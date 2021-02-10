https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/02/10/statement-on-misleading-claims-about-the-appointment-of-lord-wharton-as-chair-of-the-office-for-students/

Statement on misleading claims about the appointment of Lord Wharton as chair of the Office for Students

Posted by: , Posted on: - Categories: Higher Education, Students

News

Lord James Wharton was appointed chair of the Office for Students on Monday, 8 February.

There are unfounded suggestions in the press that the appointment was not made in line with standard guidelines for such appointments. This is categorically untrue.

Lord Wharton’s appointment was made by Ministers in line with the Governance Code on Public Appointments and regulated by the Independent Commissioner for Public Appointments.

To suggest otherwise is a wilful distortion of the facts.

A Government spokesperson said:

The Chair of the OfS is a public appointment, made by ministers in line with the Governance Code on Public Appointments, which sets out the principles of public appointments.

The appointment has been regulated by the Independent Commissioner for Public Appointments who plays a vital role in ensuring the process is open and fair.

