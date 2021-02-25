 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Just 9% of new hires in EdTech are academics - is technology replacing teachers?

Details
Hits: 436
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Teacher and students
  • Half of positions are tech-based, fifth in marketing, over tenth in sales
  • 47% of EdTech’s say biggest barrier is teacher training
  • 21% of teachers fear their job will be replaced by tech
  • UK in Top 5 for global dominance – but only represents 8% of market
  • Lack of government funding leaves UK firms competing for global funding rounds
  • 84% of roles are based in London – adding to North-South educational divide

Less than a tenth of job vacancies within UK EdTech companies is within an academic remit – with new hires instead focussed around competitive, growth and sales opportunities such as technology (44%), marketing (21%) and sales/go-to-market (12%).

The findings come from a report by leading recruiter Robert Walters and data provider Vacancysoft – EdTech: The Hyper Accelerator.

The report highlights how technology has proven to be the biggest disruptor to the education sector in the UK, reshaping the way education is delivered to school pupils in the past year - where around 11 million school-aged children were asked to stay at home and undertake their education remotely.

RESISTANCE FROM TEACHERS

According to a Robert Walters poll of EdTech CEO’s and Founders, the biggest resistance of EdTech take-up in schools prior to the pandemic has been; cost of implementation (52%), time required to train up teachers (47%), preference of traditional educational methods (39%), assumptions of new methods increasing workloads (33%), and fear of job replacement (21%).

However, by the time the third lockdown came around compulsory parameters were set for teaching to be delivered remotely – with technology at the very heart of the solution. Schools have been expected to provide remote education that includes either recorded or live direct teaching for the minimum of:

  • 3 hours a day for Key Stage 1 (years 1 and 2 when pupils are aged between 5 and 7)
  • 4 hours a day for KS2 (years 3-6 when children are aged between 7 and 11)
  • 5 hours a day for KS3 and KS4 (secondary school up to age 16)

David Roberts, CEO of global EdTech firm KidsLoop, comments:

“The transition from offline to online has been a 20+ year organic behavioural change, and so it was only a matter of time before it took effect in one of the world’s oldest and most prominent industries – education.

“In the UK, the biggest barrier to the uptake of EdTech to date has primarily been around the cost & time associated with teacher retraining. However, during lockdown teachers had no choice but to become accustomed to EdTech tools and by and large learnt on-the-job.

“On the whole, the UK is early on in its journey of embedding technology into its education system – but now that the doors have been opened, we move increasingly closer to hybrid classrooms with the help of optimised learning platforms.”

IMPROVEMENT IN ACCESSIBILITY

In developing nations across the world, EdTech has been praised for the way in which it has broken down barriers which typically prevent marginalised groups for accessing education.

From teachers being able to digitally deliver lessons to a room full of children in remote villages, to digital content which is easy to translate to mother tongues, and providing tailored solutions to students with disabilities or distinct educational needs

10,000 Work Coaches boost Britainâ€™s jobs army
Sector News
The jobs frontline has now been boosted by 10,000 additional Work Coac
Foundation Degree Opens Up Options for Nicole
Sector News
After a false start at university, Nicole Wills found that a foundatio
COLLEGE LAUNCHES UK-FIRST SCHEME TO TRAIN ELECTRIC VEHICLE TECHNICIANS
Sector News
A new Electrical Vehicle and Green Technologies Training Centre at Cit

In the UK we saw from the sudden emergence of remote learning, the vast differences in accessibility to what the western world class as its most basic needs.

To help aid remote schooling, the UK government pledged to deliver one million laptops to schools, colleges and FE providers - as part of a £300 million wider investment during the pandemic in access to remote education which includes identifying and helping those children without access to internet data.

David Roberts adds:

 Younger generations are increasingly becoming more accustomed to information being presented in a variety of ways & mediums – in particular digitally – and so the shift towards EdTech will only continue. Children & young people are much more digitally literate these days and so are more comfortable with using tech in their day-to-day lives, so much so that for them learning from just books alone may almost seem archaic.

“The drive for a more personalised and tailored experience has too pushed up the demand for EdTech. For so long education has been a very linear process – led by a standardised curriculum and taught in a universal manner. However outside of education a much bigger transition has been happening in the world – products which service our day-to-day lives; from shopping, meeting new people, and watching TV have become more personalised and choice-based.

“Take Netflix, for example, who deliver just one service to a global customer base – streaming TV & film. Through the power of data and algorithms, each Netflix account is tailored towards the user’s preferences and personal choice – making the service feel wholly unique and much more useful to them. As the expectation for choice-based products and services only grows, so too will the demand for optimised and tailored EdTech solutions.”

GOVERNMENT TOO SLOW TO INVEST

However, slow investment by the government prior to the pandemic means that there are only 600 EdTech companies in the UK – representing just 5% of the total technology market in the country, and 8% globally – paling in comparison to the USA where 43% of EdTech’s are headquartered.

Globally the EdTech market is valued at over $250bn, with the UK market taking a $3bn slice out of that. In fact, growth of the UK market exploded by 72% - against a global backdrop of 18% growth.  

 

Country

EdTech HQs

1

USA

43%

2

India

10%

3

Brazil

9%

4

UK

8%

5

China

3%

 

Despite this being a growing area of focus for many other booming economies, the UK government’s commitment to EdTech can be traced back to as recently as June 2019 when the EdTech Leadership Group was formed.

The programme, a mere £10million investment into the EdTech Strategy, aimed to build the evidence base to ensure that technology meets the needs of teachers, lecturers, pupils and students and to test and scale EdTech products - both new and existing - that could have a substantial impact to help save teachers time and improve pupil outcomes. The move was a sign illustrating how early the country is in its adoption of technology into the education system.

As a result London’s EdTech market relies heavily on external funding – where it ranks just 8th in the world according Dealroom - with $630m invested into London-based EdTech companies since 2014.

China dominates the top five ranking - with Beijing taking the top spot and Shanghai in third, while San Francisco and Bangalore come in second and fourth respectively.

Last year, London-based EdTech companies raised a total of $124m in VC investment, ahead of Paris with $92m and Berlin’s $67m. London’s edtech ecosystem is also the largest in Europe - estimated value of $3.4bn – compared to Paris ($1.9bn) and Berlin ($0.8bn).

GLOBAL EDTECH UNICORNS

Company

Country

Cluster

Last Round Date

 Last Round Type

Valuation

Yuanfudao

China

Tutoring

Dec-20

$300M Series G Top Up

$15.5B

ByJu’s

India

Tutoring

Nov-20

$200M PE Round

$12.0B

Zuoyebang

China

Tutoring

Dec-20

$1.6B Series E+

$10.0B

VIPKid

China

Language

Sep-19

$150M VC/PE Round

$4.5B

Udemy

USA

Online Post Secondary/Skills

Nov-20

$50M Series F

$3.3B

Coursera

USA

Online Post Secondary/Skills

Jul-20

$130M Series F

$2.5B

Duolingo

USA

Language

Nov-20

$35M Series H

$2.4B

Unacademy

India

Test Prep

Nov-20

$80M VC

$2.0B

Zhangmen

China

Tutoring

Oct-20

$400M Series E

$2.0B+

ApplyBoard

Canada

International Recruitment

Sep-20

$55M Series C

$1.4B

Course Hero

USA

Study Notes

Aug-20

$70M B+ Top Up

$1.1B

Quizlet

USA

Study Notes

May-20

$30M Series C

$1.0B

Guild Education

USA

Online Post Secondary/Employers

Nov-19

$157M Series D

$1.0B+

Knowbox

China

Tutoring

May-19

$150M Series D

$1.0B+

Udacity

USA

Online Post Secondary/Skills

Nov-20

$75M Debt Round

$1.1B

iTutorGroup

China

Language

Jul-19

Controlling Inv

$1.0B

Huike

China

Online Post Secondary

May-18

$200M Series D

$1.0B

Age of Learning

USA

Online Curriculum

May-16

$150M Series A

$1.0B

HuJiang

China

Online Curriculum

Oct-15

$157M Series D

$1.0B

 

NEEDS OF THE NORTH

An overwhelming 84% of job vacancies within EdTech are based in London – creating cause for concern whether the tools being infiltrated into the UK’s schooling system are geared up to understand the needs of inner-city schools and the ‘London bubble’ rather than the often neglected needs of the North - where educational attainment is more of an issue here for disadvantaged children.

For example; the ‘early years gap’ between children from poorer and wealthier homes is almost twice as large in the North as it is in London, in addition schools in the North receive significantly less money per pupil than those in London, and can struggle to attract and retain high-quality teachers and leaders.

Tom Chambers, Director of Technology & Growth at Robert Walters comments:

“As with the large majority of start-up tech sectors, a gulf exists between vacancies in London and regional tech hubs.

“The concentration of EdTechs in London highlights the need to gain exposure to the Venture Capital market and need for external funding, but also raises the important issue of increasing accessibility to funding providers for those firms that base their operations regionally.”

% of job vacancies in EdTech companies

London

84%

Remote (UK)

5%

Bristol

2.45%

Cambridge

2%

Sheffield

2%

Newcastle upon Tyne

1.23%

Sheffield

1.23%

Leeds

0.61%

Manchester

0.61%

 

James Perry – Head of Technology (regions) at Robert Walters, comments:

“Covid-19 is already having a huge impact on vacancies advertised in the tech sector – with an increasing number of businesses offering remote, or location neutral vacancies – both for practicality during the pandemic, as well to provide a more attractive employment offer.

“Taking this approach will allow London-based EdTechs to tap into the nationwide talent pool – specifically targeting tech-rich talent pools in Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds.

“Coupled with this trend, we expect national infrastructure projects like HS2 to shift the start-up culture with more EdTechs emerging in, or relocating to, regional hubs (as we’ve seen with maturing FinTechs). Steps such as these will go some way to ensuring VC face-time can be accessed regardless of location.”

Click here to download a copy of EdTech: The Hyper-Accelerator.

You may also be interested in these articles:

10,000 Work Coaches boost Britain’s jobs army
Sector News
The jobs frontline has now been boosted by 10,000 additional Work Coac
Foundation Degree Opens Up Options for Nicole
Sector News
After a false start at university, Nicole Wills found that a foundatio
COLLEGE LAUNCHES UK-FIRST SCHEME TO TRAIN ELECTRIC VEHICLE TECHNICIANS
Sector News
A new Electrical Vehicle and Green Technologies Training Centre at Cit
Construction Specialist EPAO strengthens position with key appointment
Sector News
Construction EPA Company has further expanded it’s position within t
New Role for College Legal Eagle
Sector News
NPTC Group of Colleges (@NPTCGroup) is strengthening its community lin
Superstar teacher crowned as the UK’s best apprentice
Sector News
A superstar teacher has been crowned the best apprentice in the land a
Britain’s construction training body pledges pre-Covid rates
Sector News
The training body for British construction is proposing to keep rates
50+ CEOs, L&D experts and policymakers find post-pandemic workforce development market ripe for innovation
Sector News
50+ CEOs and L&D experts find the professional learning market rip
UCU threatens industrial action across all Northern Ireland colleges over pay
Sector News
@UCU threatens industrial action across all Northern Ireland colleges
4 steps to supporting young people on their journey to work
Sector News
Youth Employment UK (@YEUK2012) exists to provide young people with th
Esha Mumtaz wins Young Student of the Year award
Sector News
A student from @stock_college has beaten off competition from other fi
SME resilience through decoding business strategy
Sector News
Resilience is not just the ability to act quickly to immediate problem

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

SERC
SERC has published a new article: Foundation Degree Opens Up Options for Nicole 7 hours 6 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel had a status update on Twitter 7 hours 26 minutes ago

Britain’s construction training body pledges pre-Covid rates: The training body for British construction is proposi… https://t.co/Sj9tpPSJKd
View Original Tweet

City of Wolverhampton College
City of Wolverhampton College has published a new article: COLLEGE LAUNCHES UK-FIRST SCHEME TO TRAIN ELECTRIC VEHICLE TECHNICIANS 7 hours 57 minutes ago

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5419)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page