 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Growth Company delivers £2bn Kickstart Scheme creating 1,000 new jobs

Details
Hits: 160
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Mark Hughes, CEO of the Growth Company

More than 1,000 new jobs are currently being created for unemployed young people through GC Kickstart – the Government’s Kickstart programme which is being delivered by The Growth Company (@growthcouk) – and there’s still time for more firms to sign up.

The Kickstart scheme is a £2bn fund aimed at creating hundreds of thousands of high-quality six-month work placements to those aged 16 to 24 who are on Universal Credit and are deemed to be at risk of long-term unemployment due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The Growth Company, a £100m plus not for profit social enterprise, is one of the Gateway organisations delivering the programme. With a proven track record of helping people into employment, any money GC makes is reinvested into its services, supporting inclusive and sustainable growth that has real impact.

Since launching last September GC Kickstart has already worked with 582 businesses nationally and is now in the process of creating 1,000 new Kickstart roles to date. Some 298 of these roles have been approved by the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP), with recruitment beginning through Jobcentre Plus.

The service is completely free to employers and takes all the hassle away from the application process. An experienced, dedicated account manager is on hand to guide businesses through the application process with a success rate of 88 per cent (significantly higher than the national average).

Jobs in tech, logistics, manufacturing, communications, media, fitness, charity, and infrastructure are among the roles on offer giving opportunities for young people who may have otherwise been left behind by the pandemic.

The initiative is aimed at helping young people to gain vital skills and experience that will boost their employability. GC Kickstart goes beyond national requirements, providing additional in work for each young person, an online careers platform with employability modules and a helpline for young people should they experience any issues.

Businesses taking part in the Kickstart scheme will have access to a large pool of motivated and diverse young people currently looking for work, bringing fresh new talent into the business at zero cost to them. The scheme will also offer existing employees the opportunity to further their learning and development by taking on line management responsibilities.

The Growth Company has not only stepped in to help businesses access the Kickstart Scheme, but it has also pledged to support young people by taking on 31 Kickstarters. These roles, which will be allocated through the Department of Works and Pension, include jobs in digital, social media, admin, CRM, IT, two roles working directly with the GC Kickstart project, and in corporate services.

Oaklands Principal to leave after more than 10 years
Sector News
With the news that Oaklands College (@oaklandscollege) Principal Zoe H
Oaklands College to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
The 14th annual National Apprenticeship Week 2021 will take place from
Two new CPD courses to support staff delivering apprenticeships launched
Sector News
Two new Apprenticeship Workforce Development (AWD) Continuous Professi

Mark Hughes, CEO of the Growth Company, said the Kickstart scheme is already delivering real and measurable opportunities for young people to work with some of the UK’s leading businesses but he is urging more firms to sign up to create even more jobs.

He said: “Now is the right time for employers to look at helping those affected by the pandemic and recession, to provide new opportunities for those who need them.

“The GC Kickstart offer has already proved to be popular with businesses that want to create and support opportunities for young people and therefore giving them access to the jobs market, driving the UK’s recovery.

“We have already worked with 582 businesses which will create more than 1000 new roles. That’s a great achievement in a short space of time. Not only will they help young people boost their skills, gain sustainable employment and help them on their career ladder but it is also helping with the economic recovery.

“We’ve made a positive start but there’s still time for more businesses of all sizes and from all sectors to get involved and help create long-term employment opportunities.”

Each job placement lasts six months and is fully funded by the government, helping young people build their confidence and experience in the workplace, while earning a regular wage. Kickstart gives businesses the opportunity to try new roles, which have not been tried before but which will contribute to business improvement and growth. New business approaches, such as better use of social media, can often be achieved by harnessing the unique skillsets young people can bring.

Young people on Kickstart will also get additional employment support and training to help them progress during their placement, with £1,500 available to employers to cover this training as well as other onboarding costs.

The Growth Company is also working with public and private sector organisations including Bruntwood, BioNow, GMCVO and Stockport Council, so they can offer their own Kickstart service to encourage more businesses to take part.

Mark added: “At the Growth Company we pride ourselves for the work we do with the region’s business community. We want to take the Kickstart scheme one step further by working with public and private sector organisations to help them deliver high-quality placements that go beyond the minimum requirements of the scheme and give young people the chance to start a rewarding career and provide them with invaluable experience.”

GC Kickstart includes a package of support that can be flexed depending on the requirements of the individual businesses who sign up. Visit https://gckickstart.co.uk/ to get started.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Oaklands Principal to leave after more than 10 years
Sector News
With the news that Oaklands College (@oaklandscollege) Principal Zoe H
Oaklands College to celebrate National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
The 14th annual National Apprenticeship Week 2021 will take place from
Two new CPD courses to support staff delivering apprenticeships launched
Sector News
Two new Apprenticeship Workforce Development (AWD) Continuous Professi
No clowning around for Barking & Dagenham College student Daniele
Sector News
A former Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) student has
North East businesses urged to take advantage of funding ahead of National Apprenticeship Week
Sector News
A LEADING education provider is praising local businesses for their co
Introducing our latest offering: Analyse Further Education Data (AFED)
Sector News
At the ESFA we have been conducting research with providers focusing o
Free online course for workers uses neuroscience to improve professional learning
Sector News
A new course from specialist online training providers Virtual College
St. Dwynwen Awards
Sector News
On Monday 25 January, Gower College Swansea celebrated the Welsh patr
Universities Minister sets out additional support for students
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/02/04/universities-minister-sets-out
First phase of school transformation launched
Sector News
First phase of Prime Minister’s transformative school rebuilding pro
New alumni scheme to link students with local role models
Sector News
Schools are being encouraged to set up alumni schemes to link students
Scotland’s Colleges Supporting Students in 2021
Sector News
Earlier today Colleges Scotland (@CollegesScot) participated in the fi

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5314)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page