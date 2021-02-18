New partnership creates a world of opportunities for students

Niagara College (@niagaracollege) and Global University Systems (@GlobalUniSystem) announced a partnership today that provides a broad range of opportunities for students from both organizations, sets the stage for collaborative international projects and partnerships, and the delivery of select Niagara College credentials at GUS’s Toronto School of Management (TSoM).
Based in the Netherlands and with a strong presence in Canada, Global University Systems (GUS) is a network of higher education institutions offering undergraduate, graduate and law degree programs, educating more than 85,000 students worldwide. The new agreement has received approval from the Ministry of Colleges and Universities, under provincial policy that creates flexibility for public colleges to partner with private colleges to expand the delivery of programs.
Through the partnership, four Niagara College business and hospitality programs will be delivered at GUS’s Toronto School of Management in downtown Toronto, providing international students with the opportunity to enroll in NC’s programs while accessing the significant employment, recreational and entertainment opportunities offered in Toronto.
The initial programs within the partnership, with the first intake already open for Spring 2021 are:
- Business General
- International Business Management (Graduate Certificate)
- Hospitality and Tourism Management (Graduate Certificate)
- Human Resources Management (Graduate Certificate)
TSoM has been selected as the exclusive partner to deliver these credentials in Toronto. The agreement ensures that the student experience and academic delivery of programming will be aligned with NC’s exceptional student experience. A comprehensive quality assurance framework will ensure that students at the Toronto location enjoy the same level of academic rigor, and quality of student services that are offered at NC’s Niagara-based campuses. Programs will be delivered by expert TSoM faculty, and graduates will receive a Niagara College credential.
“We’re fortunate to have a partner with an exceptional track record in higher education and global engagement, who demonstrates the ability and the commitment to meet the high standards that we set for our programs and our services,” said Niagara College President Sean Kennedy.
“We are honored to have been chosen by a prestigious institution such as Niagara College Canada to work together,” said Ehsan Safdari, Managing Director at TSoM. “We are equally committed to support students with professional education that will help them in their careers. We believe this will be a great opportunity to provide students with expanded access to Niagara College’s top-quality programs. We look forward to working with them and welcoming their students at our campus.”
The agreement also paves the way for Niagara College students to pursue study abroad, co-op placements, exchanges and international field studies within the GUS network; pathways from Niagara College diploma programs to GUS degree programs, cooperative global business and educational development programs; and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) and English as a Subsequent Language (ESL) project possibilities globally.
“This exciting partnership is an important part of our broader strategy to create new global opportunities for students, and support long-term enrolment stability and growth,” said Niagara College President Sean Kennedy. “The agreement is also driven by our entrepreneurial spirit, as we work to identify global partnership opportunities that support our core operations in Niagara.”
“We are excited to see TSoM engage in this innovative and entrepreneurial partnership,” said Cyndi McLeod, GUS Canada CEO. “This collaboration aims to provide all students with high-quality education that prepares them for Ontario's workforce while meeting the demand from international students for Niagara College postsecondary programs.”