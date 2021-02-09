 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Safer Internet Day more vital this year than ever as children spend more time online for home learning

Details
Hits: 304
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

This Safer Internet Day (9 Feb) with more online learners than ever before, how can we provide online security for a better 2021?

Web hosting experts Fasthosts.co.uk have comprised a list of top tips which will optimise user experience, ensure online security, and protect websites from unauthorised access as we enter the new year.

Top five tips for ensuring cyber security and how you can implement them in 2021 

1. Limit User Access and Restrict Admin Privileges

Ensure cyber security by simply limiting those who can access sensitive information. The more users with the capacity to enter off-limits areas, the greater the likely hood of a cyber-criminal breaching your system.

Through limiting user access, you’re immediately reducing the risk of an online assault on your web space. A hierarchal structure means only those who necessitate access to personal, password, and payment data have the permissions to go ahead and do so.

The framework for a restricted admin website can be as intricate as necessary depending on your needs, but it can also be as simple as creating two different site formats which split up administrators and standard users.

2. Abide by Best Practice Security Standards

When protecting customer data it’s crucial that you adhere to universal security standards and attain all up-to-date certifications.

Encrypting data transferred between servers is one of the first steps in creating a secure online environment. Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) is a protocol that codes information through 256-bit encryption, making it all but impossible to translate should it be intercepted by a malignant third party. SSL certification also presents your website as legitimacy by proving its safety with a padlock in the address bar and the letters ‘https://’ at the beginning rather than ‘http://’.

If you’re processing payments, you should be following the standards laid out by the Payment Card Industry (PCI). The PCI offers advice on the areas that require particular care, including sensitive authentication data (CAV2, CVC2, CVV2, CID, PINs, PIN blocks, and magnetic stripe data) and a user’s financial information (card number, cardholder name, expiration data, and service code).

You’ll need to complete a self-assessment exam to double-check what level of compliance you’re currently working at and how you can further improve online security.

3. Constantly Monitor User Activity

Establishing a system that allows you to keep tabs on activity and rapidly respond to suspicious on-site movements is one of the most effective ways of preserving cyber security. By enforcing a framework like this- often referred to as cyber monitoring - it becomes easier to uncover security weak spots, identify common user practices which don’t raise concern, and identify the behaviours of malicious intent.

NCL partners with Rangers Football Club to create new opportunity to study coaching
Sector News
@NCLanarkshire is delighted to announce a partnership with @RangersFC
Driving Career Change
Sector News
Seetec (@plussnw) Marks National Apprenticeship Week By Celebrating Th
Have your say on Skills for Health's review of the Welsh L3 Dental Nursing Apprenticeship Pathway
Sector News
Do you work within the dental sector in Wales? If so, @SkillsforHealth

It’s important to perform regular testing across all of your protective systems. This makes sure your site isn’t open to a to silent attack and puts your security methods into practice.

4. Encouraging a Strong Password is Crucial

It doesn’t matter how flashy or intricate your security software is, if a user is using a feeble password, your system is left open for opportunist hackers to invade. Passwords that are most easily guessed often include predictable patterns or personal information such as names, birthdays, childhood pets, or popular sports teams.

By making it compulsory to sign up with a more encrypted password, ideally containing at least one random number, capital letter and special character, you’re doing all you can as a responsible website owner to ensure the safety of both your users and customers. Similarly, encouraging users to often update their password helps reduce the potential of hackers accessing sensitive information.

If users are opposed by having to remember a complex password, offer a password manager that keeps track of any changes.

5. Implement a 2 Factor Authentication

Implement a two-factor authentication. Even if an unwelcome user somehow guesses a user’s password, the intrusion is made very difficult with the additional protective layer.

Two-factor authentication is really simple to use, you send a user a randomised code as an SMS or notification after they’ve entered their correct password. Only after entering the code when prompted will they then be permitted to access the site. Enabling two-factor authentication requires very little effort on a user’s part, but it’s a double-barrelled security measure that makes ensuring the safety of personal and payment data a lot more efficient.

Paul Whiteman 100x100Commenting on Safer Internet Day Paul Whiteman, general secretary of school leaders’ union NAHT, said:

“The internet is a powerful tool for connecting to each other and for learning and, given the events of the past year, we are very grateful to have it. Lockdown and remote learning would have been very different without it. But we do still need to be mindful of the risks – especially as children are spending more time than ever on screens and internet-enabled devices.

“Totally unsupervised use of smart phones and other internet-enabled devices, especially for younger users, is not recommended. Where internet safety is concerned, children should not be ‘left to their own devices’.

“Schools are obviously taking great care over what content is suitable for use in remote learning and are being thoughtful about how they interact with children online. It is important that parents and carers stay alert too. Just because children are spending more time on their devices for schoolwork, doesn’t mean screen time should become unlimited or devices should be allowed to be used entirely unsupervised.

“It’s important to stay aware of what children are viewing and who they are interacting with. Equally, it’s important that parents encourage openness and have conversations with children and young people about the online world and how to navigate it, and create a safe space for them to turn to when they have questions or concerns.

“We want young people to be informed consumers of technology, safe enough to surf the internet without fear and smart enough to know what to do if they see inappropriate content.

“We would urge teachers and parents alike to be more aware than ever of the risks and concerns regarding internet enabled devices, even as they become more and more vital for learning.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

NCL partners with Rangers Football Club to create new opportunity to study coaching
Sector News
@NCLanarkshire is delighted to announce a partnership with @RangersFC
Driving Career Change
Sector News
Seetec (@plussnw) Marks National Apprenticeship Week By Celebrating Th
Have your say on Skills for Health's review of the Welsh L3 Dental Nursing Apprenticeship Pathway
Sector News
Do you work within the dental sector in Wales? If so, @SkillsforHealth
Thales opens new technology apprentice roles in the UK
Sector News
To celebrate National Apprenticeship Week, Thales, a world leading tec
The ETF launches survey to understand sustainability in FE
Sector News
The Education and Training Foundation (@E_T_Foundation) have launched
More GCSE Success for College Students
Sector News
Waltham Forest College (@WFCTweets) has announced its latest GCSE resi
IoTs ideally placed to make the most of Skills for Jobs White Paper
Sector News
The emphasis in the Skills for Jobs White Paper on employers playing a
Portsmouth based technology firm Novatech Ltd partnered with St. Vincent College, providing gaming equipment for charity streaming event
Sector News
Novatech Ltd. has been providing hardware and support to Schools, Coll
Manufacturing career opportunities in Leeds on show at apprenticeships fair
Sector News
Career opportunities in manufacturing are being highlighted at this ye
Digital education start-up FourthRev fast-tracks seed funding of £2.3m to drive global expansion
Sector News
Specialist digital education start-up FourthRev has closed its seed fu
Science industry employers reveal new ambitions for apprenticeships following latest survey results
Sector News
The Science Industry Partnership (@SIP_Members), a powerful employer-l
National Apprenticeship Week: Ex-Army recruit has a blazing start with optimistic future in mental health, says ‘I’m not naturally academic and I wasn’t designed for A-levels and university’
Sector News
Ex-Army recruit with @QubeLearning has a blazing start with optimistic

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5330)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page