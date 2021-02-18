 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Specialist college sees demand soar 89% amid pandemic fallout

Details
Hits: 491
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

The London based specialist college, the Fashion Retail Academy (@FRALondon), has seen applications for its courses nearly double (growing by 89%), as new data published by UCAS today shows a healthy increase in undergraduate applications for university and college courses.

The FRA, a unique, industry led college that offers vocational fashion courses combining academic knowledge with practical experience, has seen a huge spike in applications for its further and higher education courses compared to last year.

UCAS has today revealed 306,200 UK 18 year olds have applied for university and college courses to start this autumn, an 11% increase compared to 2020[1].

The education system has been mauled by the pandemic, with students stranded in halls of residence, lectures and classes delivered remotely and students complaining about the return on investment provided by some institutions.

The crisis is expected to drive students away from longer term commitments towards shorter courses that, in many cases, are more vocationally focused — and that appears to already be happening.

The FRA has found itself at the receiving end of this trend because it specialises in two-year degrees, enriched with a wide range of industry initiatives including mentoring schemes, projects and (remote) work experience, all condensed into two years to make it more affordable for students.

It also offers one-year fully funded level 4 programmes, which offer a good alternative to applicants hoping to minimise student debt while also looking for a fast track into the workplace.

Last month the FRA revealed that the number of students applying for a February start on its 22-week Fast Track Buying & Merchandising course had leapt by over 100% since the last time the college was able to take an intake in spring  2019.

The FRA, based in London’s Fitzrovia at the heart of the capital’s fashion scene, believes what the UK is seeing is a once-in-a-lifetime shift towards learning that helps get students into their chosen careers not only faster but with relevant, practical experience so essential for today’s workplace.

The college constantly updates its courses and reacts to industry needs to mirror the growing significance of online retail, for example, with more tech-focused skills on the curriculum than ever before.

Lee Lucas, principal of the Fashion Retail Academy, said:

“The student roll often expands in times of economic trouble and recession as people think better of entering the world of work but there’s definitely an underlying shift towards courses that combine academic knowledge with practical experience, and don’t present as much risk should the pandemic continue to sabotage face-to-face education.

Education staff must be prioritised for Phase 2 vaccinations, union and education leaders warn following reports of government row-back
Sector News
Unions and Education leaders all call for Educators to be prioritised
NMITE Bolsters Its Academic Team With New Hires
Sector News
The New Model Institute for Technology and Engineering (@nmite_ac) has
Vaccination Clinic at Portland College was a Huge Success!
Sector News
Portland College (@PortlandCollege) welcomed Abbey Medical Group onto

[1] UCAS - Undergraduate applicant analysis for courses starting this autumn.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Education staff must be prioritised for Phase 2 vaccinations, union and education leaders warn following reports of government row-back
Sector News
Unions and Education leaders all call for Educators to be prioritised
NMITE Bolsters Its Academic Team With New Hires
Sector News
The New Model Institute for Technology and Engineering (@nmite_ac) has
Vaccination Clinic at Portland College was a Huge Success!
Sector News
Portland College (@PortlandCollege) welcomed Abbey Medical Group onto
SERC Has Alice On Track to Master Business
Sector News
Students can sometimes end up feeling locked out of the jobs and pathw
An update for all students – 18 February
Sector News
We are looking forward to welcoming some of our students back soon! T
New partnership creates a world of opportunities for students
Sector News
Niagara College (@niagaracollege) and Global University Systems (@Glob
WE'VE TRANSFORMED ONE MILLION LIVES THROUGH LEARNING
Sector News
National education and training experts, Learning Curve Group (@_Learn
Budding young filmmakers recognised at 7th Moving Image Awards
Sector News
Over 750 students, teachers and parents from schools and colleges acr
3t Energy to buy Petrofac's UK in-person Training Business
Sector News
3t Energy Group to make Transformational Acquisition with the Purchase
Return to school must come soon – with additional support for poorer pupils a priority
Sector News
The emerging consensus to prioritise school reopenings is welcome. But
Pearson National Teaching Awards honour lockdown teaching heroes
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/02/17/pearson-national-teaching-awar
Audencia alumni best-selling author and journalist Gilles Vanderpooten honoured as 2021 AACSB Influential Leader
Sector News
Audencia (@audencia) announces that alumni French journalist and auth

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Aquayemi Akinsanya
Aquayemi Akinsanya shared a photo. 6 hours 55 minutes ago

Reform in UK Education System ~  The Goal is 10,000 signatures for the UK Government petition. Number of Signatures and growing..

Please all support before... Show more
Aquayemi Akinsanya
Aquayemi Akinsanya 6 hours

Reform in UK Education System ~  The Goal is 10,000 signatures for the UK Government petition. Number of Signatures and growing..

Please all support before... Show more

Aquayemi Akinsanya
Aquayemi Akinsanya 6 hours

Please give some love support. In seeking of Justice for Children and Adults in Education or out Education.
By following the following link in her... Show more

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5398)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page