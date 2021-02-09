 
Almost one million HE staff and students now have access to Culture Shift’s reporting system

Culture Shift

Almost one million students and higher education employees now have access to Culture Shift’s (@UKCultureShift) Report and Support system, after the company saw its customer base grow by 31% over the last 12-months.

After onboarding some of the UK’s most prominent institutions, including University of Liverpool, University of York and Imperial College London, to instil positive change and take a preventative approach to tackling bullying and harassment, the Manchester-based impact software business continues to go from strength-to-strength year-on-year.

In addition to growing its customer base across the higher education sector, the SaaS business has more than tripled its headcount since January 2020, having hired 11 new employees across various parts of the business, including former head of behaviour and culture change at UCL, Kelsey Paske.

“Navigating 2020 was a challenge for many organisations globally, so to experience such substantial growth during a time of crisis has been amazing. Despite many universities having to completely shift the way they operate, we’re glad to see that maintaining a positive culture and tackling issues of problematic behaviour are continuing to take precedence,” comments Gemma McCall, CEO, Culture Shift.

The Report and Support platform allows users to report any incident of problematic behaviour safely and anonymously if they wish, while accessing further support. Culture Shift also works collaboratively with organisations to ensure that the policies and procedures in place around reporting platforms protect those that do speak out against bullying and harassment, and supports them for doing so, rather than perpetuating any stigma.

“Although many institutions are now operating remotely, incidents of bullying, harassment and problematic behaviour continue to be an issue within places of study, albeit online. By working with Culture Shift, organisations can break down those barriers to reporting by ensuring they're taking a proactive and preventative approach to problematic behaviour, and creating an environment where people feel safe, happy, supported and included.

“Creating an environment where people feel they can speak up is not only the right thing to do, but it also minimises the reputational impact on the organisation, as well as the financial repercussions of having to deal with a lawsuit,” continues Gemma.

Culture Shift exists to lead positive change in organisational culture, through building products that empower them to tackle harassment and bullying. It licenses the Report and Support system to over 60 of the UK’s top universities.

“The fact we’ve experienced such significant success through a year during which many organisations had enough on their plate just trying to navigate operational shifts, showcases there really is an appetite for positive change – and we’re only just getting started,” concludes Gemma.

To find out more about how Culture Shift is collaborating with organisations to monitor and prevent problematic behaviour or to request a demo of the software, visit culture-shift.co.uk.

