 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

A Positive Experience of Studying while Working Full-Time

Details
Hits: 104
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
A Positive Experience of Studying while Working Full-Time

Ranjit Sidhu is a change management expert and founder of ChangeQuest, a company delivering change management training courses and consulting. Ranjit recently completed a Masters in Internal Communication Management, delivered in partnership between the Institute of Internal Communication and Solent University, while continuing to work full-time at ChangeQuest. Her positive experience of full-time work alongside research-level study is an inspiration to anyone considering further education.

Here’s what she had to say about the experience.

What made you decide to do this particular Masters course with the Institute of Internal Communications (IOIC)?

I was keen to challenge myself, stretch myself, learn something new but what struck me about this course in particular was the fact that it brought change management and communication together. I could see that it was talking about a wide range of different types of change, dealing with uncertainty and ambiguity, as well as covering a wide breadth of theory around communication. The areas of communication and change are what I am passionate about so it was the perfect combination.

Expanding your knowledge in new areas and stretching yourself are clearly benefits to completing this Master's Course, but what other benefits did you get from completing the course?

So much more than expected. I knew I would learn more and that the course would stretch and challenge me. But I didn’t expect the depth of analysis and critical thinking that was involved – and this was a big benefit as these are skills I wanted to improve. Also, I gained a much deeper appreciation for robust, research backed theory to underpin the work I do.

I was not aware of the extent to which internal communication practitioners can influence at all levels across the organisation, working strategically and tactically. Gaining a stronger appreciation of internal communication practices has helped me better understand how to join these up more effectively with managing, delivering and leading organisational change.

So that deeper appreciation of the theory and broadening of your knowledge of communication has really helped you in your day job, whether that's training or consulting?

Yes, exactly. Having more knowledge and understanding of the underpinning theory along with better critical analysis skills, has given me more confidence in applying that theory. Before, I would typically suggest or advise an approach based on standard best practice or the fact that I have seen it work elsewhere; now I am combining that with deeper understanding of theory as well. So it is easier to explain ‘why’ an approach is suggested and I feel more confidence around how to put the theory into practice. This is what I have been doing a lot more of in the last year and it was an unexpected shift in the way I work.

Apprentice Ceris is engineering an exciting career in Gwynedd
Sector News
An exciting career in civil engineering awaits apprentice Ceris Alaw J
LCCM launches â€˜Women in Musicâ€™ for International Womenâ€™s Day
Sector News
The month-long campaign will culminate with a free online event featur
Barton Peveril's Director of Maths Nominated for University Award
Sector News
@bartonpeverilâ€™s Director of Mathematics and Computing, Kyle Evans,

What were the greatest challenges studying while also working full-time as Director of ChangeQuest?

The greatest challenges were time and having the thinking space for this level of studying. It takes a lot of brain energy, effort and headspace. At the same time, I was putting a lot of effort into creating new ways of working and adapting our business to work in the virtual space because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. So the two key challenges were time and creating that headspace to be able to do the quality thinking that was needed.

Given that you were studying during the coronavirus pandemic, how did that affect your learning and research?

For one thing, the IOIC lecturers were absolutely amazing at how quickly they adapted at very short notice to virtual learning. We had already established relationships in the group prior to the pandemic so, in that respect, it was easier to go virtual because the relationships were already there. For this course we only had two days each quarter in the classroom anyway. It was an easy transition, and there was no commuting, which was an added bonus.

What tips or techniques could you give others trying to manage their time studying for a further qualification while working?

I don't think there is any magic wand with this. It takes a lot of discipline It can feel like a mammoth task and the pace is relentless. There is a constant feeling of something hanging over you that needs to be done, either more reading or writing assignments. The only way to tackle it is to break it down into really, small chunks so that it feels more manageable. For instance, just read one chapter from a book or a paper, or write 200 words for one section of the assignment. And not only break the work down into smaller tasks but actually schedule these into your calendar to make sure you set time aside to do them. That was my way of dealing with it - you get a greater sense of achievement that way and you can track your progress better as well.

Time management is key, and you really have to get the whole family on board. Have open conversations with your family beforehand to talk about what it is likely to involve, how much support you will need, the sacrifices that need to be made. This doesn’t just impact you; it impacts your whole family, and these conversations help to set and agree realistic expectations of each other.

What particular skills have you developed from taking the IOIC Masters course?

Along with the time management I think I have got better at being able to focus on the thing that I am supposed to be doing, like write the next 100 words for the assignment, rather than have my mind spinning around thinking about the pile of other stuff that needs to be dealt with. I am much better at keeping a clear head to focus on the task at hand and parking the other things.

How have these improved skills helped in your day-to-day role guiding others to successfully deal with constant emerging change?

I guess I am relying more on robust research and theory to inform my approach and this combined with more critical analysis is shaping how I work with clients. I feel I have also updated my knowledge with the latest thinking in the areas of emergent change, dealing with uncertainty and ambiguity. This is helping me make sense of how to guide others to navigate the current times - these very unique times that we find ourselves in.

What advice would you give someone think of taking a Further Education course but concerned about the time commitment?

If you really want to do it, and your heart says it's the right thing for you to do, just do it, the rest can be worked out. And, have the conversations upfront with your employer (if you are in work) and with your family members to set expectations about what is realistic. But all that stuff can be worked out. If you really want to do it, you will find a way!

You may also be interested in these articles:

Apprentice Ceris is engineering an exciting career in Gwynedd
Sector News
An exciting career in civil engineering awaits apprentice Ceris Alaw J
LCCM launches ‘Women in Music’ for International Women’s Day
Sector News
The month-long campaign will culminate with a free online event featur
Barton Peveril's Director of Maths Nominated for University Award
Sector News
@bartonpeveril’s Director of Mathematics and Computing, Kyle Evans,
Sixth Form alumni represents Britain’s youth on the world stage
Sector News
Former Barnsley Sixth Form College (@barnsleycollege) student Dominic
IBAT College Drives Diversity in Tech with New Scholarship for Women
Sector News
IBAT College Dublin (@IBATcollege), Ireland’s leading enterprise-fo
Extra £72m to support learners as they return to school
Sector News
Education Minister Kirsty Williams has today announced a further £72
A year of Apprenticeships through a pandemic
Sector News
This year apprenticeships have been very different for everyone involv
The numbers work for Lewis
Sector News
A student from Barking & Dagenham College (@barkingcollege) has pa
Finding out about careers
Sector News
Barking & Dagenham College (@BarkingCollege) celebrated National C
Bauer Media Audio creates more opportunities for women in radio by launching new Women in Programming and Finding Female Talent programmes
Sector News
Focusing on both upskilling female freelancers and finding the next ge
Plymouth Powerful Women
Sector News
A website and heritage trail celebrating the achievements of iconic wo
Law firm’s growth fuelled by “life-changing” in-house training
Sector News
Convey Law has ambitious growth plans of up to 50% in 2021 through an

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5459)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page