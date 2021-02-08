 
Kirklees College helps build the future with apprenticeships

Kirklees College

Kirklees College (@kirkleescollege) is celebrating National Apprenticeship Week from 8 – 14 February by showcasing how its apprentices are using technical skills to help build the future workforce.

Kirklees College offers the widest range of apprenticeships in West Yorkshire and trains approximately 1,000 apprentices over 30 occupational areas who are employed at over 1000 companies in West Yorkshire.

Throughout 2020/21 and the coronavirus pandemic, the college has remained committed to its apprenticeship programmes and supporting all apprentices and employer partners.

With apprenticeships available in various sectors, from Construction and Engineering to Hair and Beauty and Hospitality and Catering, the college plays an active role in supporting the personal and professional development of all its students and works closely with hundreds of employers to ensure that students are equipped with the skills that employers demand.

As part of this year’s theme ‘Build the Future’, the college will be showcasing how employers can achieve a real return by investing in their apprentices through training and retraining their apprentices.

Sally Rawson, Head of Recruitment, Careers and Customer Service at Kirklees College, said:

“An apprenticeship is an ideal way for students to gain a qualification whilst working to learn the skills needed to be successful in their chosen career.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, National Apprenticeship Week offers providers and employers alike the opportunity to support young people and the economic recovery by offering new opportunities and future job prospects.”

The Employment Engagement Team will also be hosting virtual drop-in sessions for existing and potential employers to offer support and advice on the college’s apprenticeship offering and the business benefits of hiring an apprentice.

