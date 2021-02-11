 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Building my future – the case for apprenticeships at Dixons Carphone

Details
Hits: 117
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

Apprenticeships provide retail with its next generation of leaders while giving talented individuals the opportunity to earn while they learn. Throughout National Apprenticeship Week we are celebrating our apprentices by sharing their experiences of our award-winning apprenticeship programmes. 

About apprenticeships at Dixons Carphone:   

  • Since 2017 Dixons Carphone has enrolled 1,000 apprentices   
  • Dixons Carphone hires between 250 – 300 apprentices a year and runs 42 different apprenticeship schemes every year   
  • Dixons Carphone has an 84% apprentice retention rate   
  • Dixons Carphone created the trailblazer Retail Management Apprenticeship programme where apprentices experience up to six different roles within retail on a rotational programme   
  • Dixons Carphone created the first Gas Engineering Apprentice programme and is the top retail employer of repair and gas engineers in retail   
  • Dixons Carphone won the Rate My Apprenticeship Award in 2019 for the Best Regional Apprentice Employer in the East Midlands and placed 29th overall in the top 100 Apprentice Employers nationally    

Building my future – the case for apprenticeships – Daisy Driscoll, Emerging Talent Adviser     

I started my career as an apprentice after completing my A-Levels in 2012. I made the decision that university wasn’t the right route for me, so I joined a national telecoms company as a Business & Administration Apprentice doing a Level 3 apprenticeship in the Learning & Development Team. I wanted to earn a recognised qualification while developing in role and putting the theory into practice was a great opportunity for me. Working on the Learning & Development team seemed like the perfect fit because, thanks to my earlier part-time job as a ski instructor, I discovered a passion for supporting people wanting to gain new skills and develop them. To this day, working in Learning & Development fills me with excitement and is incredibly fulfilling.     

Then, just over three years ago I was approached by Dixons Carphone with the opportunity to join the Emerging Talent apprenticeship programme. I was really excited about this role. Having completed an apprenticeship programme before, I understood the importance of them to both the individuals and the company.   

Apprenticeship programmes allow people to develop their skills and build their future and being able to support colleagues through that is amazing. Being able to see them grow through their programme and develop the many skills that help them in their careers is great. My apprenticeships have helped me grow my confidence in the workplace as well as my knowledge, enabling me to be a valued member of the team. The programme helped me to look at my development continuously, even after finishing. I am still eager to learn and grow.    

I am really proud of Dixons Carphone and the range of apprenticeships we offer. Whether it’s a Large Goods Vehicle (LGV) Driver Apprenticeship or a Leadership Apprenticeship, a Level 2 or a Level 7, a programme in Retail, Supply Chain or the Support functions, a programme for new colleagues or existing colleagues, every programme has so much to offer. An apprenticeship has the ability to help people build their future.   

New Teaching School Hubs to be rolled out across the country
Sector News
81 new Teaching School Hubs selected to provide high-quality professio
Mertoun shares vital practical lessons to Horticulturists
Sector News
Many students learn more â€˜doingâ€™ activities and our Horticulturist
College apprentices help booming steelworks double turnover in Covid
Sector News
A RAPIDLY growing steelworks has forged ahead with major new contracts

Since 2017, when the apprenticeship levy started, Dixons Carphone has enrolled over 1,000 apprentices. I personally support 43 apprentices and graduates, specializing in Technology, Finance, eCommerce, Supply Chain and Retail Leadership.     

Recently my manager and I had a conversation about my own personal development and what I needed to be able to offer to best support our emerging talent. We agreed that a Level 5 Coaching Professional Apprenticeship would help me build the knowledge, skills and behaviours I need to support our graduates and apprentices in the best way possible. Through a mixture of virtual online classroom sessions, 1-2-1 sessions with my Learning Development Practitioner and eLearning assignments I am going to grow my understanding of coaching as well as put the theory into practice.    

I truly believe this apprenticeship programme is going to help me build my future and is going to allow me to develop skills I’m passionate about. As a result, it will improve my ability to support our business’ emerging talent in becoming the best they can be.   

As someone that is now completing my second apprenticeship programme and sees the day-to-day value of them for a such a large number of our colleagues, I would really encourage everyone to think about how an apprenticeship programme might support their development and their career. To be working for a business that is serious about its colleagues’ development and supports the achievement of recognised qualifications through apprenticeships is inspiring.   

Examples of apprenticeships at Dixons Carphone:    

  • Retail management programme   
  • Digital skills programmes in software engineering, cyber security, and IT solutions   
  • Commercial programmes in commercial buying and visual merchandising   
  • Learning and development programme with CIPD qualifications   
  • HR programmes apprenticeship level 3, 5 with CIPD qualifications   
  • White goods / gas engineers   
  • Repair technicians   
  • Large Goods Vehicle (LGV) drivers   

You may also be interested in these articles:

New Teaching School Hubs to be rolled out across the country
Sector News
81 new Teaching School Hubs selected to provide high-quality professio
Mertoun shares vital practical lessons to Horticulturists
Sector News
Many students learn more ‘doing’ activities and our Horticulturist
College apprentices help booming steelworks double turnover in Covid
Sector News
A RAPIDLY growing steelworks has forged ahead with major new contracts
Apprenticeship Programme “Integral
Sector News
The Transport team at Leeds College of Building (@WeAre_LCB) is celebr
MP to discuss future of apprenticeships
Sector News
@MuniraWilson MP will join the team @Hawk_Training for a roundtable di
OVER £42 MILLION SUPPORT EXTENDED FOR CHILDREN WITH SPECIAL EDUCATIONAL NEEDS AND DISABILITIES
Sector News
@vickyford @educationgovuk - OVER £42 MILLION SUPPORT EXTENDED FOR CH
UCAS - Supporting parents is key to unlocking the UK's next generation of apprentices
Sector News
@ucas_online - The key influencers of young people making decisions ab
A blended learning approach to accountancy
Sector News
@GowerCollege Swansea has teamed up with Mindful Education (@Mindful_E
Gower College Swansea students win Rob Brydon competition
Sector News
Four Gower College Swansea students have been presented with prizes fo
Statement on misleading claims about the appointment of Lord Wharton as chair of the Office for Students
Sector News
Lord James Wharton was appointed chair of the Office for Students on M
More young people are taking STEM subjects than ever before
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/02/09/more-young-people-are-taking-s
Women in Science award and bronze statue for innovative bioengineering professor
Sector News
Professor Molly Stevens @ImperialCollege has won the FEBS/EMBO #Womeni

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5350)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page