NCL partners with Rangers Football Club to create new opportunity to study coaching

@NCLanarkshire is delighted to announce a partnership with @RangersFC to create a brand new opportunity to study coaching.
Entitled ‘HNC Rangers Soccer Academy Coaching Programme’, the new initiative will give students the knowledge and skills necessary to work as professionals within football or the wider discipline of sports development and coaching. Successful applicants will be placed within the Rangers Soccer Academy programmes most suited to their home location and travel requirements.
These work placements will provide invaluable experience within the Rangers Soccer Academy, allowing individuals to develop their coaching practice, employment and education prospects.
As part of the HNC, the students will have access to the Rangers Online Academy platform for previous session content to assist with planning, delivery and review of coaching sessions. The platform also provides access to educational webinars to enhance the all-round development of the coach, with sessions including nutrition, sports science and wellbeing.
These remote learning opportunities are also supported by practical coach development and in–service days delivered by the Soccer Academy as they further invest in their coaching team. The programme may also offer additional opportunities to participate in and support the wider activity of the organisation.
The HNC also includes an embedded, stand alone, industry-recognised Professional Development Award in Sports Coaching at SCQF Level 7. This is jointly certificated by SportScotland and the Chartered Institute for the Management of Sport and Physical Activity (CIMSPA).
Gary Gibson, Rangers’ Head of Soccer Academies & International Relations commented: “I am delighted to launch the HNC Rangers Soccer Academy Coaching Programme in partnership with New College Lanarkshire. As we continue to expand our programmes domestically and internationally, we want to be at the forefront in supporting students who have a desire to succeed in the coaching world.
“It is our desire to give them the tools necessary to work at all different levels and increase their knowledge and understanding and ultimately set them on the right career pathway.
“As part of this programme we will provide work experience. The students will shadow our coaching staff, we will hold a number of coach development days, they will join our monthly coach development webinars with key staff members and gain access to our cutting edge Rangers Online Academy which will further aid in their development.”
Todd Lumsden, Curriculum and Quality Leader for Sport and Fitness and New College Lanarkshire added: “Launching the HNC Rangers Soccer Academy Coaching Programme is a very exciting moment for us here at New College Lanarkshire.
“The programme will give students the knowledge and skills they need to become a professional football coach, or to go on to further study at HND or Degree level.
“They’ll learn all the theory with us, and then use the coaching opportunities provided by Rangers Soccer Academy to put what they’ve learned into practice with a top-flight football club. We’re expecting the course to be extremely popular and we’re really looking forward to getting started.”
Ronnie Smith, chair of the Lanarkshire Board said: “Having a programme of this calibre on offer at New College Lanarkshire is great news for the college and the wider area. The work placements on offer within the Rangers Soccer Academy will provide invaluable experience for our students, really boosting their employment prospects within football, or the wider discipline of sports development and coaching.”