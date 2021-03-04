 
Forging a Career in Property Management

Details
Elisa Brashkova

Originally from Bulgaria, Elisa Brashkova moved to England at the age of 17 with plans to continue her further education. Keen to pick up on her studies, Elisa enrolled onto an Access to Business and Economics course at Cambridge Regional College (@CRC_College) and quickly settled into college life.

Elisa said, “The diverse environment at CRC gave me a great insight into different cultures. I met so many new people, most of which I am still in contact with now, including my tutor, Ursula. It was a lovely experience, that holds fond memories.”

After completing her Access to Higher Education, Elisa progressed to Anglia Ruskin University where she completed a sandwich degree in International Business Management, which included a 1-year work placement.

Elisa added, “Ursula was so supportive with the UCAS application process, making the entire transition smooth and stress free. During my first year at ARU, I found that the knowledge and skills I had had gained from the Access course at CRC had given me a solid foundation with which to begin my studies. I felt like I had been given a head-start with skills such as knowing how to write academically and reference my sources.”

During her work placement year, Elisa worked with a real estate company where she gained a broad overview of working in the property management industry and this enabled her to identify what she did and didn’t like through her own personal experience, informing the route she wanted to take in forging her career. 

Since graduating from ARU, Elisa has moved to London where she works as a Property Management Manager, a role she secured after taking on a non-paid work placement. Elisa has now been with the company for four years and is thoroughly enjoying the exciting, fast-paced world of property management.

Elisa concludes, “Taking on a work placement without pay wasn’t so bad, it enabled me to demonstrate my skills and learn about the business. The role I do now is varied, with significant customer interaction and responsibility for a portfolio of properties.”

