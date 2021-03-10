 
Login / Register Subscribe Now

Coleg Cambria Students succeed on first cohort of animal degree at new vet school

Details
Hits: 74
Star InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar InactiveStar Inactive
 

@ColegCambria students are succeeding at a revolutionary new veterinary complex despite the Coronavirus lockdown.

Former Coleg Cambria Llysfasi learners Jennifer Bamber and Megan Roberts are among the first ever cohort on the Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine and Surgery degree at Harper and Keele Veterinary School, a ground-breaking partnership launched last year by Harper Adams and Keele universities.

Ex-pupils of Ysgol Brynhyfryd in Ruthin, they have been forced to enjoy the creature comforts of home rather than campus life because of the ongoing pandemic.

The pair – who both garnered vital work experience at local veterinary practices - cannot wait until restrictions ease to get back to practical workshops and lectures.

Jennifer, 22, from Cyffylliog, is now back on site in Keele, Staffordshire, where construction is underway on a building that will incorporate teaching facilities, a clinical skills centre and a veterinary school hub, due to open in 2022.

She said: “When we arrived, we settled in and were able to have practical sessions and lectures safely, but since December all learning has been online.

“The lecturers have been very supportive and because the last few months of our time at Llysfasi was also impacted by Coronavirus we were prepared for that.

“There’s no substitute for being out there in the fresh air working and handling the animals, but we are all staying positive and learning a lot.”

Megan, 19, who hails from Llanbedr DC, grew up on a sheep and cattle farm.

She added: “We are doing a lot of assignments and being given real-life, real-time scenarios to deal with, which are challenging but great preparation for our future careers.

“When onsite we are in ‘bubbles’ with other vets, so that was an ice breaker and certainly helps create a bond.”

Jennifer and Megan were learners on the Level 3 Extended Diploma in Animal Management at Llysfasi, near Ruthin, and say it was a great grounding for higher education.

Covering themes from agriculture to anatomy and physiology, dissection, animal management, handling health and production, they will complete their studies at Harper and Keele in 2025.

“Coleg Cambria Llysfasi was a great base for us and a fantastic stepping-stone from school to where we are now,” said Megan.

Jennifer added: “Having attended Llysfasi we were already used to being around a lot of different animals, so that gives you extra confidence. It really prepared us for university and definitely confirmed this is where we see our futures.

Leading alternative economic summer university launched for 2021
Sector News
In a time of economic turmoil created by Covid-19, visionary ideas to
New Bullying and Harassment training from Tapiit Live supports progressive maritime culture
Sector News
Tapiit Live, the only maritime technology business providing livestrea
Former teacher is calling for greater awareness of sexual harassment and assault in schools
Sector News
A former teacher is calling for greater awareness of sexual harassment

“Spending time at Pritchard’s Veterinary Centre in Denbigh also helped develop my skills and made me even surer this is what I want to do.”

Elin Roberts, site lead and Assistant Principal of Technical Studies at Coleg Cambria Llysfasi, praised Jennifer and Megan for their determination.

“Attending university during the Coronavirus pandemic, especially for first year students, has been a real test of their strength and resilience,” she said.

“We are very proud of the progress and positivity Jennifer and Megan have shown since joining Harper and Keele and know they will go on to have successful careers in the veterinary industry.”

As well as the new build at Keele, the Veterinary Education Centre at Harper Adams, Shropshire, is now complete and will start being used for lectures and clinical skills training when students are back on campus.

Dr Matt Jones, Head of the Harper and Keele Veterinary School, said the students had “risen admirably” to meet recent challenges.

“We are really pleased to hear that the students have had a positive experience as part of the first cohort at our new vet school, in spite of the difficult circumstances,” he said.

“We have managed to keep the first year on track with some juggling of timetabling and the students have benefited from a lot of early practical skills experience in the autumn, such as animal handling and anatomy classes.

“They have risen admirably to the very challenging circumstances and this experience will help to build the resilience that is so important for vets.”

Dr Jones added: “We'd encourage any students from Coleg Cambria interested in a veterinary career to get in touch with us and join one of our many open days to find out what makes us a unique and friendly vet school.”

You may also be interested in these articles:

Leading alternative economic summer university launched for 2021
Sector News
In a time of economic turmoil created by Covid-19, visionary ideas to
New Bullying and Harassment training from Tapiit Live supports progressive maritime culture
Sector News
Tapiit Live, the only maritime technology business providing livestrea
Former teacher is calling for greater awareness of sexual harassment and assault in schools
Sector News
A former teacher is calling for greater awareness of sexual harassment
New video series marks step-up for EPA transparency
Sector News
While a fear of the unknown can be common, a lack of knowledge around
Failing Gender Inclusivity in the UK’s Most Successful Industries
Sector News
It’s no secret that a diverse workforce helps create a successful bu
Fighting the Gender Gap in UK Construction and Engineering
Sector News
Evidence of a gender imbalance in the UK construction industry should
Dental academic receives national recognition for work to help homeless
Sector News
A champion of community dentistry has been recognised by a national bo
Update from Principal, Mark Jones (10 March)
Sector News
The most recent announcement by the Education Minister gives us the op
University mental health teams 'plugging the gaps' in NHS services
Sector News
UK universities are experiencing unprecedented levels of demand for me
Texthelp Ltd acquires the Lingit Group
Sector News
Texthelp Ltd, the global leader in literacy and accessibility technolo
Events management students gain work experience helping out local arts projects
Sector News
Events Management students at Fife College have been working on local
Creative writing students at Edge Hill design and produce their own tabletop game
Sector News
Two Creative Writing students from @EdgeHill University have developed

Sponsored Video

Register, Login or Login with your Social Media account:


Advertisers

FE Careers

Upcoming FE Events

Advertiser Skyscrapers

Advertisers

Newsroom Activity

Coleg Cambria News
Coleg Cambria News has published a new article: Coleg Cambria Students succeed on first cohort of animal degree at new vet school 7 minutes ago
Jo Foster
Jo Foster has published a new article: Leading alternative economic summer university launched for 2021 12 minutes ago
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel
FE News: The Future of Education News Channel shared a video in channel. 19 minutes ago

Further Education Consultancy Video

Further Education Consultancy Video

Assessing economic disruption in your areaMeasure the social impact of our collegeUnderstand your impact on local priority sectors.

FE Community

View All Members

FE Community

View All Members (5476)

Latest Education News

Further Education News

The FE News Channel gives you the latest education news and updates on emerging education strategies and the #FutureofEducation and the #FutureofWork.

Providing trustworthy and positive Further Education news and views since 2003, we are a digital news channel with a mixture of written word articles, podcasts and videos. Our specialisation is providing you with a mixture of the latest education news, our stance is always positive, sector building and sharing different perspectives and views from thought leaders, to provide you with a think tank of new ideas and solutions to bring the education sector together and come up with new innovative solutions and ideas.

FE News publish exclusive peer to peer thought leadership articles from our feature writers, as well as user generated content across our network of over 3000 Newsrooms, offering multiple sources of the latest education news across the Education and Employability sectors.

FE News also broadcast live events, podcasts with leading experts and thought leaders, webinars, video interviews and Further Education news bulletins so you receive the latest developments in Skills News and across the Apprenticeship, Further Education and Employability sectors.

Every week FE News has over 200 articles and new pieces of content per week. We are a news channel providing the latest Further Education News, giving insight from multiple sources on the latest education policy developments, latest strategies, through to our thought leaders who provide blue sky thinking strategy, best practice and innovation to help look into the future developments for education and the future of work.

In May 2020, FE News had over 120,000 unique visitors according to Google Analytics and over 200 new pieces of news content every week, from thought leadership articles, to the latest education news via written word, podcasts, video to press releases from across the sector.

We thought it would be helpful to explain how we tier our latest education news content and how you can get involved and understand how you can read the latest daily Further Education news and how we structure our FE Week of content:

Main Features

Our main features are exclusive and are thought leadership articles and blue sky thinking with experts writing peer to peer news articles about the future of education and the future of work. The focus is solution led thought leadership, sharing best practice, innovation and emerging strategy. These are often articles about the future of education and the future of work, they often then create future education news articles. We limit our main features to a maximum of 20 per week, as they are often about new concepts and new thought processes. Our main features are also exclusive articles responding to the latest education news, maybe an insight from an expert into a policy announcement or response to an education think tank report or a white paper.

FE Voices

FE Voices was originally set up as a section on FE News to give a voice back to the sector. As we now have over 3,000 newsrooms and contributors, FE Voices are usually thought leadership articles, they don’t necessarily have to be exclusive, but usually are, they are slightly shorter than Main Features. FE Voices can include more mixed media with the Further Education News articles, such as embedded podcasts and videos. Our sector response articles asking for different comments and opinions to education policy announcements or responding to a report of white paper are usually held in the FE Voices section. If we have a live podcast in an evening or a radio show such as SkillsWorldLive radio show, the next morning we place the FE podcast recording in the FE Voices section.

Sector News

In sector news we have a blend of content from Press Releases, education resources, reports, education research, white papers from a range of contributors. We have a lot of positive education news articles from colleges, awarding organisations and Apprenticeship Training Providers, press releases from DfE to Think Tanks giving the overview of a report, through to helpful resources to help you with delivering education strategies to your learners and students.

Podcasts

We have a range of education podcasts on FE News, from hour long full production FE podcasts such as SkillsWorldLive in conjunction with the Federation of Awarding Bodies, to weekly podcasts from experts and thought leaders, providing advice and guidance to leaders. FE News also record podcasts at conferences and events, giving you one on one podcasts with education and skills experts on the latest strategies and developments.

We have over 150 education podcasts on FE News, ranging from EdTech podcasts with experts discussing Education 4.0 and how technology is complimenting and transforming education, to podcasts with experts discussing education research, the future of work, how to develop skills systems for jobs of the future to interviews with the Apprenticeship and Skills Minister.

We record our own exclusive FE News podcasts, work in conjunction with sector partners such as FAB to create weekly podcasts and daily education podcasts, through to working with sector leaders creating exclusive education news podcasts.

Education Video Interviews

FE News have over 700 FE Video interviews and have been recording education video interviews with experts for over 12 years. These are usually vox pop video interviews with experts across education and work, discussing blue sky thinking ideas and views about the future of education and work.

Events

FE News has a free events calendar to check out the latest conferences, webinars and events to keep up to date with the latest education news and strategies.

FE Newsrooms

The FE Newsroom is home to your content if you are a FE News contributor. It also help the audience develop relationship with either you as an individual or your organisation as they can click through and ‘box set’ consume all of your previous thought leadership articles, latest education news press releases, videos and education podcasts.

Do you want to contribute, share your ideas or vision or share a press release?

If you want to write a thought leadership article, share your ideas and vision for the future of education or the future of work, write a press release sharing the latest education news or contribute to a podcast, first of all you need to set up a FE Newsroom login (which is free): once the team have approved your newsroom (all content, newsrooms are all approved by a member of the FE News team- no robots are used in this process!), you can then start adding content (again all articles, videos and podcasts are all approved by the FE News editorial team before they go live on FE News). As all newsrooms and content are approved by the FE News team, there will be a slight delay on the team being able to review and approve content.

 RSS IconRSS Feed Selection Page