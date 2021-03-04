Westminster Kingsway College students scoop Jack Petchey Achievement Awards

Six students from Westminster Kingsway College (@Westking) have been named among the recipients of this year’s Jack Petchey Achievement Awards
Each year the Jack Petchey Foundation recognises around 12,000 outstanding young people aged 11-25 from schools, colleges and youth organisations across London and Essex.
Awards were presented to the following students – Savanna McCarthy-Daniel, Nilton Pimenta, Jasmine Duckworth, Marquis Coker, Alianna Bonifacio and Olzan Mustafa.
Savanna McCarthy-Daniel
Savanna, 20, from Hackney, impressed with her professionalism and manner while on work placement at Whittington Hospital as part of her Health and Social Care diploma. Her high level of commitment earned her superb feedback from clinicians in every department she worked in who described her as an asset to the hospital.
Nilton Pimenta
Nilton, 18, from Westminster, is a Student Governor who is taking A Levels in Media Studies, Sociology and Spanish. He was described as an academically gifted student who has worked hard and shown tremendous courage and resolve, along with a real commitment to achieve.
Jasmine Duckworth
Jasmine, 19, from Camden, studied A Levels in Chemistry, Biology and Psychology. She showed herself to be a highly capable student with a mature attitude to her learning and was a positive influence on her peers. Jasmine also received Special Recognition in the STEM Student of the Year Award in the Career Ready Awards 2020 for her outstanding participation in the scheme.
Marquis Coker
Marquis, 18, from Camden, came on leaps and bounds while on a work experience on reception at the college’s King’s Cross Centre, as part of his employability course. He showed himself to be a bubbly, confident individual who was eager to take on more responsibility, offering to help out beyond the requirements of his placement, including at enrolment later in the year.
Alianna Bonifacio
Alianna, 18, from Hammersmith, is studying A Levels in History, Media Studies and Sociology, and hopes to study digital media at university. Described as an exemplary student, she heads up a student newsletter group and recently represented the college at the YoungPOWER Conference where she read a heart-warming poem on the theme of feminism and body image.
Olzan Mustafa
Olzan, 18, from Camden, who is studying for a Creative Media Production diploma, received an award for his hard work, dedication and outstanding work. He was praised for his attendance and passion for games design and animation that has resulted in him producing outstanding work during his studies.
The award ceremony also officially recognised WestKing’s Enrichment Officer Esther Dahan who received a Leader Award from the Jack Petchey Foundation in November.
Each of the award winners was nominated by college staff and their peers with the winners receiving a certificate, badge and a grant of £250 for a college project of their choice.
Congratulating the recipients, Jane Evans, Grant Officer for the Jack Petchey Foundation, said: “Now more than ever we need to take time to celebrate achievement and the hope this brings to us all.
“The hard work and determination the award winners have shown to achieve this award is a credit to them and their school, and we are very proud of each and every one of you. It is so important that we recognise the achievements of our young people and we continue to support and encourage them along the way.”
Nilton and Marquis were also recognised along with Music student Orla McLaughlin in the Camden Youth Awards, which celebrate the borough’s young people and the youth projects and organisations that support them.