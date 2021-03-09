 
The National Museum of Computing to host Young Women in STEM day, inspiring young girls to explore careers in engineering and technology

engineering and technology
  • Interactive online conference for students aged 13 – 16 to get them thinking about potential career options
  • Tours, talks and interactive workshop on Machine Learning from rising stars in STEM and IT-led business transformation
  • A day of action and conversation addressing the imbalance of women in UK STEM and technology leadership roles

The National Museum of Computing (TNMOC), an independent charity, has announced it will host a virtual event for girls and young women interested in exploring a career in STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths). The event, on 24th March, will feature talks, quizzes and an interactive workshop on ML to help participants begin to start thinking about a career in this diverse and growing field.

Students will hear from a number of mentors and rising starts in STEM about the career options and opportunities available to them – not just within computing but also in engineering, science and mathematics. Speakers include:

  • Kahleelah Jones, owner and founder of Careful Feet digital agency that created Dime Digital - a SaaS tool that automates social media posting and brand creation.
  • Bukky Moyo Babjide, business transformation consultant who’s worked with BP, Nationwide and IPSL among others and who is director of software development company Crystal Options
  • Kim Diep, software engineer, volunteer and mentor who featured in the 2020 TechWomen100 List and who coaches young hopefuls trying to break in into technology.

Attendees can take part in individual sessions or join us for the full day. The itinerary for Young Women in STEM can be found here.

Just 23% of those working in STEM roles across the UK are female according to WISE  –with just 5% of leadership positions in the technology industry held by women. This gender imbalance is perpetuated by the fact that girls are less likely to study STEM subjects at school. This gap continues through to university, where only 30% of those studying STEM subjects are female.

The National Museum of Computing is working to close the gap, encouraging girls and women to consider careers in STEM by promoting the opportunities available. This latest event is part of a series of workshops for young women hosted by our museum and forms a part of our wider diversity programme.

TNMOC’s Director, Jacqui Garrad says:

“We need to break down the gender stereotypes that perpetuate the longstanding imbalance that hangs over women in STEM. Fantastic, fun and rewarding career options are available to women of all ages in this field. Moreover, as a nation, we are missing out: we are allowing a large number of potentially skilled technologists and engineers to slip through our fingers, meaning innovation and progress are going unrealised.

“Our event is about alerting young girls to what’s possible and encouraging them to get thinking about careers in STEM. We are doing it in the setting of Bletchley Park, where women outnumbered men three to one during the centre’s famous World-War-II codebreaking operations. Women were integral to the success of Bletchley Park and our victory during the War. We hope to channel that early spirit and inspire the next generation of women coders, engineers and analysts.”

Anne-Marie, TNMOC’s Head of Education says:

“Events like this are vital if we are to address the industry’s gender imbalance. Business and organisations recognise the importance of employing a wide range of people for the sake of innovation, creativity and invention.  The museum is, therefore, delighted to be at the forefront of efforts encouraging girls and young women to explore careers in STEM. 

“Having girls and young women engage with role models such as our speakers is just one of the tools we can employ to ensure the members of this talent pool start to engage with the sector.  Introducing them to the real women of STEM shows the possibilities on offer. A lot of work remains to be done, but we are pleased to play our part in showing girls and young women how they can potentially contribute to STEM - and impact us all.”

About The National Museum of Computing

The National Musuem of Computing brings to life the history and ongoing development of computing for the enjoyment and benefit of the general public and specialists. The Museum combines a distinctive approach to engagement with an emphasis on British computing heritage and on-going innovation. TNMOC acquires, conserves, restores and rebuilds historic computing machinery. Our approach is furthered through a process of engagement, with the display and demonstration of historical systems. The Museum runs a highly successful learning programme for schools and colleges and introduces computer coding to young people to help inspire the next generation of computer scientists and engineers. The Museum also runs a popular, on-going program of festivals, lectures and interpreted displays and interactive events.

