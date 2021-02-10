 
Outstanding Burnley College Shares How Classroom Toolbox Has Been Vital For Managing Google Classrooms During The Pandemic.

@BurnleyCollege, based in East Lancashire, delivers teaching and learning to around 8,000 learners of all ages. The outstanding College already makes extensive use of G Suite for Education and the leading global digital learning platform called Google Classroom, and embraces the very latest technologies, teaching methods and industry developments to ensure that all learners are in the best possible position for the future.

As a leading Google Premier Education Partner, C-Learning was chosen to support the college to get the most out of it’s Google solutions including integrating Classroom Toolbox and Google Classroom to empower the college to manage their classrooms with new features and functionality such as the ability to change ownership of a classroom and gain in-depth reports on engagement. This has saved time and made life easier for the busy teaching and administrative staff.

Classroom Toolbox also provided continuity for learners by being able to add and remove staff and/or students from the same Google Classroom quickly and easily, features that proved to make a huge difference at a time of significant disruption due to the Covid 19 pandemic.

Ben Whitaker, Curriculum Manager, Burnley College said: Classroom Toolbox is the missing piece of the jigsaw for Google Classroom. It allows me as an administrator and educator to manage Classrooms effectively and make mass announcements, especially during this time where there is extended online learning.

C-Learning Executive Chairman Jamie Smith said:

“We believe that technology should be easy to use and make better and when we hear about the impact that Classroom Toolbox has had for people like Ben and his colleagues at the outstanding Burnley College we see what can be achieved when solutions are co-created with the community who use them. Classroom Toolbox was born from listening to educators and administrators and created with them, and I believe that is the primary reason for its success and adoption in countries all over the world. We are proud to support Burnley College and to collaborate with their team as they transform the life chances of their students”.

