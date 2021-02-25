 
Foundation Degree Opens Up Options for Nicole

After a false start at university, Nicole Wills found that a foundation degree at South Eastern Regional College (@S_ERC) gave her more options to take the right career path.

Nicole (20) from Lisburn, said, “I completed my GCSEs and A Levels in Laurelhill Community College, Lisburn, then progressed Ulster University at Jordanstown to study Health Physiology but realised by the April of first year this was not the right course for me.

“I came along to an open day at SERC and after speaking to tutors, I decided to apply for the Ulster University Foundation Degree in Leadership and Management and started in September 2019.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed learning about the different areas within business which can lead to further study and job opportunities in so many different sectors. With the help of my tutors and the careers team at SERC, I have been able to choose a career path, something with which I have always struggled.

“My class is small, and I have enjoyed being part of the tight-knit friendship that has developed as we have all been there to support each other. SERC provides a much more personal experience compared to my previous university experience.

“Being able to get to know your tutors and speak to them when you need advice has been a huge positive factor for me. The tutors have been helpful in every way possible and, even throughout the upheaval caused by Covid-19, they have always been supportive, going above and beyond to ensure everyone knew what they were doing.

“I would highly recommend the Foundation Degree in Leadership and Management at SERC. The opportunity to have 15 weeks of placement gives you a real feel for the work in a particular business area.

As for the future, Nicole said, “I plan to progress to the Liverpool John Moores University BSc Business Management degree also at SERC.”

 

