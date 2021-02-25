 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Code First Girls announces new 2021 corporate partnerships to help close the UK gender skills gap in technology

Details
Hits: 258
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
computer code

 

 Code First Girls (@CodeFirstGirls) announces new partnerships with Rolls Royce (@RollsRoyce), BT (@bt_uk), Dell (@Dell) and more - to help close gender skills gap in tech

  • Through new and expanded partnerships with the likes of Rolls-Royce’s R² Data Labs, Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Aviva, BT and Dell Technologies, the social enterprise is providing up to £10,000 of free education to every woman undertaking a course
  • 14 corporations have joined forces with Code First Girls to support the delivery of technology training for women, including its new 12-week Nanodegree programme. Developed in association with the consortium, the initiative equips women with the specific skills needed to work as software developers and data analysts

Code First Girls, the UK social enterprise working to close the gender gap in technology, has today announced new strategic partnerships with 14 leading global and UK corporations including Rolls-Royce’s R² Data Labs, BT, Dell Technologies, Aviva, DAZN and more. The company has also partnered with French VC firm Jezby Ventures, its first partnership outside of the UKI, as well as expanding its association with Bank of America and Goldman Sachs. 

The latest news reinforces Code First Girls’ ongoing pledge to double the Code First Girls community in 2021 to 40,000 women. As part of their commitment, the companies will together provide up to £10,000 worth of free education to every woman undertaking a course with Code First Girls. 

These new partnerships bring a breadth and depth of industries that can access Code First Girls courses, including engineering, telecommunications, software solutions, insurance, banking, media and more. By providing a diverse range of industries, Code First Girls is making pursuing a career in technology more accessible for all women, whilst showcasing the various pathways that can be taken to build a successful career, regardless of educational background.

The announcement comes at a critical time. The pandemic and its economic fallout are having regressive consequences on gender equality, erasing the advances made in the past decade. Recent data from McKinsey & Company reveals women’s jobs are 1.8 times more vulnerable to COVID-19 than men’s jobs. Whilst women only make up 39 percent of global employment, they account for 54 percent of overall job losses. 

“At a time when women have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic, our priority is to help women achieve fair employment in the tech industry. We have seen a vast increase in interest for our courses, since the first lockdown, with over 800 percent growth in registrations for classes. Through these new and expanded corporate partnerships, we’re able to provide more women than ever with the opportunities to learn coding, build confidence through mentorship and gain access to a wide range of careers in technology” said Anna Brailsford, CEO at Code First Girls. 

“There is a growing gap between education and women going into technology, which is why more than half of women leave the industry. Employees play a key role in educating, empowering and upskilling women, as much as institutions do.” 

Each company has signed up to give women the fair advantage. This includes providing them with the tools and skills they need to excel in technology jobs, including software development and data. With Code First Girls, women are able to sign up to a range of free courses including: 

New Role for College Legal Eagle
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) is strengthening its community lin
50+ CEOs, L&D experts and policymakers find post-pandemic workforce development market ripe for innovation
Sector News
50+ CEOs and L&D experts find the professional learning market rip
UCU threatens industrial action across all Northern Ireland colleges over pay
Sector News
@UCU threatens industrial action across all Northern Ireland colleges

  • Nanodegrees: Open by application and interview to high potential women, who want a career in data or software. Course includes Python, SQL and building end-to-end systems and at the end of the twelve week programme, candidates will have the chance to work with one of Code First Girls’ partner companies.
  • Classes: Designed to provide fundamental grounding in web development, python or data, across 50 universities and other locations across the UK. The course provides live demonstrations and application through in-class exercises. Learners build innovative tech projects to kick start their online developer portfolio. 
  • Open online courses: Designed in short segments to impart technical skills, confidence or career discovery. They can be delivered for maximum social reach to women of all ages through social media platforms including YouTube. 

“Through our long-standing partnership with Code First Girls, we have been able to make a real impact to achieving gender parity in the industry. Technology plays a huge role in what we do at Bank of America and we are committed to fostering a truly diverse and inclusive pipeline of talent.  Our continued partnership will provide financial support, our tech teammates will be teaching Code First Girls students and training opportunities will also be offered to our female employees across the business, helping to bridge the UK diversity gap in technology” said Suzanne Janse van Rensburg, Managing Director, Global Technology Executive at Bank of America

The news also comes on the heels of recent data from Accenture which underlines failure to close the digital skills gap could see the UK forfeit £141.5 billion of the GDP growth promised by investment in intelligent technologies, over the next seven years. The strategic partnerships highlight the active role and responsibility global corporations are taking to tackle the growing technology divide in the UK job market. 

Through its coding, mentorship and upskill programmes, Code First Girls is providing initiatives to support women including access to top female talent, engaging workshops and upskilling. The UK social enterprise has taught over 20,000 young women how to code in the UK and Ireland and is the largest provider of free coding courses for women, having delivered over £14million worth of free technology education. Code First Girls continues to expand their offerings around the world, with courses being launched in France this year as part of their partnership with Jezby Ventures. 

The full list of new partnerships includes; Rolls-Royce’s R² Data Labs, BT, Dell Technologies, Aviva, DAZN, Avast, Beazley, Greensill, Jezby Ventures, Medidata Solutions, Just Eat and Revmo. Expanded partnerships include Bank of America and Goldman Sachs.

You may also be interested in these articles:

New Role for College Legal Eagle
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) is strengthening its community lin
50+ CEOs, L&D experts and policymakers find post-pandemic workforce development market ripe for innovation
Sector News
50+ CEOs and L&D experts find the professional learning market rip
UCU threatens industrial action across all Northern Ireland colleges over pay
Sector News
@UCU threatens industrial action across all Northern Ireland colleges
4 steps to supporting young people on their journey to work
Sector News
Youth Employment UK (@YEUK2012) exists to provide young people with th
Esha Mumtaz wins Young Student of the Year award
Sector News
A student from @stock_college has beaten off competition from other fi
Valuable CPD for teachers to enhance T Level delivery
Sector News
A series of online Continuous Professional Development (CPD) events to
Sixth Form students arrange their future
Sector News
Barnsley College (@barnsleycollege) Sixth Form students, Ashleigh Jack
Tesco partners with Speakers for Schools to give work experience to 150 young people across England
Sector News
@Tesco partners with UK-wide charity (@speakrs4schools) to provide vir
Students more confident with online learning than lecturers are about teaching digitally
Sector News
The call comes as new polling suggests only 21 per cent of lecturers w
SME resilience through decoding business strategy
Sector News
Resilience is not just the ability to act quickly to immediate problem
Ramping up COVID testing as a key to coming out of lockdown
Sector News
@SchoolScreener - For the government’s plan to gradually relax lockd
William’s Slovenia hopes for return to racing action
Sector News
Denholm mountain biker William Brodie has his fingers crossed that res

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5418)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page