Berkshire Principal Appointed New CEO of The Windsor Forest Colleges Group

Gillian May, current Principal of Berkshire College of Agriculture

The Chair of Governors of the Windsor Forest Colleges Group (@WindsorForestCG), Tony Dixon, has announced today that Gillian May, current Principal of Berkshire College of Agriculture (BCA), has been appointed to the post of CEO and Group Principal.

Mr Dixon said, “We have been rigorous in our search for a new leader and are extremely pleased to have secured the services of Gillian who is well known to the Group and has been a strong collaborative partner during her time at BCA.” He continued, “We are extremely grateful to Kate Webb who after 16 years at the helm, agreed to stay on to successfully steer the Group through the many challenges generated by the pandemic. We can now have a smooth transition to bring Gillian on board to lead the team.”

Gillian, who has been the Principal and CEO at BCA for nearly eight years will take up her new post in April commented on her appointment,

“ I am looking forward to joining the team at the Windsor Forest Colleges Group, we have an exciting future ahead of us.  The skills and education agenda has never been more important to our young people and to our economy. It is a privilege to be asked to lead the Group at a time of such transformative change.”

Gillian has driven a significant improvement agenda at BCA since her appointment in 2011 – introducing a new curriculum, stabilising its finances and securing and maintaining an Ofsted rating of ‘Good’, which has seen numbers grow and its reputation flourish.

Outgoing CEO Kate Webb also commented and said,

“I am very happy to be handing over the reins to Gillian who I have worked with closely for many years and I know she will bring  energy and direction to the role. I would like to thank the governors and the incredible team of staff at the Group for their support during my tenure and look forward to seeing the Colleges continue to thrive under Gillian’s leadership.”

The Windsor Forest Colleges Group was formed in 2017 following a merger between East Berkshire College and Strode’s College. The group comprises Langley College which is the centre for technical and vocational education and the sixth form offer at Strode’s and Windsor Colleges. It also has a thriving apprenticeship and Higher Education programme that spans all three institutions.

The Group was rated as ‘Good’ by Ofsted in January 2020 and achieved top results in the summer assessment series in 2020.

