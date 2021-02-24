 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

New round of StoryFutures Academy Train the Trainer programme continues to develop essential skills for future graduates working in UK immersive sector

Details
Hits: 411
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

New round of StoryFutures Academy (@StoryFuturesA) Train the Trainer programme continues to develop essential skills for future graduates working in the UK immersive sector 

Following the success of a first cohort of seven university projects upskilling over 100 trainers across the country, StoryFutures Academy is delighted to announce a second cohort; a further seven projects receiving awards totalling £110,000. 

Train the Trainer will build a national pipeline of talent development in immersive storytelling, enabling over 14 universities to run new or modified programmes that address sector skills needs. 

The universities funded in this second round will address some of the sector’s emergent challenges, bringing the sciences together with the arts (STEAM) to help teach our brilliant creators of the future a set of essential crossover skills. 

The University projects include: 

UWE Bristol - ‘Can you hear me now’: a forward-looking teaching programme to support students in designing and developing dynamic and sophisticated immersive soundscapes. 

University of Surrey - 'Transience of Memory’: A set of creative collaborations, enabling multidisciplinary teams to use virtual production techniques in the making of interactive narrative experiences exploring the transient nature of memory. 

University of Greenwich - Virtual Production (VP): An interdisciplinary approach to Virtual Production collaborations to enable the creation and delivery of curricula and teaching materials for VP development and production workflows, including the on-set use of motion tracking systems and rigs, as well as high-powered games engine workstations in film production. 

De Montfort University - Transdisciplinary Prototyping’: training staff across Performance, Game Development, AI, Game Art, Media, Production, Film Making, Immersive Journalism, VFX, Music Technology and Audio Technology to enable students to work collaboratively to develop immersive experiences.

Royal Holloway University of London - ‘Interaction design for the masses’: a ground- breaking STEAM project enabling technical and non-technical students to collaborate in the design of user-centred prototypes for XR, developing skills in visual, audio and haptic interactions.

Queen Mary University of London in partnership with The Ideas Foundation – ‘Engineer the Story’ will train engineers in storytelling skills to help with their research, business development, and employability. 

Manchester Metropolitan University, School of Digital Arts - ‘Genre soundtracking’: students will help to develop an immersive 3D soundscape as part of an expanded documentary on acoustic surveillance. 

The 2nd cohort of Train the Trainer will begin their first workshops today and deliver them in July 2021.  

The Train the Trainer initiative was set up to support the development of UK trainers, and to address the chronic shortage of graduates with the right skills essential to the growth and success of the immersive sector in the UK.  

College students scoop top prizes at AoC Student of the Year Awards
Sector News
Three high-flying students have secured national awards for fantastic
Chief Medical Officer: â€œIf you keep children out of school, every single one of the children you keep out of school is disadvantagedâ€
Sector News
The countryâ€™s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, has sai
An open letter from Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to parents, carers and guardians
Sector News
Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson has written an open letter to par

So far, 108 trainers have been involved and 22 university courses will now benefit from new methods of teaching and new materials created in the first round of completed Train the Trainer projects that were showcased in January.

The higher education courses impacted by Train the Trainer Cohort 1 activities include 12 disciplines from the fields of Film production, Media Arts, Engineering, Drama and Music, Games Design, Screenwriting, Ethnographic Documentary Filmmaking, Media Communications, Digital Animation, Creative Computing.

These projects delivered new innovative approaches to teaching; from Falmouth University’s virtual rehearsal and performance space bringing technicians and performers together using Mixed reality tools; Bath Spa’s new insights into how VR and AR storytelling experiences can be better marketed to audiences; National Film and Television School helping to promote professional development; Royal Holloway University of London developing the use of AR cards to physically engage students during virtual teaching to the extensive work of UCL on immersive skills development and production workflows.  

The outcomes to date have exceeded all expectations,’ says StoryFutures Academy, Executive Producer, Amanda Murphy who runs the programme, ‘The success is down to how well these teams of educators from many different disciplines collaborated throughout, and were able to use insight they gained from working with industry collaborators and mentors to ensure the outputs were relevant for next generation storytellers. All project teams pushed into new territory, and over 300 students and academics from 12 different disciplines have already been involved. It’s been a truly interdisciplinary approach and the roll out means these numbers will only grow’.  

 

Here is an overview of the six completed projects from the first cohort:

Train the Trainer cohort 1 projects

Bath Spa University / Immersive Promotion

Project Lead: Matthew Freeman 

Project Overview:

A research-led project that develops new promotional strategies, prototypes and course materials for how VR and AR storytelling experiences can be better marketed to audiences. 

Falmouth University / Varyon VR

Project Lead: Klaus Kruse 

Project Overview: 

A mixed reality devised immersive theatre project created by Theatre & Performance and Technical Theatre Arts tutors and students at Falmouth University that explores ways of bringing the external control of theatrical spaces to games environments by creating a live interactive experience in VR with actors and audience members.

National Film and Television School / Immersive and Interactive Scriptwriting
Project Lead: Tim Wright

Project Overview:

This project identified the creative issues and opportunities offered by writing for immersive storytelling, experimenting with different collaborative tools and interdisciplinary teams over a 6 day programme of workshops. 

Royal Holloway, University of London / AR Story Decks: Using Augmented Reality to Enhance Online Learning

Project Lead: Mary Matheson 

Project Overview:  

AR Story Decks explores ways of enhancing teaching by incorporating AR in teaching methodologies across existing courses in multiple disciplines. Based on a teaching challenge set across multiple departments, the project delivered a website (arstorydecks.com), with a toolkit and lesson plans which have led to modifications in teaching activities across several modules.

University College London / What and who makes an immersive production work?

Project Lead: Dinah Lammiman

Project Overview: 

The project focused on effective knowledge transfer of VR production, workflows and skill sets, and set out to devise learning materials to rapidly upskill production teams and students. It documented VR production best practices and produced training materials to help produce necessary skill sets. The primary outcome of VR related work in UCL Anthropology is a new MA programme due to go live in 2021. 

University of Sussex / PAST PRESENCE: How to design and teach new techniques for immersive storytelling about historical object biographies in Augmented Reality

Project Lead: Alex Butterworth

Project Overview: 

The project focused on the challenges of data driven immersive storytelling looking at a central case study combining immersive storytelling and 3D data visualisation to offer a narrative account of three flights by Lysander aircraft into occupied WW2 France.

Abertay University (supported By University of Hertfordshire) /

Practical application of Virtual Production technique in Education for the film & entertainment industry

Project Lead: Matthew Bett

Project Overview: 

This project focuses on virtual production techniques now a mainstay of high-end film and visual effects production and pre-production. It seeks to address the pre-requisite technical knowledge barriers by working with existing game-engine derived virtual production techniques and existing cost-effective hardware in order to create educational material and to allow the students at both institutions to learn about these techniques from the setup, to hardware and technological limitations, and in practical application.

You may also be interested in these articles:

College students scoop top prizes at AoC Student of the Year Awards
Sector News
Three high-flying students have secured national awards for fantastic
Maximus UK secures Living Wage Employer accreditation
Sector News
Maximus UK was today accredited as a Living Wage Employer, committing
‘Mum would be proud’ – Student who cared for terminally ill mum fights odds to earn Master’s
Sector News
@BristolUni - Michelle Mounsdon hopes sharing her “unimaginable life
Why now could be the right time to DE-Carbonise
Sector News
@DerbyUni- The UK is committed to making a ‘net zero’ contribution
Chief Medical Officer: “If you keep children out of school, every single one of the children you keep out of school is disadvantaged”
Sector News
The country’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty, has sai
An open letter from Education Secretary Gavin Williamson to parents, carers and guardians
Sector News
Education Secretary @GavinWilliamson has written an open letter to par
SERC Awarded Silver Cyber Security Status
Sector News
@S_ERC - South Eastern Regional College has been recognised for showin
The changing face of business: number of women on FTSE boards up by 50% in just 5 years
Sector News
More than a third (34.3%) of FTSE 350 board positions are now held by
Spring Budget 2021 – What could it mean for skills and productivity?
Sector News
Amid the pandemic and the ongoing challenges surrounding skills and pr
EKC Group Signs Historic Pledge to Fight Climate Change
Sector News
@EKC__Group has joined forces with education providers from around the
How to use the apprenticeships standards revision status report
Sector News
This explains the Institute for Apprenticeships and Technical Educatio
Construction Leadership Council are calling for the chancellor to give apprenticeships a boost, reigniting interest among young people in construction-based careers
Sector News
Construction Leadership Council submits an industry wide response to @

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5415)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page