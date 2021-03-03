 
Screen Yorkshire teams up with Wakefield College and other colleges to build bridges into TV and film Industries

@ScreenYorkshire has today (03 Mar) launched a new group to build stronger and more proactive links between the region’s colleges and the booming TV and film sector.

In a move welcomed by broadcasters based in the region, Screen Yorkshire has established a Connected Campus for Colleges group, whose chief aim is to make the creative industries more accessible to young people from Yorkshire and Humber with a desire to enter the workforce.

This new College group builds on the success of the original Connected Campus group, which has been running for two years and now involves ten of the region’s universities, working hand—in-hand with broadcasters, independent production companies and skilled freelancers.

The four founding members of the new College group are Wakefield College, Bradford College, University Centre Leeds, and York College University Centre – all of which boast a wide range of courses related to TV and Film production. More colleges are expected to join the group from across the region in the coming months.

All the colleges signed up will receive a wide variety of boot camps and special events related to all aspects of TV and Film production, with industry professionals from a huge swathe of disciplines – from directing, producing and camera operating to make-up, costume and production management – lining up to teach masterclasses and workshops, bringing students up to date with the industry’s most urgent needs.

Screen Yorkshire launched its original, ground-breaking Connected Campus network, initially for higher education Universities in 2019 and its membership has been growing steadily ever since. By fostering stronger relationships between industry employers and educators, Connected Campus is designed to equip students on film and TV-related courses for the demands of the rapidly-changing industry, enhancing their skills and boosting their employment prospects.

Connected Campus is one of a number of training initiatives delivered by Screen Yorkshire, that aims to ensure the region’s TV and film workforce is the most talented, versatile and “industry-ready” in the UK. Connected Campus is encouraged and actively supported by broadcasters based in the region, including Channel 4, the BBC and ITV.

Marie Dalton, Wakefield College Head of Curriculum for Arts, including Visual Arts, Performing Arts, Music and Fashion, says:

 “We are excited to be part of the Connected Campus for Colleges group and to work with Screen Yorkshire whose vision to put Yorkshire and the Humber UK at the forefront of the film, TV, games and digital industries is truly trailblazing. This initiative will enable our students to learn from their wealth of knowledge and industry links, giving our students huge benefits in employment opportunities and access to professionals in the industry to broaden their knowledge and skills in order to secure employment.”

Kevin Blacoe, Head of Relationships, Channel 4's Nations & Regions, based in Leeds says: 

“We really welcome the creation of the Connected Campus for Colleges by Screen Yorkshire and look forward to working closely with this group. Our 4Skills initiative is intended to seek out, support and develop diverse talent in the Nations and Regions and the Connected Campus for Colleges provides a great opportunity to engage with young people across the region, including those who might never have thought a career in broadcasting was within reach.”

Glyn Middleton, Head of Skills at Screen Yorkshire adds:

 “Connected Campus  is far more than just a network that shares good practice.  The programme is encouraged and supported by broadcasters in the region, keen to harness the local talent in the region's colleges. The programme of learning is designed to adapt to the rapidly fluctuating developments in the screen industries, such as skills gaps that emerge as a result of new technologies, or an increase in production activity as a result of new companies or broadcasters migrating to the region.’’

