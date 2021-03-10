Wales takes a step forward in addressing systemic inequality with the passing of the Socio-economic duty in Wales

With Senedd Cymru passing the Socio-economic Duty regulations last night, Deputy Minister and Chief Whip Jane Hutt hailed it as a truly a ground-breaking moment in the history of Wales.
Jane Hutt stated:
“One of our key objectives as a Government is to ensure that we deliver a more equal and fair society for the people of Wales. With the passing of the Socio-economic Duty regulations through the Senedd Cymru, we have taken a major step in strengthening and advancing equality and human rights.
The Duty will ensure that specified public bodies across Wales consider how the decisions they make will help reduce inequality experienced by so many as a result of social and economic disadvantage, contributing to a more equal Wales.
Ensuring that we tackle inequality is a moral duty that we must all take seriously, we can no longer push the problems people face into the long grass, that’s why the Socio-economic Duty is so historic. It will further help tackle the uncertainty of EU Exit and our recovery from Covid-19, allowing us to move towards reconstruction of a fairer and more prosperous Wales.” This is truly a ground-breaking moment in the history of Wales.”
Sophie Howe, the Future Generations Commissioner for Wales stated:
"The socio-economic duty is a powerful mechanism to help us meet the goal of a More Equal Wales.
We must integrate this with other existing duties and think holistically. You can use the socio-economic duty to inform your wellbeing assessments, plans and objectives.
Everything is connected to everything; by addressing socio-economic disadvantage, you will be contributing to all the wellbeing goals. Don't see it as an added extra, embed it in everything you do."
Cllr Mary Sherwood (Swansea), WLGA Joint Spokesperson for Equalities, Welfare Reform and Anti-Poverty said:
“The new socio-economic duty comes in at a time when poverty in Wales has been exacerbated by the COVID pandemic.
The duty will help councils and public bodies ensure that, when taking key strategic decisions, they consider the impact on outcomes for those who experience social and economic disadvantage.
Many councils have already begun to embed the principles and processes around this new duty but it will change the way decisions are made, ensuring public bodies anticipate the impacts of strategic decisions on people on low incomes.
It aims to unlock the potential of the Equality Act and will help us achieve a more equal Wales.”
Rev Ruth Coombs, Head of Wales at the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said
‘We warmly welcome that the Welsh Parliament has voted to bring the Equality Act’s Socio-economic Duty into force in Wales.
‘The duty provides a crucial new lever to help reduce the impact of poverty. We want to see the duty influencing strategic priorities and budget-setting, so that public bodies prioritise reducing the most pressing inequalities experienced by people in Wales. Unless these inequalities are addressed now, the disadvantage faced by many people in Wales will be entrenched for generations to come.’
Cymru'n cymryd cam ymlaen o ran mynd i'r afael ag anghydraddoldeb systemig wrth basio'r ddyletswydd economaidd-gymdeithasol.
Wrth i Senedd Cymru basio rheoliadau’r Ddyletswydd Economaidd-Gymdeithasol heddiw, dywedodd y Dirprwy Weinidog a'r Prif Chwip Jane Hutt ei bod yn foment wirioneddol arloesol yn hanes Cymru.
Dywedodd Jane Hutt:
"Un o'n hamcanion allweddol fel Llywodraeth yw sicrhau ein bod yn creu cymdeithas sy’n fwy cyfartal a theg i bobl Cymru. Wrth i reoliadau’r Ddyletswydd Economaidd-Gymdeithasol gael eu pasio gan Senedd Cymru heddiw yr ydym wedi cymryd cam mawr tuag at atgyfnerthu a hyrwyddo cydraddoldeb a hawliau dynol.
Bydd y Ddyletswydd yn sicrhau bod cyrff cyhoeddus penodedig ledled Cymru yn ystyried sut y bydd y penderfyniadau a wnânt yn helpu i leihau anghydraddoldeb a brofir gan gynifer o bobl yn sgil anfantais gymdeithasol ac economaidd, gan gyfrannu at Gymru fwy cyfartal.
Mae sicrhau ein bod yn mynd i'r afael ag anghydraddoldeb yn ddyletswydd foesol y mae'n rhaid i bob un ohonom ei chymryd o ddifrif. Ni allwn anwybyddu mwyach y problemau y mae pobl yn eu hwynebu. Dyna pam y mae'r Ddyletswydd Economaidd-Gymdeithasol mor hanesyddol. Bydd yn helpu ymhellach i fynd i'r afael â’r ansicrwydd sydd wedi deillio o Ymadael â’r UE a'n hadferiad o COVID-19, gan ein galluogi i ganolbwyntio ar ailadeiladu Cymru decach a mwy ffyniannus." Mae hon yn foment wirioneddol arloesol yn hanes Cymru."
Dywedodd Sophie Howe, Comisiynydd Cenedlaethau'r Dyfodol Cymru:
"Mae'r ddyletswydd economaidd-gymdeithasol yn fecanwaith pwerus i'n helpu i gyrraedd nod Cymru Fwy Cyfartal.
Rhaid inni integreiddio’r ddyletswydd hon â dyletswyddau eraill sy'n bodoli eisoes a meddwl yn gyfannol. Gallwch ddefnyddio'r ddyletswydd economaidd-gymdeithasol i lywio eich asesiadau, cynlluniau a’ch amcanion llesiant.
Mae popeth wedi'i gysylltu â phopeth; drwy fynd i'r afael ag anfantais economaidd-gymdeithasol, byddwch yn cyfrannu at yr holl nodau llesiant. Peidiwch â'i ystyried fel rhywbeth ychwanego. Yn hytrach dylai fod yn rhan annatod o bopeth a wnewch."
Dywedodd y Cynghorydd Mary Sherwood (Abertawe), Cyd-lefarydd Cydraddoldeb, Diwygio Lles a Gwrthdlodi CLlLC:
"Mae'r ddyletswydd economaidd-gymdeithasol newydd yn dod i rym ar adeg pan fo tlodi yng Nghymru yn waeth nag erioed yn sgil pandemig COVID.
Bydd y ddyletswydd yn helpu cynghorau a chyrff cyhoeddus i sicrhau, , eu bod yn ystyried effaith penderfyniadau strategol allweddol ar ganlyniadau i'r rhai sy'n profi anfantais gymdeithasol ac economaidd.
Mae llawer o gynghorau eisoes wedi dechrau ymgorffori'r egwyddorion a'r prosesau sydd ynghlwm wrth y ddyletswydd newydd hon ond bydd yn newid y ffordd y gwneir penderfyniadau, gan sicrhau bod cyrff cyhoeddus yn rhagweld effeithiau penderfyniadau strategol ar bobl ar incwm isel.
Ei nod yw datgloi potensial y Ddeddf Cydraddoldeb a bydd yn ein helpu i sicrhau Cymru fwy cyfartal."
Dywedodd y Parch Ruth Coombs, Pennaeth Cymru yn y Comisiwn Cydraddoldeb a Hawliau Dynol,
'Rydym yn croesawu'n fawr y ffaith bod Senedd Cymru wedi pleidleisio o blaid dod â Dyletswydd Economaidd-Gymdeithasol y Ddeddf Cydraddoldeb i rym yng Nghymru.
'Mae'r ddyletswydd yn darparu sbardun newydd hanfodol i helpu i leihau effaith tlodi. Yr ydym am weld y ddyletswydd yn dylanwadu ar flaenoriaethau strategol a phennu cyllidebau, fel bod cyrff cyhoeddus yn blaenoriaethu lleihau'r anghydraddoldebau mwyaf dybryd a brofir gan bobl yng Nghymru. Os na fyddwn yn mynd i’r afael â’r anghydraddoldebau hyn yn awr, bydd yr anfantais a wynebir gan lawer o bobl yng Nghymru yn parhau am genedlaethau i ddod.