NEW COURSE AT LEICESTER COLLEGE TO BOOST EMPLOYMENT PROSPECTS IN CONSTRUCTION SECTOR

Four-week level 1 course enables students to qualify for Construction Skills Certification Scheme Green Card to work on building sites
Leicester College has launched a new four-week CSCS Construction Card Course level 1 that will enable students to qualify for a Construction Skills Certification Scheme (CSCS) Green Card, required by contractors and major house builders to work on-site.
By completing this course, students (both with or without previous experience in the construction sector) will also have the opportunity to qualify for a Traffic Marshal (Banksman) certificate of competence. Contractors and major house builders require their workers to hold a valid CSCS card and a Banksman licence award would further increase employment opportunities.
This course is delivered in partnership with Lendlease Construction, RMF (Construction Training Academy Ltd) and Jobcentre Plus. All students who successfully complete the course will receive a guaranteed interview with RMF. A wide range of construction positions are currently available in Leicester and Leicestershire.
On successful completion of the course, students will gain various qualifications including:
• Introduction to Construction and Building
• Certificate in Introduction to Environmental Sustainability in Building and Construction
• Level 1 Certificate in Employability
• Level 1 Award in Health and Safety in a Construction Environment
• Traffic Marshal (Banksman) certificate of competence
• Award in Mental Health Awareness and Award Personal Safety Awareness
The Minister for Employment, Mims Davies recently spoke to several local workers who have successfully started their construction careers thanks to this Sector-based Work Academy Programme (SWAP). As they passed the halfway point of the construction SWAP with Leicester College, the Minister heard why they chose this route and how they were finding their experience so far.
Minister for Employment Mims Davies MP said:
“It was fantastic to meet jobseekers in Leicester and hear first-hand how our SWAPs are helping them move into sustainable careers in construction – and I’m delighted that even more local residents will now be able to gain the qualifications needed to enter the sector.
“Our Plan for Jobs is also creating fresh opportunities, supporting people to build new skills and helping them unlock their potential as we push to build back better and level up the country.”
Ian Lewis, City Skills Centre Manager, Leicester College commented:
"We're delighted to be working with Lendlease and others including DWP, the LLEP, local councils and RMF Construction Training Academy Ltd on the Glen Parva prison project, which will provide some fantastic job opportunities for local people.
“At end of the programme students will have learnt about a wide range of topics such as resilience and motivation for work, interview skills, and will have a level 1 health and safety in construction qualification. On successful completion of the CITB health, safety and environment test, they will be assisted to apply for green CSCS card to work in construction, some may continue onto study a level 2 qualification in plant operations. Either way they will have a guaranteed interview with RMF.
"There may also be the opportunity for some students to progress onto an apprenticeship with Lendlease. This is the first Lendlease sector-based work academy programme, further programmes are planned in order to support Lendlease with ongoing recruitment."
Rita Patel-Miller, Social Value Manager at Lendlease Construction added:
“We are really excited to be part of the partnership supporting the local unemployed to move into work at the site. Lendlease has advanced plans to set up a training academy at the site that will allow more customers from all cohorts to be supported to move into the construction sector.”