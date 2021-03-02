 
Extending traineeships will build stronger links with Further Education and build a bridge into apprenticeships and jobs for many young people

CITB Policy Director Steve Radley

Construction traineeships will be open to any learner on an FE course, providing learning in a classroom to become adept at English, maths and digital skills, then a placement with an employer, honing those practical skills with workplace experience. The additional learning and development will enable more college students to get into construction jobs by providing a springboard for learners to start work or an apprenticeship     

The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) works with industry and government to research the sector’s needs, fund training, improve standards and ensure the industry has the workforce it needs. It is paid for by a levy on the construction industry itself. CITB is an arm’s-length body of the Department for Education.

CITB Policy Director Steve Radley said:

“With the recovery from the crisis in sight, this welcome investment in infrastructure, traineeships and the new flexible apprenticeships, similar to our own shared apprenticeships scheme, will help support thousands of people into the construction industry just as employers are looking to hire them. Many employers reluctantly opted out of taking on an apprentice last autumn and extending the incentive to employ them is the right support at the right time.   

“Extending traineeships will build stronger links with Further Education and build a bridge into apprenticeships and jobs for many young people. Our work with FE and employers on construction traineeships has demonstrated that both groups are committed to making this work.

“Government should build on this by quickly delivering on its pledge to help Apprenticeship Levy payers transfer their unspent funds to where they are needed, giving many smaller firms the firepower to drive the acceleration in apprenticeships to deliver the jobs-led growth the PM has promised.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

