to marketers and business owners who manage agencies or creative teams. Attendees will learn how to brief video effectively and work with editors or creative teams to develop highly productive working relationships, improving video output.
Mark Prescott, head of business development and consulting at BFI said:
“Filmmaking and understanding the language of the moving image is a skill that is clearly becoming important for a range of different professions, not least for those working in marketing and communications. This new collaboration with CIM enables us to bring this important craft to marketing practitioners across the world.”
”We want to help marketers and the organisations they work for, make better more compelling communications content, as well as help individuals develop their careers and organisations become more effective and efficient in developing, promoting and distributing this kind of content.”
The training courses will initially be delivered via live virtual tutor led sessions, enabling marketing and business professionals to upskill and continue their CPD without having to leave home. Easing of restrictions will lead to future opportunities for face-to-face learning.
To find out more about these courses, please visit either the CIM or BFI website.