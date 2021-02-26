Fulham School marks its 25th anniversary with new state of the art senior school and Sixth Form building

A leading provider in the independent education sector, Fulham School (@fulham_school), has unveiled its new state of the art, Jane Emmett Building in Chesilton Road, London, hosting students from Year nine and upwards. Fulham School is part of Inspired, the leading global group of premium schools educating over 50,000 students on five continents.

Launched in the school’s 25th anniversary year, the new facility is also set to cater for its first-ever Sixth Form provision from September 2021 and will welcome existing students on 8th March when schools can re-open their doors again following the easing of COVID-19 lockdown restrictions.

The building has been aptly named after the founder of Fulham School, Jane Emmett, who is still actively involved in school life and sits as a Governor on the school’s board.

The light and airy site offers a range of integrated facilities to provide the best environment for learning and personal development as schools begin to make cautious preparations for a return to the classroom.

The new features include lighting that gives optimum intensity levels for the classroom and colour schemes that instil a positive, calming and homely environment, as well as supporting alertness and creativity. There is also acoustic treatment in place to provide further clarity in the space, ergonomically designed furniture both inside and outside the classroom, and numerous areas for independent study that offers a more mature style of learning for Years nine to 13.

Located in a residential street but close to the vibrant shops and cafes of Fulham Road, students will be able to use the surrounding amenities during lunch breaks and after school, as well as take advantage of the additional sports and exercise options available, such as rowing on the Thames, cycle studios, climbing walls and access to Fulham School’s football and rugby fields.

Maintaining its commitment to provide a rich and rewarding learning experience, Fulham School will offer its Sixth Form students the International Baccalaureate (IB). This programme is widely credited for fully equipping students for life at university and advancing important skills, such as critical thinking and community engagement. Almost 90% of students at other Inspired schools have so far been awarded their first place of university choice under the IB programme. In addition, 32% of these institutions were leading Russell Group or Ivy League Universities.

Chris Cockerill, Head of Fulham Senior said:

“Every detail of Jane Emmett Building has been meticulously designed to create an elevated learning environment for our students in Years nine and above as they become more independent. Despite the challenges presented by opening a new school building in the middle of a pandemic, I’m extremely proud that when our students return on the 8th March, they’ll be able to jump straight back into physical learning in a new, state of the art facility.

“We’re also very excited to welcome our Sixth Form students here in September. Our fantastic location means London will become an extension of the classroom, enabling students to begin experiencing the excitement and independence that life as a University undergraduate can offer, with nearby libraries, green spaces and cafes – all rich in culture and diversity. The IB programme will also provide them with a well-rounded education that encourages them to be enquiring, principled and global thinkers.”

Nadim Nsouli, Inspired Founder, Chairman & CEO, said:

“After a disruptive year for the education sector globally, it is great to see the opening of the Fulham Senior School’s Jane Emmett Building which will welcome senior school students when the school reopens physically and Sixth Form students in September. I know that the team at Fulham have worked tirelessly to bring this new Senior School facility to life, which will deliver an engaging and elevated learning experience for its students.

“I’m also pleased that Fulham Sixth Formers will be joining 18 other Inspired Schools in undertaking the IB programme, which has given so many of our students an enriched suite of skills in critical thinking and collaboration, essential for success in pursuing their ambitions whatever they might be, after their school education. Inspired has some of the highest performing IB schools globally and we expect Fulham School to become one such school.”