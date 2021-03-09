 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

The Construction department goes viral

Details
Hits: 123
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 
Construction Workers

Hugh Baird (@hughbaird) College’s Course Leader in Construction Multi Skills, David Manley, has recently taken his virtual learning one step further by creating his own YouTube channel. The channel features ‘how-to’ videos specifically for his students to ensure they don’t miss out on the practical elements of their course. Brickwork and The Built Environment students have really benefited from this new way of learning. The content filmed by David, features real working practices and activities from mid-size and new development construction sites. The videos give learners a real understanding of the practical elements associated with their trade and how these techniques can be put into practice. During the live videos, students are encouraged to join in at home and can ask questions throughout.

The videos demonstrate a range of skills, including David physically building a timber frame construction system and a new build large extension using survey equipment, large plant-excavators and dumpers.

The decision to create his own YouTube channel came due to David wanting to make the most out of the current situation and the demand for virtual learning that has increased during the pandemic. It also gave David the opportunity to upskill the learners ensuring they are receiving the most current up-to-date practices. 

David said:

“Even before the pandemic, I have felt that the construction trade qualifications have been somewhat ‘lagging behind’ in terms of utilising modern teaching methods, new ideas, resources and technologies. I feel the current situation is an ideal time to move forward and bring in new ways of making these courses and learning more interesting, immersive, and interactive.”

“I feel my learners have gained inspiration from seeing their own tutor, performing jobs on site that one day they could be working on.”

Apprentices playing their part to protect our communities
Sector News
The police force tasked with safeguarding the largest land area in Wal
New research from Steelcase: 97% of employees want to return to office
Sector News
New @Steelcase research reveals the true costs and benefits of home wo
Award finalist engineering a career pipeline for progression
Sector News
Recruiting the right skillset for experienced staff within a challengi

You may also be interested in these articles:

Apprentices playing their part to protect our communities
Sector News
The police force tasked with safeguarding the largest land area in Wal
New research from Steelcase: 97% of employees want to return to office
Sector News
New @Steelcase research reveals the true costs and benefits of home wo
Award finalist engineering a career pipeline for progression
Sector News
Recruiting the right skillset for experienced staff within a challengi
Personal trainer jumps into new career as college tutor
Sector News
A personal trainer says “it’s never too late” to return to educa
Apprentices ‘Aspire’ to make a difference for award finalist
Sector News
High unemployment and relatively low skill levels within the manufactu
Radio and Journalism students explore radio broadcasting with the BBC
Sector News
Level 3 radio and journalism students at Cambridge Regional College (@
Broadband postcode lottery limiting learners, says training specialist
Sector News
@PHXTraining, a leading Cumbrian training provider has called on the g
More than 1,100 classrooms gutted by school blazes in five years
Sector News
School fires have destroyed the equivalent of 1,100 classrooms in the
Purlos Continues to Grow! Announces Appointment of Advisor, Ex AOC Chief Executive Martin Doel.
Sector News
We are incredibly excited to announce that Mr Martin Doel has joined @
Quantity Surveying students start out on new career in construction industry
Sector News
Two Fife College (@fifecollege) students have started out on their new
Help our 24-hour sporty people raise Comic Relief cash
Sector News
Staff and students at Loughborough College (@Lborocollege) are prepari
New report to examine the role of education in addressing gender inequality
Sector News
Consultation launched to develop a blueprint for utilising education t

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5465)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page