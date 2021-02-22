 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

How to keep learners engaged and happy during lockdown or remote delivery

Details
Hits: 195
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
How to keep learners engaged

Supporting learners

As lockdown and restrictions continue in one form or another, we find that more and more of us are struggling to stay positive and motivated. Yes, there is hope on the horizon, but it is not yet clear just how and when we’ll begin to get back to life as we once knew it.

As a training management platform we are, of course, concerned about the well-being and mental health of learners. From apprenticeships to vocational courses, we understand the pressures young adults face as they take the first steps of their careers. And we must do everything we can to support them in their training and to help them succeed in achieving their qualifications and ambitions.

The impact of remote learning on morale

Being forced to work and study from home offers many challenges ranging from isolation to lack of motivation. There are also concerns that it might not be possible to access the right training support when needed.

If learners are to be kept happy and engaged, those who are not able to attend in-person training sessions must be carefully considered by trainers and employers.

Ian Bamford COO at Paragon Skills:

“Determining learner happiness not only relies on a clear framework for monitoring progression, but also the ability to enhance each individual’s strengths by taking a holistic approach to their learning. By providing access to the latest digital learning, we are encouraging the apprentice lead their own learning journey in a style that suits them. This gives them the autonomy to decide how they complete the curriculum with the reassuring support of their designated Personal Tutor. It’s an approach that’s high on engagement.”

Why are high engagement rates and happiness rates so important?

We’ve all become more aware in recent years of the link between health and happiness and the importance of positivity for good mental health. Happiness can impact on all aspects of our lives.

In The Happiness Advantage, Shawn Achor, happiness researcher and bestselling author, notes that there is a large body of research and literature in this area. There are numerous recent studies concluding that subjective happiness optimises educational outcomes. Early engagement is also important as a predictor for future success and is significantly positively related to academic achievement. And we can see this in our own data too.

All of this illustrates just how vital it is to try to improve engagement and happiness rates in order to achieve successful training outcomes. This is particularly important for those whose training looks set to be interrupted or predominantly delivered remotely over the coming months.

Two Colleges To Open In Birmingham This Year
Sector News
Demand Is High For Graduates in the Creative Industries - Birmingham i
Lee Marley Brickwork Support Scottish Apprentice Week 1st-5th March
Sector News
Scottish Apprentice Week runs between the 1st-5th March and the team a
Leeds Trinity University gives research opportunities through funded PhD Studentships programme
Sector News
Leeds Trinity Universityâ€™s (@LeedsTrinity) growing reputation as a r

Shawn Achor, Happiness Researcher and Speaker

“Happiness raises every educational and business outcome, from productivity to sales to intelligence. Your brain is designed to perform better at positive than at negative, neutral or stressed… if you train your brain to be more positive in the present, you can raise your success rates significantly.”

So what can you do?

You probably already execute many of the suggestions for increasing engagement and happiness in the classroom setting, but we thought they were worth reiterating in the context of remote learning. This is not the responsibility of any one party involved in apprenticeship or vocational training delivery. Everyone has a part to play if we are to truly make a difference to the engagement and the resulting attainment of our learners. 

Lester Biddle, Technology Director at HIT Training:

“The welfare and happiness of our learners is paramount to the overall success of the learners enrichment and fulfilment on our programmes. Statistics have proved the more engaged the learner is the more enjoyment they get from the learning and the higher degree of a successful outcome at the end.”

For trainers:

  • Focus on clear and consistent communication so learners feel well-supported and know exactly what they need to deliver.
  • Ensure training is delivered to a high quality, regardless of delivery method. Make sure you are confident in using the technology - make time to practice.
  • Make contact with learners regularly to develop a trusting, open relationship. Keep a record so that you can see who hasn’t been in touch for a while.
  • Check in on learners’ well-being and generally foster a culture of ‘keeping an eye out for one another.’
  • Support learners with tips for remote study and suggest how they might create the right environment for productivity at home.

For training providers:

  • Keep continuity between online and offline learning so that learners can be confident their training will remain consistently high quality.
  • Track the progress of your learners, identify issues early and help them put strategies in place to resolve them.  
  • Professionalise your delivery. This can be difficult when delivery methods are unclear, but using a system like Bud, with its cloud-based online platform, allows for seamless switching between on and offline delivery.
  • Be aware of what Ofsted inspectors evaluate when they’re assessing online learning in order that you can implement some key engagement strategies.

For employers:

  • Let apprentices or trainees see the future opportunities that are available to them. This will inspire them to explore their options for the future.
  • Understand that things are pretty tough at the moment. Give staff time to complete their training and classroom-based tasks so that they know you place value on what they’re doing.
  • Introduce your trainees to a buddy or mentor who is a couple of rungs ahead on the ladder. Someone who has been there before can offer some much-needed advice on how to navigate the world of training and work.

Kirsten Greenless, Managing Partner at Decoded:

“At Decoded, we believe that our apprentices are happiest when they’ve learnt something meaningful, which creates a transformative impact on their work and careers. The organisations we work with are seeing both learner and business transformation at scale.

How do we measure this impact? We take a data-driven approach, assessing hundreds of data points for every learner at different stages of the course. For example, after each workshop we see an average increase in the confidence of using a data analytics technique of 34%.”

You can rely on Bud to help increase engagement:

Developed to enable streamlined management of training delivery in the apprenticeship and vocational training arena, Bud has been fine-tuned to meet the needs of training providers who understand the importance of enhancing engagement.

Built for mobile, learners love the simplicity and user-friendly nature of Bud’s front-end, which helps them to work any time, anywhere and stay on track with their studies. But it’s not just learners who see the benefits. Clear, data-driven interfaces allow managers, trainers and employers alike to see progress instantly and to give real-time support to those who might be struggling or falling behind.

One element we talked about during National Apprenticeship Week in February was continuity of course delivery in the face of potential ongoing periods of isolation. This is particularly applicable to younger learners who may not be in line to get the vaccination quickly. It is an area in which Bud excels, offering as it does a consistent approach to content management and delivery by multiple trainers both online and offline.

We can’t underestimate how critical engagement is. The more engaged our learners are, the better our completion rates will be. This is vital for attracting that all important funding.

You may also be interested in these articles:

Two Colleges To Open In Birmingham This Year
Sector News
Demand Is High For Graduates in the Creative Industries - Birmingham i
Lee Marley Brickwork Support Scottish Apprentice Week 1st-5th March
Sector News
Scottish Apprentice Week runs between the 1st-5th March and the team a
Leeds Trinity University gives research opportunities through funded PhD Studentships programme
Sector News
Leeds Trinity University’s (@LeedsTrinity) growing reputation as a r
Enhancing school safety with smart technology
Sector News
With pupils set to go back to school on 8 March, there are a number of
North Wales college sets gold standard in national Cyber Teaching awards
Sector News
COLEG CAMBRIA (@colegcambria) has been awarded the gold standard in cy
The world’s largest online professional development conference for English language educators returns for a third year
Sector News
Oxford University Press (OUP) is preparing to host 23,000 English lang
Tribepad partners with IPC Europe to support recruitment across Subway® stores in Europe
Sector News
Tribepad (@TribePad), the leading enterprise talent acquisition softwa
Burton and South Derbyshire College students stay connected across the miles!
Sector News
Students at Burton and South Derbyshire College (@BSDCofficial) have b
University Success for International Student
Sector News
University Success for International Student @CRC_CollegeJingting Li
Impington Village College and its sixth form awarded for their commitment to international education
Sector News
Impington Village College (@ImpingtonVC) and its sixth form, Impington
CALL FOR APPLICATIONS: ERSA bursaries available for youth organisations
Sector News
@ersa_news - New funding enables bursaries for small, community based
LGBT+ History Month: Alan Turing and his enduring legacy
Sector News
https://dfemedia.blog.gov.uk/2021/02/19/lgbt-history-month-alan-turing

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5407)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page