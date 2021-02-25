 
100 jobs from The Hundred on BBC and Sky

Details
Award-winning TV and radio presenter Vick Hope

Award-winning TV and radio presenter Vick Hope (@VickNHope) launches the Hundred Rising (@thehundred): One hundred roles for up and coming talent to get involved in this summer's must-see sport and entertainment event, The Hundred 

  • The Hundred – a new 100-ball cricket competition, fusing epic entertainment with high energy sporting action - is coming to grounds and homes across the UK this summer (21 July - 21 August)
  • Ahead of the launch, the competition introduces The Hundred Rising - a new programme of opportunities for 100 people across England and Wales
  • Paid positions on offer to be a Rising Host, Rising Reporter or Rising Content Creator 
  • Endorsed by Vick Hope and BBC Sport presenter Isa Guha who will mentor the selected Rising Hosts 

February 24th: Today sees the launch of The Hundred Rising: a brand new programme of 100 exciting opportunities offering aspiring professionals a platform to showcase their talent and gain valuable experience working or volunteering on this summer’s must-see sporting and entertainment event. 

The Hundred is a new 100-ball cricket competition, featuring eight brand new city-based teams, with men’s and women’s competitions running alongside each other with equal prominence. It’s set to be the blockbuster must-see event of the summer featuring world-class players on the pitch and epic entertainment off it.  

The Hundred Rising programme has roles up for grabs to take you straight to the heart of the action and make the competition an entertaining experience for families to watch in ground or from home.  

At a time when people are being significantly impacted by a lack of opportunity to work and develop their skills, The Hundred Rising is a commitment to provide a range of CV-enhancing roles for up and coming talent.  The very first opportunities now open are:

  • Rising Hosts to co-host on the big screen in stadia or digitally at The Hundred games
  • Rising Reporters who will be responsible for publishing match reports and game write ups from each of The Hundred games
  • Rising Content Creators who will be ‘embedded’ within each team to create short-form stories for The Hundred’s social channels

Further roles will be announced in the lead up to the competition with positions on offer across The Hundred’s host cities - Birmingham, Leeds, London, Nottingham, Manchester, Southampton and Cardiff.  

Presenter Vick Hope is supporting the campaign and helping to mentor the selected Rising Hosts, getting them ready to hit the grounds running this summer.  

Vick Hope says,

“Getting into a new industry isn’t easy, let alone in the midst of a global pandemic and this is why I’m so passionate about The Hundred Rising. It is a genuine commitment to providing real-world opportunities to help people move forward in their careers after the challenges of the past year. 

“The Hundred Rising is addressing a real need that people have in a practical way and it’s bringing in people that might not have had these opportunities otherwise. The fact that I get to mentor some of that up and coming talent is the cherry on top. I’m sure I’ll learn from them just as much as they will from me!” 

As part of the training, successful applicants will get access to industry experts, including BBC Sport presenter Isa Guha, to work alongside and learn from before going on to become part of The Hundred team, where they will continue to develop their skills in professional working environments. 

Isa Guha, BBC Sport presenter says,

“After what has been a difficult year for so many, it is great to see the creation of so many exciting career opportunities with the launch of The Hundred Rising. I’m looking forward to seeing what stars it will discover and being on hand to offer some advice and tips.” 

For the first time in a major UK sporting competition, The Hundred will kick off with a women’s match (Oval Invincibles vs. Manchester Originals at Kia Oval on 21 Jul); as part of the competition’s ambition to elevate women’s cricket and bring new talent into the sport – both on the pitch and behind the scenes through The Hundred Rising.  

Alex Hartley, Manchester Originals, says,

“I can’t wait to play in The Hundred this summer and am so excited to help launch The Hundred Rising - it will be an amazing event to be part of whether you are playing or working on it. The opportunities we are announcing today and in the build up to the competition will give up-and-coming talent a real leg-up, as well as a backstage pass to be in on all The Hundred action! 

“The opening game for a new competition always has such a buzz of excitement around it and it’s about time women kicked things off, so I am over the moon to be a part of it. It’s really cool to know that some of the people we are recruiting for The Hundred Rising will be a part of that game too!”

